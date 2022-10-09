F1 LIVE: Japanese GP updates as race red-flagged after Carlos Sainz crash on first lap
Follow all the action at the Japanese GP as race is red-flagged after big Carlos Sainz crash on lap one
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.
But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a slower Verstappen as the pair prepared for their respective flying laps; Norris called for Verstappen to be given a penalty afterwards but the Dutchman was handed a reprimand by the stewards and keeps his pole position.
Esteban Ocon’s Alpine was fifth behind the Red Bull of Sergio Perez and the Mercedes pair of George Russell – who had gone fastest in Friday’s wet session – and Lewis Hamilton will start the race eighth and sixth respectively, with Fernando Alonso in-between.
Follow all the action live on The Independent - the race has been red-flagged:
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Restart suspended!
Well, a change of approach from race control. Restart has been suspended at Suzuka, with the rain still falling down and the gazebos back up above the cars!
Race control have numerous cameras of the track and they’ve obviously seen something which makes them think we should wait. Either that, or the radar is not looking promising...
So, we continue to wait!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Two minutes until race start!
We’re two minutes away from the restart here - there will be more than one lap behind the safety car. It’s also mandatory for all cars to be on extreme wet tyres with a rolling restart in the rain, so that decision is taken out of the drivers’ hands.
Mind you, no brainer right now.
So the order is as follows now:
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Sergio Perez
4) Esteban Ocon
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Fernando Alonso
7) George Russell
8) Daniel Ricciardo
9) Yuki Tsunoda
10) Mick Schumacher
11) Lance Stroll
12) Kevin Magnussen
13) Lando Norris
14) Valtteri Bottas
15) Nicholas Latifi
16) Sebastian Vettel
17) Guanyu Zhou
18) Pierre Gasly
OUT - Carlos Sainz
OUT - Alex Albon
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Race will restart at 6:50am (BST)!
An announcement from race control: Grand Prix will resume at 2:50pm local time - that’s in just under 15 minutes!
It will be a rolling start, confirms the FIA too. Wise given the extreme wet conditions - there’s rivers on the road and it looks likely that.
There will be more than one lap behind the safety car too... with conditions changing dramatically at Suzuka...
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Gasly furious
Pierre Gasly, who started from the pit lane, had quite the dramatic opening two laps. He picked up the advertising boarding from Carlos Sainz’s crash, forcing him to pit for a new nose.
But, more worryingly, footage has emerged from his on-board of him driving past - under the safety car - Sainz’s crash-site and a recovery truck driving in the opposite direction nearby on the circuit.
On team radio, he said: “What is this? What is this tractor on track?! I passed next to it. This unacceptable. Remember what has happened. Can’t believe this.”
”I could have f***ing killed myself”, he said later in the garage. At Japan of all places - after that tragic Jules Binachi tragic crash in 2014 - that seems shocking that there was a truck that close to an F1 car...”
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: No start time as of yet...
Race control confirm that the race was paused due to the rain increasing and worsening visibility in Suzuka - and by the look of some of the onboard cameras, no wonder with all the spray on that first lap!
When we do get a restart, it seems likely that we’ll start behind the safety car.
Lewis Hamilton asked his race engineer Bono: “does it look like it’s going to hold off at any stage?” and the response was: “It’s looking pretty grim to be fair.”
Ominous signs! Race clock and daylight clock are ticking - how many laps will we get in here out of the allocated 53?
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Here’s the top-10 now after the first three laps!
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Sergio Perez
4) Esteban Ocon
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Fernando Alonso
7) George Russell
8) Daniel Ricciardo (up three places)
9) Yuki Tsunoda (up four places)
10) Mick Schumacher
Great start for the Japanese driver and the outgoing Aussie at Suzuka! Sebastian Vettel, who started ninth, spun early on and is all the way down to 16th.
His Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll made a lot of progress though - up from P18 to P11!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Red flag!
We have a red flag near enough straight away here - they’re going to have to clear Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and Alex Albon’s Williams - and with rain intensifying, race control have taken the cars back to the gird! Race is paused on lap three...
It remains to be seen when we’ll get back underway - a reminder that all cars can change tyres under red flag conditions!
Also worth pointing out that, unlike Singapore, we do have a deadline both in terms of the official three-hour deadline as well as daylight hours!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Lights out!
Oh it was neck-and-neck between Leclerc and Verstappen into turn one and two - the Ferrari got the better start but the Red Bull JUST holds his position!
The front-two some distance down the road ahead of Sergio Perez, who got ahead of Carlos Sainz - who has then crashed! He’s out of the race - his rear wing is completely broken! Big shunt by the looks of things.
Safety car! Sebastian Vettel also went off the track early on but looks to still be on track... Alex Albon also out of the race!
Sainz simply lost control on a very wet track in Suzuka... and it’s getting heavier! Will some of the field switch to wet tyres early on?
Blimey - loads of drama on lap one!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Formation lap!
Looks like most - if not all - the cars are on intermediate tyres as they go round this Suzuka circuit for the formation lap.
A lot of spray from the off here - and it’s just getting wetter in rural Japan here! Should make for an intriguing start around this classic old-school favourite of a track.
Could Charles Leclerc get ahead of Max Verstappen from the start - and what sort of progress can wet-weather specialist and five-time Japan GP winner Lewis Hamilton make from P6, and his team-mate George Russell from P8?
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Rain is still falling!
This should be a cracker - the rain looks to be getting slightly heavier at Suzuka, so the start will be crucial as will tyre management and pit stops!
Will we get a red flag in these wet conditions too? Not out of the question that’s for sure.
A reminder of the starting grid today:
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Carlos Sainz
4) Sergio Perez
5) Esteban Ocon
6) Lewis Hamilton
7) Fernando Alonso
8) George Russell
9) Sebastian Vettel
10) Lando Norris
11) Daniel Ricciardo
12) Valtteri Bottas
13) Yuki Tsunoda
14) Zhou Guanyu
15) Mick Schumacher
16) Alex Albon
17) Kevin Magnussen
18) Lance Stroll
19) Nicholas Latifi
Pit lane) Pierre Gasly
