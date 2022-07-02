✕ Close Bernie Eccleston 'surprised' Hamilton hasn't 'brushed aside' Nelson Piquet's racist comment

Follow live F1 coverage from qualifying for the British Grand Prix where pole position for Sunday’s race will be decided.

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to deliver on his home soil of Silverstone and is buoyed after his third place last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, only his second podium of what has been a hugely disappointing season so far. Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season in Montreal, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings is now stands at 46 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

The championship leader led a Red Bull one-two in third and final practice ahead of Perez. Charles Leclerc was third with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Hamilton fourth and fifth on the timesheets. Follow all the latest updates from Silverstone: