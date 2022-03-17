F1 ‘does not need to heal’ after Abu Dhabi controversy, Max Verstappen claims

Max Verstappen has insisted that Formula One does not “need to heal” following the controversial end to last season’s title race, despite changes being made to the rules ahead of the 2022 campaign.

F1has announced new safety car rules following the chaotic finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season to win the title.

The move has been made to avoid a repeat of the last year’s title decider, in which race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to un-lap themselves, setting up a final-lap shootout for the title.

Masi has since been removed from his post following the incident while the sport’s governing body, the FIA, has tweaked the wording of the regulations so that “all”, rather than “any”, lapped cars must un-lap themselves before racing restarts.

The ending to last season’s title race means there will be even more scrutiny of the officiating this season but Verstappen, who begins his championship defence at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend, said he still has trust in the sport.

He told the BBC: “The sport doesn’t need to heal, there are these dramatic moments which are part of the sport as well. F1 is a very tough world. I think Lewis can feel the pain a bit less if you already have seven [titles].”

Meanwhile, Hamilton has been told to play Verstappen “at his own game” and be more aggressive if he is to reclaim the drivers’ championship this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, pundit Martin Brundle said Hamilton will need to “get his elbows out” and not allow Verstappen to have it all his way this campaign.

“I think Lewis will come back with more determination than ever and I think he’s going to have to get his elbows out with Max,” Brundle said.

“In the end, Max’s aggressive driving won him the world championship as far as I’m concerned.

“Everybody is going to have to play Max at his own game if they want to beat him. Mercedes and Lewis will be energised by that, but they’re going to have to go racing in a different and more aggressive way and play the same game - because Max isn’t going to change.”