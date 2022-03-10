Christian Horner claims Mercedes’ new W13 “violates the spirit of the regulations” as F1 testing in Bahrain begins.

The Red Bull Team Principal has not taken long to light the fuse as tensions heighten ahead of the first Grand Prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Lewis Hamilton is out in the newly-designed W13 for Day 1 in Bahrain, which includes no sidepods in a fresh development that has left Horner furious.

“The new Mercedes violates the spirit of the regulations,” Horner said via Auto Motor und Sport.

“For us, there are some parts that are not legal.”

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the first day of testing (AFP via Getty Images)

More to follow...