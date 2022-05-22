✕ Close Top 5 Spanish F1 Drivers

Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for today’s Spanish Grand Prix as he looks to extend his lead atop the F1 drivers’ standings, while Mercedes also head into the race with more pace than in recent weeks.

During Saturday’s qualifying, Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating.

But the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull by three tenths. Verstappen, who trails Leclerc by 19 points, complained he had no power on his last attempt.

Carlos Sainz finished third in the other Ferrari, with George Russell fourth for an improved Mercedes - two places and just over a tenth ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix, below: