Follow live Formula One coverage from the opening practice sessions at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time.

In FP1 on Friday, Charles Leclerc - who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season - posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Max Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion’s struggles reaching a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit.

Ahead of practice, team principal Toto Wolff has said Mercedes “found several directions for improving the car” and FP2 later on Friday will provide another look as to whether that is the case.

