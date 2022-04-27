F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton must ‘admit’ George Russell is better as Mercedes tease big Miami improvement
Follow all the F1 updates and latest reaction from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as attention switches to Miami
Mercedes may have a developing issue with George Russell’s impressive start in the face of adversity compared to Lewis Hamilton‘s struggles, though the Silver Arrows are languishing well behind Red Bull and Ferrari this season. It was a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, with the seven-time world champion conceding any hopes of winning this season’s title are now gone, and while Red Bull boss Christian Horner has backed the legendary driver to still “become a factor” this year, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher insists Russell is faster and Hamilton must come to terms with this reality.
“We also have to talk about Lewis Hamilton, of course,” Schumacher wrote in his Sky Germany column. “He has to ask himself why George Russell is so much faster than him. A 13th place is of course not Hamilton’s ambition. He has to admit to himself that Russell is the better driver right now. If this continues in the next few weeks, it will be exciting in the team. There could be changes in the ranking.”
Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival Max Verstappen. “I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that,” Hamilton admitted, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologising to Hamilton for an “undriveable” W13 car. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:
George Russell hits out at ‘impossible to race’ Imola: ‘There’s nothing you can do’
George Russell has criticised the Imola track as “impossible” to race on after drivers had difficulties last Sunday at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix,
The conditions didn’t help the circuit with rain pelting the track before it cleared up. It meant DRS was not enabled until midway through the race, but Russell has pointed out the lack of opprtunities there are on the track.
“The track is just such an amazing circuit with so much character but it’s just impossible to race, and especially in these mixed conditions,” reflected Russell. “One overtaking opportunity, one dry line. There’s just nothing you can do.”
Russell hit out at the lack of overtaking opportunity at the famous circuit
How much do F1 drivers earn? 2022 salaries revealed
The 2022 F1 season is back underway after an off-season that brought the biggest overhaul in sporting rules and regulations in recent memory.
After a thrilling 2021 season, the teams were given a blank slate to prepare their cars for this year’s campaign in an attempt to level the playing field and increase overtaking opportunities.
It comes after Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a wild and unpredictable title race that went down to the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a highly controversial season-decider, which ultimately saw race director Michael Masi removed from his post, Verstappen made the crucial pass on the final-lap shootout to win the title after Hamilton had clawed back his lead by winning the previous three races.
How much does Lewis Hamilton earn a year?
Red Bull claim ‘real pressure’ forced Ferrari mistakes in Imola
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says they put “real pressure” on Ferrari which caused the team to make mistakes in Imola.
Carlos Sainz didn’t finish the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after crashing, while Charles Leclerc blew third place after trying to overtake Sergio Perez. Meanwhile Red Bull secured a one-two with Max Verstappen taking the win and Perez claiming P2.
When asked if Ferrari would beat Red Bull in a development race, Marko told Sky Sports: “I don’t think so.
Red Bull took a one-two in Imola while Ferrari didn’t make the podium after Charles Leclerc’s late error
Nico Rosberg believes Toto Wolff ‘annoyed’ with Lewis Hamilton after Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was annoyed at Lewis Hamilton during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, according to former driver Nico Rosberg.
Wolff and Hamilton were seen in a heated discussion on Friday after the seven-time champion only narrowly made it through Q1 before managing just 13th place on the grid in Q2.
He would then go on to finish 14th in the sprint race and 13th in the Emilia Romagna GP on the Sunday, before Wolff dismissed speculation about a rift between him and the seven-time champion.
But Rosberg, who worked with Hamilton and Wolff for several years at Mercedes, feels there is more to it than the Austrian let on.
Wolff and Hamilton were seen in a heated exchange after a disappointing qualifying session on Friday
Mercedes concede possibility W13 concept ‘simply doesn’t work’
Mercedes continued their Formula One struggles at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix over the weekend, leaving team boss Toto Wolff admitting there’s a possibility that the new car built for the 2022 season “simply doesn’t work”.
New regulations for this campaign saw each F1 team design and refine new vehicles, but while some - like Ferrari’s F1-75 - have enabled the team to take enormous leaps in competitiveness, Mercedes have fallen short.
Their W13 model has been beset by porpoising issues, even before reaching top speeds and on both straights and corners, with the unconventional ‘zero-pods’ design behind most of their troubles in the eyes of some experts. Those were prevalent again on Sunday, where Lewis Hamilton finished 13th and George Russell performed well to claim fourth.
