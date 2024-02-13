Mercedes F1 2024 car launch LIVE: Start time and how to watch as Lewis Hamilton set to appear
Follow all the build-up and updates as Hamilton makes his first public appearance since signing for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton makes his first public appearance since his shock move to Ferrari as Mercedes launch their 2024 F1 car on Wednesday morning.
The Silver Arrows, who endured their first winless season since 2011 last year, will be hoping their W15 challenger can this season take the fight to Max Verstappen and Red Bull out in front.
All eyes will be on Hamilton, though, as he embarks on his 12th and final season for Mercedes. The 39-year-old will appear at the launch event at Silverstone alongside team-mate George Russell and team boss Toto Wolff.
McLaren also launch their 2024 car on Wednesday, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri speaking to the press. Red Bull will launch their new car on Thursday, with Christian Horner set to appear despite the current investigation centred on him regarding “inappropriate behaviour.”
Mercedes F1 2024 car launch: What time does launch event start?
The launch event is scheduled to start at 10:15am (GMT).
It will be live streamed from Silverstone on Mercedes’ YouTube and social media channels.
We will hear from Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff and George Russell.
