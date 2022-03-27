F1 LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix latest updates as Charles Leclerc takes lead from Sergio Perez
Who will win the second race of the new F1 season? Follow all the action from Jeddah
Follow latest updates from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Sergio Perez starts on pole for the first time in his F1 career. The Mexican put together an impeccible lap around the tight streets of Jeddah in Q3 to put himself on the front of the grid, where he will have the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in his mirrors starting second and third.
Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen begins fourth, with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon a very creditable fifth and Mercedes’ George Russell sixth. Lewis Hamilton starts the race 15th after a disastrous qualifying saw him struggle and exit at Q1.
Meanwhile a Saudi GP marshal has been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.
Mick Schumacher suffered a high-speed crash during qualifying and was airlifted to hospital, and the 23-year-old will not participate despite being given a positive assessment after medical checks. Follow all the latest updates from Saudi Arabia below.
Drive-through penalty for Zhou
LAP 27/50: Guanyu Zhou has been given a drive-through penalty by the stewards.
The 22-year-old was supposed to serve a five-second penalty at his pit stop after gaining an advantage by leaving the track, but failed to do so.
The Alfa Romeo team seemed to have an issue with the front jack, and now a drive-through will cost them around 15 seconds’ worth of time instead.
Hamilton makes move stick on Magnussen
LAP 25/50: Lewis Hamilton has learned his lesson and waits until the DRS straight to make the move on Magnussen this time, lounging late down the inside at Turn 1 and squeezing the Dane tight so that he can’t fight back.
After starting fourteenth, Hamilton is now up to sixth-place in this race. Solid movement.
Hamilton passes Magnussen before losing place again
LAP 24/50: Lewis Hamilton overtakes Kevin Magnussen very easily into the final hairpin, but the Dane has a trick up his sleeve.
The Haas driver seemed to allow the Mercedes past so he would have DRS on the next straight, and took advantage with a very neat and tidy pass into Turn 1.
Great driving from the returnee.
Russell passes Magnussen on restart, Perez concedes to sainz
LAP 21/50: George Russell makes a great move off the restart to pass Kevin Magnussen down the inside into Turn 1.
Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has dropped to fourth after giving a place back to Carlos Sainz.
Green flag! Race is back underway!
LAP 21/50: The race is back underway!
Charles Leclerc now leads and maintains his advantage over Max Verstappen into Turn , with the Dutchman unable to draw alongside and make an overtaking move.
Every driver is now on the hard tyres as the race restarts.
Perez under investigation for Sainz incident
LAP 20/50: Sergio Perez is now under investigation and could be given a penalty for an incident with Carlos Sainz behind the safety car.
Perez pushed Sainz wide as the Spaniard exited the pits in order to make sure he was ahead behind the safety car, but the Ferrari seemed to be ahead at the safety car line and should be in third-place.
Perez will likely have to give the place back and could be given a five-second penalty too.
Magnussen and Hamilton moved up by staying out
LAP 19/50: Kevin Magnussen and Lewis Hamilton have moved up the order to sixth and seventh during this safety car period after staying out on track on their hard tyres.
Drivers ahead of them, including Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas, took the opportunity to switch to fresh rubber. Magnussen and Hamilton will be hoping everybody else stops one more time in this race so that they can take advantage.
Poor error from Latifi leads to crash
LAP 17/50: The reason the safety car is out is actually a quite poor error from Nicholas Latifi.
The Canadian stamped on the power a bit too early after leaving the first hairpin, and the car oversteered and wobbled into the wall on the outside, with Latifi not able to react and salvage the situation in time.
He’ll be disappointed to end the race like that.
Safety car! Latifi crashes out!
LAP 16/50: It’s a virtual safety car! Nicholas Latifi has crashed into the wall and his Williams is in pieces.
The safety car is out, which means Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz are all into the pits. They return to the track ahead of Perez, who has to slow down behind the safety car.
How terribly unlucky for the Mexican. Leclerc now leads the race, with Verstappen second and Perez third.
Perez in the pits while Leclerc carries on
LAP 15/50: Sergio Perez is in the pits for Red Bull after Ferrari are on the radio to Charles Leclerc telling him to “box to overtake.”
The Monegasque does the opposite, though, staying out on track in an attempt to use clean air to make the overcut work.
