F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen makes 2021 title revelation ahead of return to Abu Dhabi
Follow all the build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Max Verstappen under fire after ignoring team orders in Brazil
Max Verstappen admits he had almost given up hope before the frantic end to last year’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, targeting a record-breaking eighth world title, was leading comfortably in the closing stages of the winner-takes-all race as Verstappen’s first World Championship seemed to be slipping away. But Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go triggered a safety car, Verstappen pitted for soft tyres and a botched lapped cars procedure gave the Dutchman one final opportunity on the final lap.
The Red Bull star overtook Hamilton to claim his first world title in dramatic fashion but speaking to GQ, the 25-year-old admits that he had almost conceded defeat given Hamilton’s margin of lead before Latifi’s crash changed the complexion of the race.
Asked if he allowed himself to accept that all was lost, Verstappen said: “Yeah, I was like, it might not happen. But I just kept on pushing till the end, you know? And even if it wouldn’t have worked out, it would’ve still been an amazing season.”
Follow F1 news and updates ahead of the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi
F1 news: Max Verstappen has ‘different set of limits’ when racing Lewis Hamilton, says Martin Brundle
Max Verstappen races to a “different set of limits” when faced with Lewis Hamilton on track, claims F1 pundit Martin Brundle. Verstappen and Hamilton, arch rivals for the World Championship in 2021, clashed in the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday straight after a safety car period, with two-time world champion Verstappen receiving a five-second penalty.
The duo clashed numerous times last year, most notably at Imola, Silverstone and Monza, as they fought thrillingly for the world title won by Verstappen in dramatic and controversial fashion on the last lap of the season-finale at Abu Dhabi.
Yet Sky F1 pundit and ex-Formula 1 driver Brundle says the evidence suggests the Dutchman competes differently with seven-time world champion Hamilton compared to anyone else on the grid.
“I have no doubt that Max has a different set of limits when in combat with Lewis, and Lewis has similarly decided to fight fire with fire,” Brundle said, in his Sky Sports column.
“And so inevitably they hit [in Brazil] but continued. The stewards said Lewis could have given ‘a little more space’, and in my view Max could have taken even more kerb, or indeed lifted off the throttle but that’s not racing.
“The stewards decided it was predominantly Max’s fault and he got a five-second penalty and a pit stop for a new nose. I thought it was a racing incident. Lewis’ car was a bit scruffy but all the fast bits were intact and he set off in spectacular recovery mode.”
Verstappen has ‘different set of limits’ when racing Hamilton, says Brundle
Verstappen and Hamilton collided during the opening laps of the Brazilian Grand Prix with the Red Bull driver receiving a penalty
F1 news: FIA boss Mohammed ben Sulayem hits out at ‘sustained toxicity’ on social media
FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has joined Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in condemning the “sustained toxicity” on social media platforms.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton said last week that “we should all come off social media” as it was becoming more and more toxic.
The Briton was speaking following Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix, which came a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Confronting the issue after claiming victory in Mexico, Verstappen said: “You cannot live in the past and you have to move on. Social media is a very toxic place and if you are constantly being like that live on TV then you are making it worse instead of trying to make it better.”
Former race director Michael Masi said he received death threats following his decision to let lapped cars pass the safety car on the final lap in Abu Dhabi, meaning Verstappen had a clear run at Hamilton on much faster tyres.
F1 news: OPINION - Why Max Verstappen’s self-absorption will come back to haunt him
Another week in Formula 1, another week where the spotlight is on this year’s double world champions for all the wrong reasons. After the cost-cap saga and Sky Sports boycott that has overshadowed Red Bull’s imperious march to Drivers and Constructors glory in the past month, Christian Horner’s team have now completed an unwanted hat-trick. That spotlight shows no sign of dimming.
Max Verstappen’s refusal to obey team orders in the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, ignoring an instruction from his trusted race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to make way for Sergio Perez, is as selfish as it is ill-considered. Unpicking the Dutchman’s indiscretion is multi-faceted but, ultimately, none of them come up in favour of a driver who is doing his reputation no favours despite a year of record-breaking achievement.
First, let’s analyse Verstappen’s potential reasoning, a point of contention he refused to reveal when speaking to the media afterwards. Over team radio, he bluntly stated he “has his reasons” for not allowing Perez – fighting for second in the World Championship against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – to take sixth place. More to the point, Red Bull are fighting to secure their first-ever one-two finish in the standings.
Quite inevitably, the discussion quickly turned to why: what was Verstappen’s motive to hold position and secure an extra two points? No race win, or podium, was in the pipeline this time, with George Russell dominant in leading home a Mercedes one-two.
One possible answer is lingering distaste in the Verstappen camp surrounding Perez’s victory in Monaco in May. That’s right, more than five months ago.
