F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen’s Red Bull ‘escape clause’ revealed and Australian Grand Prix updates
Australian Grand Prix build-up, plus Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates
The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching as Formula 1 2022 ramps up after a thrilling start to the season. You can follow all the latest news from the world of F1 as the teams gear up for next weekend’s race in Melbourne.
Despite a brief pause following Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 continues to dominate the headlines. There are rumours and speculation surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s decision to leave Red Bull after Max Verstappen’s rise, while details surrounding Dutch driver’s bumper new contract continue to emerge. The sport’s chiefs confirmed the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule as the cars will roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’. Hamilton’s post came after a concerning week in Saudi Arabia when an oil refinery was hit by a missile attack less than ten miles from the track, leaving plumes of black smoke visible during qualifying. Hamilton finished 10th in the race as Mercedes continue to struggle with their car.
Follow all the reaction to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Lewis Hamilton is a ‘much more complete’ F1 driver than Max Verstappen, says Jenson Button
Jenson Button has questioned those who describe Max Verstappen as the best Formula 1 driver, saying that he thinks Lewis Hamilton is a “much more complete racing driver”.
Verstappen narrowly beat Hamilton to the 2021 Drivers’ Championship, securing his first F1 world title after a controversial end to the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
While agreeing with the description of Verstappen as the most “naturally gifted” driver on the grid, Button thinks that calling the Dutchman the best outright is perhaps premature.
Urging Verstappen to follow the lead of Michael Schumacher, Button feels that the Red Bull driver has plenty more to do if he is to surpass Hamilton.
Lewis Hamilton a ‘much more complete’ driver than Max Verstappen, says Jenson Button
Button does believe that Verstappen is the most “naturally gifted” driver on the grid however
Mercedes F1 performances ‘totally unacceptable’, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff has described Mercedes’ performances early in the 2022 Formula 1 season as “totally unacceptable”.
The German team have struggled to adapt to overhauled aerodynamic regulations and have struggled to match the speed of early title favourites Red Bull and Ferrari, with ‘porpoising’ a particular issue.
Mercedes have won the last eight constructors’ championships but their early form suggests that huge improvements must be made quickly if they are to contend.
And team principal Wolff recognises how far away Mercedes seem to be ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
Mercedes F1 performances ‘totally unacceptable’, says Toto Wolff
Mercedes have been off the pace in the first two races of the 2022 Formula 1 season
F1 drivers made ‘united effort’ to race after Jeddah missile attack, confirms Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen has said that Formula 1’s drivers came together in a “united effort” to race after a missile attack close to the Jeddah circuit threatened the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
An oil facility roughly ten miles from the track was set ablaze on Friday afternoon after being struck by a missile, with Yemen’s Houthi rebels claiming responsibility.
That led to concerned drivers to voice their worries to Stefano Domenicali, the F1 chief executive, during a four-hour meeting that stretched into the early hours of Saturday morning.
The decision was eventually made to go ahead with the weekend’s proceedings, with the FIA stating that it had been provided with “full and detailed assurances that the event is secure”.
Magnussen, who returned to Haas ahead of the season after Nikita Mazepin’s abrupt departure after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has now revealed how he and the rest of the grid came together to discuss the right course of action.
F1 drivers made ‘united effort’ to race in Saudi Arabia, confirms Kevin Magnussen
An oil facility roughly ten miles from the circuit was attacked by a missile on Friday afternoon
Max Verstappen ‘escape clause’ in new Red Bull contract revealed
Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull contract does include an exit clause, long-time team advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed.
Verstappen agreed to a new deal with the team ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season after securing his maiden world title last year.
The Dutchman’s extension runs until the end of the 2028 season and the 24-year-old has said that he feels comfortable with Red Bull - having a degree of loyalty to them after coming through the manufacturer’s driver development program.
But Marko, who oversees the program that brought Verstappen through, has clarified that were Red Bull’s performance to dip, Verstappen’s contract includes a mechanism that would allow him to get out of the long-term deal.
Max Verstappen ‘escape clause’ in new Red Bull contract revealed
Verstappen signed a deal through to the end of the 2028 season
Mercedes cannot ‘point finger’ of blame over slow start to 2022 season, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff has said that it is wrong to “point the finger” at specific issues with Mercedes’ new car, suggesting that there is a collective responsibility for the team’s early season struggles.
The German manufacturer, winner of the last eight Constructors’ Championship, has struggled for speed in the opening weeks of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Mercedes appear to have failed to fully adjust to overhauled aerodynamic regulations, dealing with significant ‘porpoising’ problems and seemingly some way off consistently challenging Red Bull and Ferrari both in qualifying and on race day.
