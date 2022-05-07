F1 LIVE: Miami Grand Prix practice updates ahead of qualifying as Max Verstappen goes fastest
Follow live coverage from practice ahead of qualifying for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix later on Saturday
Follow live Formula One coverage from the final practice sessions at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, ahead of qualifying later on Saturday for the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida for the final time before qualifying for Sunday’s race.
In FP1 on Friday, Charles Leclerc - who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season - posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Max Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.
Then in FP2, Mercedes built on that as Russell posted the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton was fourth. The seven-time world champion’s struggles reached a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit.
Only two-tenths of a second separated the top three cars and for the first time this season, we may have Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes all competing at the sharp-end and gunning for pole later on Saturday.
Follow live coverage from practice at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice leaderboard
So with 20 minutes remaining, here is how the top 10 are looking.
- Max Verstappen
- Charles Leclerc
- Valtteri Bottas
- Carlos Sainz
- Fernando Alonso
- Kevin Magnussen
- Mick Schumacher
- George Russell
- Guanyu Zhou
- Lewis Hamilton
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
23 minutes remaining: Valtteri Bottas leaps up to third ahead of Carlos Sainz with a sensational lap as he posts a time just half a second off Max Verstappen.
Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher has absorbed something on the track and been forced to return to the pits. He says on team radio that he thinks it was a plastic bag. Hard luck.
Lewis Hamilton down in 10th place now. Tricky session so far for Formula One’s most successful ever driver.
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
26 minutes remaining: All 19 drivers are now out on track, with Esteban Ocon the only absentee following his shunt into the wall.
The top three currently stands at Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The two Mercedes are down in fifth and seventh as Kevin Magnussen leaps up to sixth.
Guanyu Zhou also now into the top 10.
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
30 minutes remaining: So we’re back underway with half of the session remaining! Which teams can make the most of this reduced session?
Almost all of the cars went straight out onto the track due to the 15 minutes worth of red flag.
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
31 minutes remaining: Here is how the crash happened. Ocon just lost the rear of the car and unfortunately couldn’t evade the wall as he span into it.
He is out of the third qualifying session but the other 19 drivers are returning now as the red flag is over!
Good news for all the teams, including Alpine who will now focus all their attention on Fernando Alonso.
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
34 minutes remaining: The damage on Esteban Ocon’s car doesn’t look too serious - you imagine his Alpine team will be able to repair it in time for qualifying at 9pm BST.
Meanwhile, the marshalls are still getting rid of the debris on the track so we still have a red flag.
Hopefully the drivers will be back racing in the next few minutes.
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
39 minutes remaining: So then, here is the top 10 with the red flag still out. Essentially still the same as it was a few moments before that Ocon crash, but with Verstappen leapfrogging Leclerc.
- Max Verstappen
- Charles Leclerc
- Mick Schumacher
- George Russell
- Carlos Sainz
- Lewis Hamilton
- Valtteri Bottas
- Pierre Gasly
- Sergio Perez
- Yuki Tsunoda
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
42 minutes remaining: Just prior to Ocon going into the wall, Verstappen returned to the top of the leaderboard as he went three tenths quicker than Leclerc.
Magnussen also had a little spin in his Haas car but managed to avoid any damage. The same cannot be said for Ocon.
Looks like the Ferraris and Red Bulls are setting the pace again early on here.
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
45 minutes remaining: RED FLAG! Esteban Ocon has shunted into the wall and we have a red flag.
Ocon has told his team that he is OK, but he has damaged the front end of the car. All the drivers preparing to return to the pit wall then.
The time will continue to tick down as the marshalls sweep the debris off of the circuit.
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice leaderboard
So after 15 minutes, here is the top 10 in the third practice session. Still a long way to go obviously, but gives you some sort of idea.
- Max Verstappen
- Charles Leclerc
- Mick Schumacher
- George Russell
- Carlos Sainz
- Lewis Hamilton
- Valtteri Bottas
- Pierre Gasly
- Sergio Perez
- Yuki Tsunoda
What do you guys make of that? Tweet me @dylanterryjnst and let me know your thoughts.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies