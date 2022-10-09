For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.

Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance and after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.

It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.

Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you sure?”

It later transpired that full points had been awarded for the race, which was cut to just 28 laps due to rain, wet conditions and a lengthy red flag stoppage.

Verstappen knew he would win his second championship with four races to spare if he won the race and Leclerc did not finish at least second, but only if full points were awarded.

However, with Verstappen crossing the chequered flag it meant the Red Bull driver received the full 25 points for the win and giving him an unassailable lead in the standings with four races remaining this season.

The way the 25-year-old’s title was confirmed stood at odds with the nature of his dominant performances this year. Verstappen has won 12 of the 18 races held so far this season, producing a series of masterful drives in an all-conquering Red Bull car - as illustrated by his win at Suzuka where he put over 25 seconds between himself and Leclerc in the wet.

And following the uncertainty of last season’s maiden championship, where Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after an error from race director Michael Masi, there can be no doubt of the Dutchman’s title this campaign.

“It’s crazy, very mixed emotions,” Verstappen said afterwards. “Winning the race and winning the Championship, what a year we’ve had so far. Something I could never imagine happening after last year fighting to the end, but we’ve had such a good car.

“Here and in the factory they’ve been working flat out. The work we’ve done with Honda, every year constantly improving, to win now twice is very emotional here with everyone watching. Very proud we could do it here.

“First one is more emotional, second one is beautiful with the season we’ve had. One-twos we’ve had, it’s been a pretty special here. You have to remind yourself of it because these type of years don’t usually happen.”