While Lewis Hamilton and George Russell currently occupy fourth and fifth in the Drivers’ Championship standings, each has spoken openly of their concerns with the new car, expressing their belief that major tweaks will be required.
Team principal Wolff has said that the focus should be on making overall improvements, rather than on the specific issues, so that Mercedes can be “pulled out of this mess”.
Mercedes cannot ‘point finger’ of blame over slow start to season, says Toto Wolff
Mercedes have looked unable to match Ferrari and Red Bull in the first few weeks of the 2022 season
The F1 photographer who captured Max Verstappen’s dramatic world title win
As the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix meandered towards a seemingly anticlimactic finish, photographer Mark Thompson watched on from a deflated Red Bull garage anticipating an early night.
“With 15 minutes to go I was in the garage thinking ‘we’re not going to win this’,” he remembers. “You’re almost in neutral, you’re thinking this is an early night, that’s the way it goes. Then, bang! All of a sudden we were winning and everything went mental. It went absolutely crazy.”
Thompson is no stranger to the chaos of F1 having photographed every grand prix for 24 years (“which is either really cool or really sad,” he says, “whichever way you look at it”) before Covid ended his streak.
You can read the full behind-the-scenes interview with Mark here:
‘It went crazy’: The photographer who captured Max Verstappen’s title win
Interview: Getty Images and Red Bull photographer Mark Thompson discusses that night in Abu Dhabi, Formula One glamour, blagging his way on to Monaco rooftops and his historic image of Max Verstappen
Ferrari rivalry lacks ‘animosity’ of Mercedes fight, says Christian Horner
Red Bull’s relationship with Ferrari does not carry the same “animosity” as their rivalry with Mercedes, Christian Horner has said, as he reflected on a thrilling opening two races to the F1 season.
Ferrari dominated the opener in Bahrain as Charles Leclerc scooped victory and Red Bull struggled with reliability as both cars failed to finish. But the Red Bull’s hit back at the weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where Sergio Perez won pole and Max Verstappen won the race itself.
Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, says racing Ferrari is “slightly different” but insists Mercedes, and their drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, will be back soon.
“I’ve got no doubt about that,” he told Sky Sports. “When Mercedes get their problems sorted they’re going to be in there so that’s potentially six drivers who are going to be in contention every weekend. For the fans that’s going to be fantastic.”
F1 races would be ‘very boring’ without DRS, says Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc believes that Formula 1 races would be “very boring” were DRS to be removed from the sport.
Introduced in 2011, the drag reduction system increases a car’s top speed to enable greater ease of overtaking.
The system can only be activated in certain zones of a track, and solely when a car is within a second of the car in front.
However the use of DRS has been in renewed focus at the start of the 2022 F1 season, with offseason changes to aerodynamic regulations making it easier to produce overtakes without the need of the system.
Formula 1 technical chief Pat Symonds has suggested that he would like DRS to only be required in the future to lap back-markers, rather than for drivers to contest positions.
F1 races would be ‘very boring’ without DRS, says Charles Leclerc
Pat Symonds, a Formula 1 technical chief, has said that he hopes to one day limit the usage of the system
What’s gone wrong with Mercedes and can Lewis Hamilton mount a championship challenge?
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team are in the midst of a mini crisis following their underwhelming start to the new Formula One season.
The Silver Arrows have dominated the sport since 2014 – carrying Hamilton to six world championships and winning an unprecedented eight constructors’ titles in succession.
But Hamilton and team-mate George Russell have all but written off their aspirations unless Mercedes can radically improve its underperforming car.
Here, the PA news agency dissects the big questions facing F1’s all-conquering team.
What’s gone wrong with Mercedes and can Lewis Hamilton mount a challenge?
The all-conquering Formula One team are off the pace in the 2022 season
W Series adds two more races to F1 support programme
The all-female W Series will have 10 races on the Formula 1 support schedule this season, two more than originally scheduled, after announcing on Wednesday opening and closing double-headers in Miami in May and Mexico in October.
This year will be the series’ third season, with Britain’s Jamie Chadwick chasing a trio of titles, after winning in 2019 and 2021. There was no championship in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The inaugural season had six races, all in Europe, with eight last year when W Series linked up with Formula One and visited the Americas.
It will race in Asia for the first time as part of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend in October.
W Series will also use cars provided by Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand (TGRNZ) in Spain and Japan instead of their own.
W Series adds two more races to F1 support programme
Jamie Chadwick has been the star of the Series so far
