F1 Mexican Grand Prix LIVE: George Russell takes the lead with Verstappen and Hamilton on his tail
Follow all the action at the Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for today’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.
A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.
Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix before promptly ruling out any hope of ending the campaign with a victory, and keeping his record of winning at least one race of every season he has competed in alive.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent - the race started at 8pm (GMT):
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 31/71 - Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton
Hamilton pits! Not the best, not the worst pit stop - 3.3 seconds. And it’s the hard tyres for the seven-time world champion... confirmation then of a one-stop race target for Hamilton!
He comes out in P3, ahead of Sergio Perez. George Russell now leads the race, and wants to extend on his current medium tyre, ahead of Max Verstappen.
Sainz and Leclerc have both pitted too. Fascinating stuff here... which way will this play out?!
5-10: Alonso, Bottas, Ocon, Norris, Sainz, Leclerc
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 28/71 - Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen
Verstappen pits! A sweet stop for the Red Bull, 2.4 seconds, and he comes out just in front of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz... perfect for Red Bull!
Verstappen now P3.
Lewis Hamilton now leads the Mexican Grand Prix, with George Russell five seconds behind in second!
Perez, meanwhile, overtakes Charles Leclerc down the main straight - to massive cheers from the adoring Mexican fans!
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 25/71 - Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell
Sergio Perez is the first of the frontrunners to pit! It’s not a great stop, five seconds, as he switches onto medium tyres. He comes out behind the Ferraris, in sixth place...
Hamilton has cut the gap to Verstappen to 1.6 seconds. When will Red Bull pit their leading man?
Hamilton: “My tyres are OK mate.” Promising for Merc then!
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 23/71 - Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Very rare that we have so few pit stops early in the race - only one car has entered the pit lane!
“Tyres starting to strugle now in low speeds,” says Verstappen. His gap to Hamilton back to 1.8 seconds... and the Red Bull is also complaining of front-left tyre issues...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 20/71 - Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Lance Stroll the first man to pit - he switches to softs and is now right at the back.
Verstappen has opened up the gap to Hamilton, it’s now 2.4 seconds. But... when will he pit?!
The top-four have opened up quite a gap to Carlos Sainz in fifth - the Ferrari is nine seconds behind Russell!
Charles Leclerc, in sixth, calling for “Plan C” over the team radio, but is told that “traffic” is an issue with that plan... we shall see...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 18/71 - Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Still no cars have pitted! Fascinating to see if the majority of the pack opt for a one-stop race, as opposed to a two-stop...
Verstappen complaining a lot about “bouncing” on the kerb - not a problem we’ve seen for Red Bull before this season! Nevertheless, the world champion sets a fastest lap - the gap to Hamilton now 2.1 seconds.
Meanwhile, Gasly has been given a five-second time penalty for that incident with Stroll....
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 16/71 - Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Hamilton’s medium tyres working well here - the Mercedes is keeping on the tail of Verstappen, in the 1.7 second range, despite the leading Red Bull being on softs! Pit window for the softs has now opened...
Perez 3.3 seconds further back, with Russell two seconds down the road. Russell also on mediums - a good race tyre it seems for the Silver Arrows!
Further down the pack, Pierre Gasly overtook Lance Stroll off the track - but is yet to give the position back Noted by the stewards - that’s for P15.
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 12/71 - Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Verstappen’s gap to Hamilton is 1.7 seconds, with the gap slowly but surely building for the world champion. Different strategies for both though!
Bit of a long game being played here, with everyone balancing attacking the car in front with cooling their car and maintaining their tyres... when will we get the first set of pit stops in this race?
Perez two seconds off Hamilton, with Russell just keeping tabs with the Mexican...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 9/71 - Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
Ricciardo and Zhou in a bit of a battle for P12... but the Alfa Romeo is defending superbly!
At the front, Verstappen’s gap to Hamilton is 1.6 seconds, with the pair of them trading fastest sector times at the moment! Sergio Perez 1.4 seconds further behind, with George Russell three seconds behind the Mexican!
5-10: Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Bottas, Ocon, Norris
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Lap 6/71 - Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez
The gap remains at 1.5 seconds at the front, with Hamilton on the medium tyres and Verstappen and Perez on softs - how long will those tyres last on the Red Bull? Hamilton has just set the fastest lap of the race!
Charles Leclerc, a bit further pack, is up to sixth having overtaken Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso...
1-10: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Bottas, Ocon, Norris
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies