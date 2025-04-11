Oscar Piastri leads McLaren one-two in Bahrain practice as F1 talks take place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren one-two in practice as the future direction of Formula One was on the agenda at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren’s rivals have tipped them to dominate here at the Sakhir circuit and their pace looked mighty, with championship leader Lando Norris 0.154 seconds adrift of Piastri.

Norris was almost fourth tenths clear of Mercedes’ George Russell in third as McLaren laid down a marker.

Max Verstappen, who claimed a surprise win in Japan last weekend, struggled throughout the day’s second running as he complained of brake issues with his Red Bull and finished seventh fastest.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only eighth for Ferrari, over a second slower than Piastri.

Meanwhile, the FIA described a much-anticipated meeting of key F1 stakeholders to discuss future power unit direction and the 2026 regulations as “constructive”.

Friday’s meeting, chaired by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, was attended by representatives of present and future F1 engine suppliers Audi, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Honda Racing, Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains.

Discussions in recent weeks have centred around the direction of the sport amid concern over the upcoming 2026 regulations, with a potential return to V10 engines down the line considered.

An FIA statement read: “The FIA has firmly committed to the 2026 Formula One regulations.

“The FIA technical department, together with a number of stakeholders, has invested a lot of time in the framing of the 2026 regulations on hybrid power units with 100 per cent sustainable fuel.

“The 2026 regulations, governing power unit and chassis, have attracted new power unit manufacturers to the sport – underlining that for the 2026 cycle, the correct technical path has been chosen.”

A number of drivers expressed doubts on Thursday, over the regulations which would come into effect next season.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz said: “I don’t really like what I see from 2026 in terms of what the car is going to do.”

While Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc believed most of the drivers were “not excited” by the planned regulations.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella wanted all parties to work together to iron out any issues.

Stella said: “I would like to emphasise the point about the interest of the sport. We haven’t started 2026 and we are already talking about something else.

“We all have a sense of responsibility, we are here to protect the interests of the sport. We don’t want to undermine what will be successful regulations.

“They may need some tuning and adjustments but that is what we are here for. Let’s all work united and collaboratively towards the interests of the sport, which comes when we have a good product.

“I think we can have a good product in ’26 – we just have to work towards it.”

Sainz appeared set to escape sanction for swearing in Thursday’s FIA press conference.

The Spaniard reacted to his fine for being late to the national anthem in Japan, where he said he was suffering from a stomach issue, by saying “s**t happens”.