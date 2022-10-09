For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

One day, Max Verstappen might just win a world title in routine Formula 1 fashion: he finishes the race and passes the point of no return. And it’d be accurate to ascertain that, judging by his utter dominance this year, that time will come. Yet the procession that was his 2022 championship triumph concluded in a manner that was as intoxicating as it was infuriating – for all involved.

While Verstappen’s thrillingly controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi sealed a maiden title which was followed by question marks and, ultimately, verification, this year’s worked contrariwise at the end of a sodden, chaotic and plot-holed Japanese Grand Prix. Come the chequered flag, and even the post-race interview, the Red Bull man believed he would have to wait two weeks for his crowning moment in Austin.

Yet as news filtered in, Verstappen was indeed victor ludorum. Charles Leclerc – needing to finish second – had been given a five-second penalty after going off-track at the final chicane and gaining an advantage as he stayed ahead of Sergio Perez, gifting the prize to a disbelieving Dutchman.

However, anarchy reigned still: did this shortened 28-lap race fill the quota for full points? “Are you sure?” asked a confused Verstappen. But as the light of day turned in an instant to the dead of night, FIA confirmation allowed Red Bull to bask in their 14th victory – Verstappen’s 12th – of a season which Christian Horner described as “beyond all our dreams”.

“It’s a pretty crazy feeling because I didn’t expect it when we crossed the line,” said Verstappen. “We didn’t know if it’d be half points, I didn’t know how many points I would get!

“Winning the race and winning the championship, what a year we’ve had. It’s something I could never imagine happening after last year fighting to the end. The first one is more emotional – the second one is beautiful with the season we’ve had. It’s been pretty special.”

It rather appropriately summed up an afternoon at Suzuka where bemusement – in some cases more serious than others – reigned supreme. From lights out amid treacherously damp conditions, mayhem ensued: Carlos Sainz aquaplaned violently into the barrier on the first lap and was lucky not to be collected by the onrushing traffic as he spun back onto the road.

A safety car, and red flag, swiftly followed as the rain increased but the real story was breaking online. Concerning footage emerged of Pierre Gasly – who pitted after advertising hoarding from the crash site wedged into the nose of his AlphaTauri – speeding past a recovery truck coming in the opposite direction. A second video showed the Frenchman avoiding a marshal by a matter of seconds.

So in a red flag period lasting over an hour, a wave of disbelief spread across the paddock. “I could have killed myself,” Gasly raged in his garage. Lando Norris tweeted his shock at a tractor on track.

Pierre Gasly came perilously close to colliding with a recovery truck and was furious (F1)

The frightful incident brought back memories of Jules Bianchi’s tragic accident in similar conditions at the same circuit in 2014 – resulting in the Frenchman’s tragic death nine months later – which was F1’s last racing fatality. Bianchi’s father, Philippe, took to social media, insisting it showed there was “no respect for Jules’ memory”. Gasly was later given a 20-second time penalty for speeding under red flag conditions but, irrespective of that, the truck should not have been on track. Safety still needs to come first – and F1 clearly has a way to go yet.

Yet, as the rain dissipated and action resumed, initially behind the safety car, there was still a race to be run as the loyal Japanese fans, who had waited three years for F1 action, were treated to some eventful duels amongst the spray.

Amid changes of tyres and different strategies, 40 minutes of enthralling action followed with, fortunately, no more accidents or safety cars. While Verstappen stretched his lead lap by lap, in a league of his own once more, and Lewis Hamilton tried and failed to overtake a stubborn Esteban Ocon for fourth place, Perez chased down Leclerc in second as Red Bull’s de facto No 2 driver played his part again as a perfect sideman.

Despite the Red Bull’s superior pace, Ferrari’s Leclerc looked to have held him off – and subsequently extended the championship race by a fortnight. But a miscalculation at the final chicane saw the Monegasque – in a snippet to sum up the season – go off the racetrack and although he held off Perez to the finish line, the stewards had a simple decision to dish out the penalty.

Max Verstappen’s second world title could be the start of a new era (Getty)

Raw emotion encapsulated the post-race period: on one hand Verstappen celebrated his second world title at just 2, while Gasly and others were damning in their criticism of trucks on track.

“We lost Jules already, we all lost an amazing guy and amazing driver for the reasons that we know,” said an emotional Gasly. “Eight years ago, on the same track in the same conditions with a crane. How today can we see a crane, not even on the gravel, on the race track while we are still on the track? I don’t understand that.

“Obviously I got scared, obviously if I would have had lost the car in a similar way as Carlos lost it the lap before, it doesn’t matter the speed, 200, 100... I would have just died. Simple as that.

“I pass two metres from that crane – if I was two metres to the left I would have been dead.”

F1, and the under-fire governing body the FIA, have plenty to answer for this week, amid a cost-cap row which is set to be finalised tomorrow and the constant quest for ultimate safety in the world’s most dangerous sport. One of the year’s moments of glory as the championship leader became the winner might have never happened.

As for Verstappen himself, it was another victory cruise in a year where he could still break grand prix wins and points-scoring records. And maybe, just maybe, a new era is dawning. The 2000s was Schumacher, the 2010s was Hamilton. At this rate, the 2020s could well be Verstappen.