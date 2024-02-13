✕ Close A look back through Lewis Hamilton's F1 career at Mercedes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Hamilton makes his first public appearance since his shock move to Ferrari as Mercedes launch their 2024 F1 car on Wednesday morning.

The Silver Arrows, who endured their first winless season since 2011 last year, will be hoping their W15 challenger can this season take the fight to Max Verstappen and Red Bull out in front.

All eyes will be on Hamilton, though, as he embarks on his 12th and final season for Mercedes. The 39-year-old will appear at the launch event at Silverstone alongside team-mate George Russell and team boss Toto Wolff.

McLaren also launch their 2024 car on Wednesday, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri speaking to the press. Red Bull will launch their new car on Thursday, with Christian Horner set to appear despite the current investigation centred on him regarding “inappropriate behaviour.”

Follow all the latest updates with The Independent