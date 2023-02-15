Mercedes stun with new livery at launch of 2023 F1 car with Lewis Hamilton – live updates
Lewis Hamilton speaks at Mercedes’ launch their highly-anticipated W14 car at 9:15am (GMT) at Silverstone this morning
Mercedes are the penultimate team to unveil their 2023 Formula 1 car as the Silver Arrows target a return to the top of the sport.
Following a disappointing 2022, and a car which woefully underperformed, anticipation is high for Mercedes’ launch at Silverstone this morning, with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Toto Wolff present for the event.
The new F1 season is just over two weeks away - with the first race on 5 March in Bahrain - and Hamilton is targeting a record eighth world title after a winless season last time out.
Following Ferrari’s launch on Tuesday, Alpine are the final team to launch their 2023 car and will do so on Thursday evening in London.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent.
MERCEDES 2023 CAR LAUNCH: More images!
MERCEDES 2023 CAR LAUNCH
Wolff: “It looks good, I’m so glad we’ve gone to the black livery. There’s a lot of excitement at putting it back in the road.”
“When you look at the story where the Silver Arrows came from, the Mercedes was white, overweight, a little bit of our story last year. We came back, tried to get the weight off the car and therefore from the paint side we gained the grams and it’s black. We had a black car two years ago and it just came together and it’s wonderful!”
MERCEDES 2023 CAR LAUNCH - W14 REVEAL!
It’s now time for the reveal - here is the car following a short promo!
The livery is black!
Mercedes 2023 car launch
Wolff: “We’ve seen the car now and contemplating ‘is she fast?’ That is a big unknown. There is excitement, we have the tools to understand and develop the car and hopefully give Lewis and George
Hamilton: “This is the most exciting part of the year. Factory - from the tub to different elements, see it come together and fit so beautifully.
“Stand in awe of how amazing the designers are, so much detail! 8 billion people and only 20 of us get to do this, so privileged beyond measure. With all the difficulties last year, we’re all anxious to get out there and see where everyone else is.”
Mercedes 2023 car launch: Here come the drivers and Toto!
And today is George Russell’s birthday... so happy birthday to him!
Wolff: “2022 was a difficult season. We started with a car which was really not good, but also managing your own emotions because we had some races which were pretty encouraging. We have a better understanding of what happened with the car!”
Hamilton: “We always miss driving. The break initially feels short but by the end I’m ready to get back into the action.”
Russell: “Knowing how the season panned out and the challenges, we can be pretty proud of the job we did. Reliability was good, strategy was great. The technical learnings
“We’re all here to win, it’s as simple as that. The team have put so much hard work into this car, the motivation in the factory is immense as people don’t want a repeat of 2022. We’re ready to go out and fight.”
Hamilton: “I’ve been here a long time. I love being part of a team going towards a common goal, I love racing. I always believe I can get back better, love that challenge of having to deep dive and extract more performance. It’s not the same car every year, always changing. I love that. Planning to stay a little bit longer!”
Mercedes 2023 car launch
Lewis Hamilton giving some stick to Toto Wolff about his shoes.... and now we’re underway with the launch!
Natalie Pinkham and Naomi Schiff presenting!
Mercedes 2023 car launch: The green room!
This is cool! Live images and videos from the green room as the drivers prepare for the launch!
Mick Schumacher will also be on stage - he was announced as a test driver for Mercedes in the off-season!
Mercedes 2023 car launch: W14 reveal
The launch event is set to start at 9:15am (GMT). Follow live text updates here on The Independent!
Mercedes 2023 car launch: F1 boss insists sport will ‘never put a gag’ on drivers speaking out on political issues
Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali implored the sport will “never put a gag on anyone” in wake of the FIA’s ban on drivers making political statements.
The FIA updated their international sporting code in the off-season to implement a regulation stating that drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make “political, religious or personal” statements without prior approval from F1’s governing body.
The likes of Lewis Hamilton and the recently retired Sebastian Vettel have regularly spoken out on matters such as racial inequality, minority rights and climate change and this new rule seems to be a clampdown on their ability to highlight issues close to their heart.
Max Verstappen also labelled the rule “unnecessary” at Red Bull’s car launch last week while Williams driver Alex Albon stated this week the regulation was “somewhat confusing” and urged “clarity” to be brought to the table.
While Domenicali believed the FIA would indeed provide further details in the near future, the ex-Ferrari chief insisted that the sport was eager to encourage drivers raising important political issues.
F1 boss says sport will ‘never put a gag’ on drivers speaking out on political issues
Lewis Hamilton has regularly spoken out on matters such as racial inequality and minority rights
Mercedes 2023 car launch: 15 minutes away!
We’re just 15 minutes away from Mercedes launching their W14 car for the 2023 season.
What will the livery look like? Will the sidepods remain as unique as last year? And, most crucially, will the car’s philosophy be capable of challenging for the Championship this year?
All to revealed soon!
