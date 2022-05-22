F1 LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole and Lewis Hamilton sixth
Follow all the action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for today’s Spanish Grand Prix as he looks to extend his lead atop the F1 drivers’ standings, while Mercedes also head into the race with more pace than in recent weeks.
During Saturday’s qualifying, Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating.
But the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull by three tenths. Verstappen, who trails Leclerc by 19 points, complained he had no power on his last attempt.
Carlos Sainz finished third in the other Ferrari, with George Russell fourth for an improved Mercedes - two places and just over a tenth ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen still experiencing DRS issues
This season has seen Max Verstappen battling DRS issues in his Red Bull and it looks like that is continuing at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Faulty DRS was suspected as the reason that Verstappen had to abort his final qualifying lap yesterday and the Red Bull mechanics are now furiously working on his car in the garage - sanding down bits of carbon and spraying them black to try and fix the issue.
It’s really not ideal on the afternoon of a race and something to monitor once we’re underway.
George Russell thinks Mercedes still have pace left to come
George Russell wil start fourth for the Spanish Grand Prix, but believes that Mercedes could have qualified higher up had they managed their tyres better in Barcelona.
“It wasn’t our most perfect qualifying session,” he told Sky Sports F1. “We didn’t quite have the tyres in the perfect window, and there was still a lot of laptime on the board. We should be able to compete with ferrari tomorrow but Red Bull and particularly Max are still a bit far away.
“I don’t feel quite as fatigued compared to what I’m used to [without the porpoising]. So chill out tonight, relax, and go for it tomorrow.”
Starting grid for the Spanish Grand Prix
After Fernando Alonso’s penalty for taking a new power unit, here’s the full grid for today’s Spanish Grand Prix.
Alonso down from 17th to 20th at his home race.
Starting grid
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4) George Russell, Mercedes
5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
10) Mick Schumacher, Haas
11) Lando Norris, McLaren
12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18) Alex Albon, Williams
19) Nicolas Latifi, Williams
20) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
Grid penalty for Fernando Alonso
Some breaking news - Fernando Alonso will start from the back of the grid at today’s Spanish Grand Prix after having a new power unit put into his Alpine A522.
The Alpine driver has taken a fourth internal combustion engine, turbo, MGU-H, MGU-K, plus a third energy store, control electronics (and his fourth of eight allowed exhausts). The subsequent grid penalties mean Alonso will start his home grand prix at the back for the first time.
In truth, it’s not a massive drop for Alonso who only qualified 17th but he’ll now start behind Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi at the back of the grid.
Christian Horner expecting ‘fascinating’ race in Spain
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he is expecting a ‘very close’ Spanish Grand Prix today between his team and Ferrari.
“It wasn’t power in the end, it was the DRS that didn’t open,” Horner said on Sky Sports F1 of Max Verstappen’s aborted final qualifying lap. “I don’t think we had enough to beat that lap by Charles, but it was unfortunate not to have the right to reply. I’m still pleased with a front row start. The margins are so fine, that first lap of Max’s looked very strong.
“In these temperatures it’s all going to be about tyre management, so it’s going to be a fascinating race. Ferrari had a long run with both of their cars and it didn’t look too bad, so I think we’re very evenly matched and it’s going to be very close.”
Red Bull chief claims evidence shows Aston Martin downloaded data in F1 car copy row
Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko claims evidence exists showing that Aston Martin have downloaded some of his team’s data to help them build a new Formula 1 car which bears an uncanny resemblance to Red Bull’s.
Aston Martin arrived in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this week with a completely revamped version of their AMR22, which made its on-track debut during practice on Friday. The re-designed halo, sidepods, and engine cover on the Aston Martin are all very similar to the parts Red Bull have been running all season long, with their RB18 car the frontrunner at the past two grands prix in Imola and Miami.
The changes made to the Aston Martin have led to fans and pundits referring to it as the ‘Green Red Bull’, and the fact the car bears little resemblance to the version the team has been running throughout the season means accusations of copying have emerged. Motorsport governing body the FIA approved the design during an inspection earlier this week, but Red Bull released a statement on Friday in which they implied they do not consider the matter to be closed.
After practice, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said his team was concerned its intellectual property had been stolen.
Red Bull chief claims evidence shows Aston Martin downloaded data in F1 car copy row
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said Red Bull were investigating the issue ‘in great detail’
Toto Wolff says Mercedes have taken a ‘solid step’ and understand F1 car problems ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says that the Silver Arrows’ improved performance in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix has come about because the team “understands” its porpoising issue and has resolved it.
The eight-time constructors’ champions had been suffering from intense bouncing at high speeds on the straights with its W13 car all season long, which was hampering its speed and meant drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were way off the pace of frontrunners Ferrari and Red Bull.
But the problem has been dramatically decreased this weekend after the team arrived at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona with a raft of upgrades to their machinery, and the changes have led to a much improved level of performance.
Russell was able to qualify fourth, ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, with Hamilton behind in sixth. Both drivers have qualified outside of the top ten this year, and so competing with the faster Red Bulls and Ferraris is a “solid step”, according to Wolff.
Wolff says Mercedes have taken a ‘solid step’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Mercedes are pleased with the progress they have made at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona
Lewis Hamilton ‘a little bit gutted’ to qualify behind George Russell for Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is pleased with the progress Mercedes have made at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, but says he is “a little bit gutted” to have qualified behind team-mate George Russell for the race on Sunday.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton has been unable to challenge for race wins so far this season.
But the Silver Arrows arrived at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona with a raft of upgrades to their W13 car which appear to have increased its performance significantly.
The team had been suffering from intense porpoising, the name given to the phenomenon whereby the cars bounces up and down violently at high speeds on long straights, so far this campaign but the problem was heavily neutered in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.
Hamilton qualified sixth by the end of the session, with team-mate Russell in fourth, and the 37-year-old was pleased with the effort of the team’s technical personnel to improve the car.
Hamilton ‘a little bit gutted’ to qualify behind Russell for Spanish GP
The seven-time F1 world champion is pleased with Mercedes’ progress in Barcelona
Carlos Sainz aiming to pass Max Verstappen into Turn 1 during race
Carlos Sainz says he is aiming to overtake Red Bull’s Max Verstappen off the start in today’s Spanish Grand Prix so that he and team-mate Charles Leclerc can produce a Ferrari 1-2.
“It’s been a tough weekend so far, the conditions haven’t been the best with the heat and the wind,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sports F1.
“We’ll see if we can get a strong start tomorrow. Everything is possible, we’re definitely gonna try our best to get ahead at the start and lead from there. It wasn’t the perfect qualifying, but anything can happen [in the race].”
Max Verstappen explains reason for aborting final run in Spanish GP qualifying
Max Verstappen has explained why he had to abort his final run in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix yesterday, settling for second on the grid behind Charles Leclerc,
The Dutchman was first after the first set of runs in Q3, but didn’t set a second lap time after reporting a loss of power over the radio.
“I couldn’t do my final run, either DRS didn’t open or I lost power,” Verstappen explained to Sky Sports F1. “It’s a bit of a shame but being on the front row is a good achievement.
“I would have liked to go for that final run. Last two races we seemed pretty decent on the tyres. The race will be very hot and on this track it’s very hard to pass, but hopefully again our car will be a bit kinder on the tyres.”