The Mexican claimed victory at the tightest circuit on the F1 calendar, but only after crashing his car in qualifying. A shunt that resulted in a red flag and Perez starting in third, a spot ahead of Verstappen. A foul-up at Ferrari a day later with their strategy saw Perez claim his third victory in F1; Verstappen came home third.
Yet reports have emerged since that Perez has admitted to Horner and Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko that he deliberately crashed his car, with telemetry supposedly to match that claim.
Whether this is the primary reason Verstappen acted in such a manner in Sao Paulo is actually irrelevant. Because either it was out of spite for an incident that did not cost him on his charge to the world title, or it was an indication that there are no team orders at Red Bull.
Why Max Verstappen’s self-absorption will come back to haunt him
The world champion’s act of defiance in Brazil makes a mockery of Red Bull team orders and team-mate Sergio Perez – and could impact his 2023 title pursuit
F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo given three-place grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after his first-lap crash into Kevin Magnussen in Brazil.
The Australian, who is competing in his final F1 race for McLaren in Abu Dhabi, tipped Magnussen on the first lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, causing the Dane to spin.
Ricciardo then couldn’t avoid the rear of Magnussen’s Haas, resulting in a collision and both cars being eliminated from the race.
And the stewards have opted to punish Ricciardo with a three-place grid drop this Sunday; hardly ideal for Ricciardo in his final race before taking a one-year sabbatical in 2023, after being dropped for Oscar Piastri at McLaren.
F1 news: When is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.
The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.
Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under a dark cloud, after disobeying team orders in not allowing Sergio Perez to pass him in the closing stages of the Brazilian Grand Prix last Sunday.
Perez is level on points with Charles Leclerc in the battle for second place in the World Championship, while Mercedes are just 19 points off Ferrari in the Constructors’ Standings after George Russell led a one-two finish at Interlagos.
Here is everything you need to know.
When and where is the next race?
Formula 1 returns to the Yas Marina Circuit over the weekend of 18-20 November for the final race of the 2022 season.
First practice takes place at 10am (GMT) and second practice at 1pm on Friday, before third practice at 10:30am on Saturday and qualifying at 2pm (GMT).
The race on Sunday starts at 1pm (GMT).
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision
Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career. Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.
Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth.
Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence in Sao Paulo, Verstappen re-opened old wounds with his rival when he thudded into the seven-time world champion’s Mercedes. Verstappen was penalised by the stewards, who found him “predominantly at fault” for the accident.
And, when asked if he felt singled out by the Red Bull driver, 37-year-old Hamilton, who has won more races than any driver in the sport’s history, replied: “It is natural when you have the success and the numbers on your chest, that you become a bit of a target.
“But that’s okay. It’s nothing that I have not dealt with before.”
Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after collision
Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision
F1 news: Christian Horner refuses to divulge why Max Verstappen ignored team orders in Brazil
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders during the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who secured his second world title last month in Japan, was running in sixth place having overtaken a struggling Perez in the closing stages of an entertaining race at Interlagos.
However, with Fernando Alonso in fifth too far out in front, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to let Perez by - with the Mexican in a fight with Charles Leclerc to secure second in the World Championship.
Yet the Dutchman refused, saying over team radio he “has his reasons” for now obeying the pit wall instruction. And after a fiery team meeting in the paddock afterwards, Horner did not elaborate on Verstappen’s reasoning, insisting that the discussions will remain “behind closed doors.”
“We discuss these things internally,” Horner told Sky. “The drivers have spoken about it, they’re very clear. For us, Checo is now tied on points with Charles. Ferrari didn’t swap their cars round.
“I’m not going to go into what we discuss behind closed doors. The drivers discussed it, shook hands. We work as a team, our priority is to get Checo runner-up in the Championship. It’s a straight fight between Checo and Charles.”
Christian Horner refuses to divulge why Max Verstappen ignored team orders in Brazil
Christian Horner refuses to divulge why Max Verstappen ignored team orders in Brazil
F1 news: Lando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren deal
Lando Norris has revealed he held talks with Red Bull prior to signing a new long-term contract with McLaren in February. The 22-year-old, who made his F1 debut for McLaren back in 2019, penned a new four-year deal until the end of the 2025 season before the 2022 campaign started.
McLaren have struggled to match the speed of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes this season though, yet Norris is the best of the rest and currently positioned seventh in the Driver Standings.
But before the weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Norris divulged that he had indeed spoken to Christian Horner’s team before signing his extension, as well as “a few other people.”
“It’s more just I was coming to the end of my contract, and it wasn’t like we (Red Bull and I) were talking heavily,” Norris said.
“I literally said, it was just, everyone always tries to speak to all teams at some point, so I spoke to them, I spoke to a few other people. A chat’s a chat, it’s not like, ‘what we can do straight away?’ Just keeping in touch, things like that, it’s as simple as that sometimes.
“It was just coming to the end of the contract, you see what options are available, you just kind of find out what’s possible, what might be possible over the next few years.”
Lando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren deal
Lando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren deal
