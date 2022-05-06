F1 practice LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates as Charles Leclerc fastest in FP1
Follow live coverage from Friday practice ahead of the first-ever Miami Grand Prix
Follow live Formula One coverage from the opening practice sessions at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time.
In FP1 on Friday, Charles Leclerc - who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season - posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Max Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.
It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion’s struggles reaching a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit.
Ahead of practice, team principal Toto Wolff has said Mercedes “found several directions for improving the car” and FP2 later on Friday will provide another look as to whether that is the case.
Follow live coverage from practice at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Charles Leclerc tops first Miami practice as George Russell goes second fastest
Championship leader Charles Leclerc led the way in opening practice for Sunday’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix.
Ferrari’s Leclerc finished just 0.071 seconds clear of George Russell, with Max Verstappen third and Lewis Hamilton eighth.
Formula One is in Miami for the first time, at a 3.36-mile circuit constructed around the Hard Rock Stadium, 15 miles north of the city.
And while Leclerc, who leads Verstappen by 27 points, was the fastest out of the blocks, Mercedes will take comfort from their first showing of the weekend.
PA
Charles Leclerc tops first Miami Grand Prix practice as George Russell second fastest
Leclerc finished just 0.071 seconds clear of Russell, with Max Verstappen third and Lewis Hamilton eighth
Lewis Hamilton to remove ear piercings for Miami Grand Prix
The latest on Lewis Hamilton’s jewellery - the Mercedes driver has removed all but a single item of jewellery, but is unable to remove a nose accessory. The FIA have granted him a two-race grace period to get it removed.
Lewis Hamilton to remove ear piercings for Miami Grand Prix
The seven-time world champion defiantly arrived at practice wearing a large amount of jewellery but performed a U-turn after talks with the FIA.
Miami Grand Prix
A little bit of off-track news from the week in Miami - Lawrence Stroll has confirmed that talks have been held between Audi and Aston Martin as the German car manufacturer and fellow Volkswagen-owned brand Porsche eye their 2026 entry to the grid:
Lawrence Stroll confirms Audi talks at Aston Martin
The chief executive of Volkswagen has confirmed that both Audi and Porsche intend to enter Formula One by 2026
First look at Miami
Welcome to Formula 1, Miami.
What the rest of the weekend looks like
Plenty more F1 action to come, starting with Free Practice 2 in just over an hour.
F1: What time is Miami Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?
What time is F1 today?
Andrew Shovlin, trackside engineer at Mercedes, on if his team are back in contention
“We are not going to say that just yet,” Shovlin smiles to Sky Sports. “It has been an encouraging start to the weekend, we’ve got quite a few new parts on the car. It seems to be working reasonably well. The big thing here is overheating. We won’t get excited about where we are here, we know that we should have improved the car.
“We are still building up a picture of that. It’s not the issue that it was in Imola. This is not an easy car to position and set-up at the moment.
“The rear wing is a more efficient wing than the one we have been running. Obviously getting into Q3 is a minimum expectation for this team. We know that we had a long road to climb and we are just trying to do that step by step.”
Miami Grand Prix
Quite a lot of distance between partners after FP1. There was definitely a sense that some drivers were struggling to adjust to a new circuit. There are a few really tricky corners, which won’t be straightforward come the more serious stuff tomorrow and Sunday.
Post FP1 thoughts
“Without doubt,” Martin Brundle says on Sky Sports on if Mercedes may be able to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull this weekend. “There are much faster and closer than they have been this year.
“It is onviously quite smooth. I think teams are starting to get on top of [the porpoising] now. This reminds me a bit of Jeddah. You’ve got a high speed, normal circuit in a street environment. It’s got technical aspects. The drivers are going to have to keep their cars on the road. I think we are going to see a lot of unforced errors during the weekend.”
Miami Grand Prix - Free Practice 1 Final Standings
Leclerc from Russell from Verstappen. Mighty intriguing.
Miami Grand Prix - Free Practice 1: Better from Mercedes
Much, much better for Mercedes. Obviously, it’s only an hour of practice, but George Russell really wasn’t far off Charles Leclerc.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies