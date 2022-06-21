F1 news LIVE: Ferrari’s plan to overhaul Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s hope for George Russell
Follow the latest news and countdown to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, plus reaction from the Canadian Grand Prix
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is next on the F1 calendar, with Max Verstappen brimming with confidence after edging out Carlos Sainz to take victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and further extend his championship lead. With Formula One returning to Montreal for the first time in three years, it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which took the chequered flag to move 46 points clear at the top of the standings. Sainz was fast in the closing stages following a period behind the safety car but could not find a way past Verstappen and had to settle for second place, the pair joined on the podium by Lewis Hamilton - the seven-time world champion taking third for Mercedes.
“The safety car didn’t help,” Verstappen said. “Overall Ferrari were really quick in the race. It was really exciting in the end. I was giving it everything I had, and I could see Carlos was doing the same. The last few laps were a lot of fun. Luckily this year we are quick on the straights so that helps a lot.” Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell continued his record of top-five finishes all season as he took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who recovered from starting 19th to claim a decent haul of points for Ferrari. The Alpines were sixth and seventh, Esteban Ocon managing to finish ahead of Fernando Alonso, while Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou and local favourite Lance Stroll rounded out the points.
Follow all the latest F1 news, the countdown to Silverstone and reaction to a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix:
‘Confusing’ Mercedes ‘fancy their chances’ at British Grand Prix, Martin Brundle claims
Martin Brundle believes Mercedes “fancy their chances” at the British Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton snatched a place on the podium in Canada last weekend.
Mercedes have endured a torrid season so far with Hamilton and George Russell already out of the championship fight after struggling with their cars ‘porpoising’ issues.
Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, a despondent Hamilton described his Mercedes as “so bad” after a dire practice session while Toto Wolff has previously referred to the car as a “s***box”.
“The Mercedes team are so confusing for everyone at the moment, including themselves,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column. “On Friday Lewis declared the car was undriveable, which is indeed exactly how it looked, and he strongly intimated that it was now about making the best of a bad job for the rest of the long season.”
'Confusing' Mercedes 'fancy their chances' at British GP, says Martin Brundle
Lewis Hamilton snatched a surprise place on the podium at the Canadian Grand Prix
Martin Brundle advises Carlos Sainz how he can overcome ‘final hurdle’ in F1
Carlos Sainz needs “greater accuracy and consistency” if he is to take the next step and win his first Formula One race for Ferrari, according to Martin Brundle.
Sainz finished runner-up to Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, the fifth time the Spanish driver had been second on the podium in his F1 career.
Sainz benefitted from a late safety car in Montreal that allowed him to push world champion Verstappen hard over the final 15 laps but he was unable to make the overtake as the first win of his F1 career eluded him.
Martin Brundle advises Carlos Sainz how he can overcome 'final hurdle' in F1
Sainz pushed Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix but a first win in Formula One eluded him
Nico Rosberg advises George Russell on life as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate
Nico Rosberg says George Russell’s “phenomenal” form will provide ultra motivation for Lewis Hamilton because the seven-time world champion “hates” losing to a team-mate.
Hamilton, 37, claimed his first podium in almost three months when he finished third at Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix – one place ahead of Russell in the other Mercedes.
But Russell, in his first season alongside Hamilton, is 34 points ahead of his more illustrious team-mate in the standings.
The result in Montreal on Sunday brought an end to a run of eight races – including Imola’s sprint round – where Hamilton has taken the chequered flag behind his compatriot.
Nico Rosberg: Lewis Hamilton will hate losing to team-mate George Russell
Russell, in his first season alongside Hamilton, is 34 points ahead of his more illustrious team-mate in the standings.
‘It’s been an awesome race for us’ says Ocon
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was in an upbeat mood following the Canadian Grand Prix after finishing P6 – his seventh top-10 finish of the season.
The delighted Frenchman said his team should be “proud” of their performance in Montreal, believing they maximised their performance.
“It’s been an awesome race for us,” said Ocon on Sunday. “Compared to yesterday, we managed to get the car to work slightly better and that meant a lot because we maximised the potential today and finishing sixth and seventh [before the penalty to Fernando Alonso], with McLaren not scoring, is a big boost for us in the constructors’ championship.
“We can be pleased with that. A good start, I managed to overtake at the start and defend Charles [Leclerc] mid-race, but he was too quick in the end.
“It feels good to achieve a weekend like that with some big points that we deserve. It’s been quite a few weekends with outside factors happening but yeah it feels good for that one.”
Constructors’ standings after Red Bull win Canadian Grand Prix
Here are the current constructors’ standings after Red Bull won their sixth successive race at the Canadian Grand Prix.
1) Red Bull - 304
2) Ferrari - 228
3) Mercedes - 188
4) McLaren - 65
5) Alpine - 61
6) Alfa Romeo - 47
7) AlphaTauri - 27
8) Aston Martin - 16
9) Haas - 15
10) Williams - 3
Drivers standings after Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix
Here are the current drivers’ standings after Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix.
1) Max Verstappen - 175
2) Sergio Perez - 129
3) Charles Leclerc - 126
4) George Russell - 111
5) Carlos Sainz - 102
6) Lewis Hamilton - 77
7) Lando Norris - 50
8) Valtteri Bottas - 44
9) Esteban Ocon - 39
10) Fernando Alonso - 22
11) Pierre Gasly - 16
12) Kevin Magnussen - 15
13) Daniel Ricciardo - 15
14) Sebastian Vettel - 13
15) Yuki Tsunoda - 11
16) Zhou Guanyu - 3
17) Alex Albon - 3
18 ) Lance Stroll - 3
19) Mick Schumacher - 0
20) Nico Hulkenberg - 0
21) Nicholas Latifi - 0
Wolff pleased with Mercedes progress in Canada
Toto Wolff is pleased with the progress Mercedes have made in Canada this weekend, and believes Lewis Hamitlon and George Russell could be competitive enough to challenge for the win at Silverstone next time out.
“They were both very good,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1. “We showed good pace today. In terms of performance they were both good in the race on different setups. The hairpin is where hey put new asphalt and we suffered less from stiffness there. I don’t think that’s the case [that we’re back], we need to keep working.
“We need to develop the car in a different window than we had. We had it really low on the ground and that clerly wasn’t working. You can’t drive it there, so we lift it and lift it and lift it, but then you lose downforce. It’s always a compromise. We need to own the problem and that’s what we’re doing. Before you embark on next season’s car you need to understand the problems first.
“Within the team Lewis was always positive. How the two work together is astonishing. I’m happy for him because he had the bad luck on his side so far this season, and he could have been on the podium a few times but safety cars stopped it. If we are able to run the car low then we can be competitive at Silverstone. So let’s see.”
‘We deserved more than ninth’ says Alonso
Fernando Alonso threatened a massive upset after finishing qualifying on the front row in P2 alongside Red Bull’s Max Verstappen but engines issues and a bit of misfortune with the virtual safety car cost the Alpine valuable time during Sunday’s race before a five second penalty for weaving dropped the two-time world champion down to P9 after the race.
“Yeah, we were unlucky once more with the VSC,” said Alonso. “I was just on the start-finish line when it came and I was just entering the pits when it ended so we decided to stay out, so I was a little bit unlucky there. But the biggest problem was the engine, we had an engine problem in Lap 20 or something like that.
“I was losing, like, one second a lap with the engine deployment, and from that moment we forgot about the podium, or retiring the car, we were just staying on the DRS train with the cars in front just to defend. But it was very difficult to stay with Esteban [Ocon] or Charles [Leclerc] because on the straights we were losing one second.
“I think this weekend we deserved better than ninth position,” he added, “but it’s still good for both cars to score points in the end. We ultimately lost a big opportunity to fight for a potential podium as I felt like I had the pace to do so.”
Alonso handed Canadian Grand Prix time penalty for weaving
Fernando Alonso has been dropped back two places in the final standings of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix after receiving a five-second penalty for swerving while defending his position.
Alonso, who started second on the grid, was found to have broken the rules in his efforts to stop Valtteri Bottas passing, blocking any route through by swerving left and right repeatedly. The rules state that a defending driver may only make one move to block a car approaching from behind, and once they have chosen their move they must stick to it.
After the race Alonso, who finished seventh, explained his actions to the stewards but evidently they were not pursuaded, and handed down the punishment which pushes him back two spots behind Bottas and his Alfa Romeo teammate Zhou Guanyu, collecting two points instead of six.
Fernando Alonso handed Canadian Grand Prix time penalty for weaving
After the race Alonso, who finished seventh, explained his actions to the stewards
Alonso bemoans engine trouble and lack of luck
After a stellar Q3 at the Canadian Grand Prix - where he finished second behind Max Verstappen - Alpine’s Fernando Alonso but could only finish seventh at the end of the race behind teammate Esteban Ocon.
Alonso was left ruing an engine issue which cost him speed in a straight line and a futher penalty for weaving dropped him down to ninth in what was a raceday to forget for the 40-year-old.
“On the safety car we were unlucky,” Alonso explained. “We decided to box just after the safety car ended. Other people behind us got lucky once more and overtook us.
“In Lap 20 or something I had an engine problem with the battery, I was clipping on the straights and losing eight tenths per lap. I had to overdrive in the corners to try to keep the pace and the DRS. It was a very difficult race.
“Still positive. The car was very quick this weekend. Without the engine problem we were P3 in the race ahead of Lewis. Without the engine problem that was still possible.”