Having won the constructors’ title last year, it’s a huge fall from grace for the team to be without a single Grand Prix in 2022
Ross Brawn clarifies ‘not listening to George Russell’ remarks after sprint race controversy
Ross Brawn has walked back comments aimed at George Russell after claiming the opinions of drivers at the back are ‘not what we are really listening to’.
The Formula 1 managing director, motorsports, hit back at the Mercedes star after his comments following last Saturday’s sprint race at Imola.
Part of Russell’s frustration stemmed from the processional nature of the race with drivers in the midfield stuck in a lengthy DRS train, which meant overtaking was limited.
The Silver Arrows’ struggles continued over a challenging qualifying session, leaving Russell in 11th.
The Mercedes star was upset at the sprint race format in Imola, but rallied in the grand prix to take an impressive fourth
Red Bull advisor jokes Lewis Hamilton should have retired last year amid 2022 struggles
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko joked Lewis Hamilton may be wishing he retired at the end of last season amid a difficult start to the 2022 campaign.
The seven-time world champion could only manage a 14th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday at the end of what was a dismal weekend for the Briton.
And Marko, who watched his Red Bull team secure a one-two thanks to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, questioned Hamilton’s decision to continue in the sport following his problematic afternoon.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the Imola race, Marko said: “I mean, he was lapped by us so maybe he (is thinking) he should have stopped last year.”
Hamilton is a huge 58 points behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers’ championship standings. He is also 21 points adrift of Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Hamilton was lapped by reigning world champion Max Verstappen in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton told to ‘stay loyal’ to Arsenal amid bid to buy Chelsea
Lewis Hamilton has been warned to “stay loyal to Arsenal” after the seven-time Formula One world champion and Serena Williams joined a consortium of investors in a bid to buy Chelsea.
Hamilton has confirmed his involvement in Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium and says playing a role in the takeover of the Premier League club would be the “ultimate dream”.
However former Blues player Paul Canonville has dismissed Hamilton’s interest, suggesting that his allegiance to Arsenal is a problem.
“Don’t anyone get me wrong, I am a huge fan of both Serena and Lewis,” Canonville said on Twitter. “Both Williams sisters have been phenomenal achievers and proud advocates of civil rights issues.
“I know Lewis has now suggested he was bullied into supporting Arsenal by his sister, he is an Arsenal fan and that’s a fact.
“I will always support Lewis Hamilton in everything he does in F1, he is the greatest driver ever in my opinion and as with Serena, he is a phenomenal icon for black achievement and civil rights. With football though, I think he should stay loyal to his own team.”
Hamilton has joined Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium, one of the three parties in the running to buy Chelsea following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich
Max Verstappen takes shot at Mercedes after lapping Lewis Hamilton during Imola win
Max Verstappen aimed a dig at Mercedes’ lack of pace after lapping Lewis Hamilton during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.
The reigning world champion produced a superb performance to claim his second victory of the 2022 season in Italy.
But Hamilton, who ruled himself out of the drivers’ championship after the race, suffered throughout and could only manage 13th place on another torturous day for the seven-time champion.
The Brit’s woes were compounded by Verstappen lapping him, just four months after the pair were battling it out for the title in one of the all-time great rivalries.
And while Verstappen insists he did not take any great pleasure from going past Hamilton, he did take the opportunity to to level a thinly-veiled dig at Mercedes.
Verstappen lapped Hamilton during the Imola race as Mercedes continue to struggle for pace
F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever
Formula 1 is in the midst of the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.
The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.
All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brings a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami International Autodrome makes its debut as the second US event alongside the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Florida venue will see drivers navigate 19 corners around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL team Miami Dolphins.
Plenty of the circuits the drivers will compete around this year are making a return for the first time since 2019, owing to Covid-19 interruptions preventing them from hosting their regularly scheduled events. The likes of Suzuka in Japan, Marina Bay in Singapore and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada are favourites among fans and will be welcomed back with open arms after dropping off the calendar in 2020 and 2021, while the Albert Park circuit in Australia has been revamped during its absence in an effort to provide more exciting racing.
Vegas was added to the race calendar, but not until 2023
