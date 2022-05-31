F1 LIVE: Sergio Perez signs new Red Bull contract as Charles Leclerc warned over Ferrari criticism
All the latest F1 news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix
Sergio Perez has extended his Red Bull contract to 2024 after triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, when Charles Leclerc’s dreams of winning on home soil were shattered by his flat-footed Ferrari team. Leclerc navigated a rain-hit start – delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain just a dozen minutes before the lights were due to go out on Formula 1’s most famous race – to control the early stages.
But the Monegasque’s race fell apart when Ferrari’s strategy was exposed by Red Bull. Perez moved from third to first in the switch from wet to slick rubber, with Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz second and world champion Max Verstappen third. Leclerc crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of George Russell with Lando Norris sixth.
Lewis Hamilton started eight and finished in the same position, while Mick Schumacher walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two. Following a frenetic climax, Perez finished just 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz with the top four covered by less than three seconds. Despite a number of enthralling moments during the race, there has been much backlash to the dynamic of the event. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:
Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’
Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc shouldn’t criticise Ferrari for their mistakes as the star has “screwed up enough himself”.
Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race.
“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done less wrong than he has.”
Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’
Leclerc started the Monaco Grand Prix in pole but finished fourth after a tactical mistake in his home race
Team Principal Guenther Steiner unhappy over Mick Schumacher’s Monaco crash
Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner is unhappy over Mick Schumacher’s Monaco crash, insisting the team must ‘move forward’.
“I’m feeling alright,” said Schumacher. “Obviously it’s very annoying. I think in terms of pace we were definitely there, it’s just a matter of keeping it on track, and unfortunately I wasn’t able to do that.
“The pace felt strong, and it felt like we were able to attack and push. We just ended up being a little too wide, which is maybe a matter of 10cm at the end, and that was enough to lose all grip that you thought you had. And unfortunately the result is as it happened.”
Monaco Grand Prix should not take place in F1 for granted, Toto Wolff claims
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Monaco should not take its place on the Formula One calendar for granted.
As it stands, Sergio Perez’s drive to victory on Sunday, will be the last on Monte Carlo’s famous streets unless a new deal is agreed.
F1’s American owners Liberty Media, and the Automobile Club de Monaco, remain locked in discussions.
Toto Wolff tells Monaco not to take place in F1 for granted
It is unlikely the sport’s showpiece event will be removed from the schedule, but a contract extension is not imminent
Max Verstappen admits he ‘might’ quit F1 when Red Bull contract ends
Max Verstappen has said that he “might stop” racing in Formula 1 at the conclusion of his long-term contract with Red Bull.
The 2021 world champion signed a new deal earlier this year that will keep him at the team through to the end of the 2028 F1 season.
The 24-year-old has spent his entire career with in the Red Bull set-up, entering the grid with Toro Rosso as a 17-year-old before stepping up to Christian Horner’s team for the fifth race of the 2016 season.
Though the Dutchman will be 31 when the contract comes to an end, Verstappen has now suggested that he is keen to pursue other opportunities in motorsport and may consider leaving F1, though admits he is not certain what the long-term future holds.
Max Verstappen admits he ‘might’ quit F1 when Red Bull contract ends
Verstappen signed a long-term deal earlier this year to keep him at Red Bull through to the end of the 2028 season
F1 chiefs defend Monaco Grand Prix start decision after driver criticism
Formula 1 governing body the FIA have been forced to defend their decisions at the Monaco Grand Prix after criticism from drivers.
The race was delayed for over an hour due to weather conditions and then was red flagged after Mick Schumacher crashed. It meant only 64 of the 77 laps were raced and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton criticised race director Eduardo Freitas’ decision to delay when it was only “drizzling”.
“We are Formula One drivers, so that is definitely not a good reason,” Hamilton said. “I was like ‘let’s go’ when it was just drizzling a little bit at the beginning. We will talk about it in the drivers’ briefing but we should have started the race.”
The FIA said the decision was taken as the practice and qualifying sessions were dry and that they also had issues with power outages after the downpour.
F1 chiefs defend Monaco Grand Prix start decision after driver criticism
There was over an hour’s delay to the start of the Monaco GP
‘I would bite back’: Toto Wolff lifts lid on early relationship with Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that the early days of his relationship with Lewis Hamilton involved some stern guidance from the Austrian.
Hamilton won his first Formula 1 title with McLaren in 2008, but since joining Mercedes in 2013, the Briton has become a seven-time world champion – sharing the record with Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, before winning four in a row from 2017 to 2020.
And opening up on how the driver’s relationship with the Mercedes team has changed over the years, Wolff told the Daily Mail: “This is Mercedes, we have no place for the genius jerk.
Toto Wolff lifts lid on early relationship with Lewis Hamilton
Wolff and Hamilton have worked together at Mercedes since 2013
Sergio Perez extends Red Bull contract until 2024
The biggest news of the day:
Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension to remain at Red Bull until the end of the 2024 season.
The announcement follows the Mexican’s victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, which saw Perez close the gap to championship leader and teammate Max Verstappen to just 15 points.
Perez joined Red Bull from Racing Point ahead of the 2021 season and went on to finish fourth in the drivers’ championship.
Perez said: “For me, this has been an incredible week. Winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024, just makes me extremely happy.”
More from Perez here:
Sergio Perez extends Red Bull contract until 2024
The announcement follows the Mexican’s victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren is ‘over’, claims Jacques Villeneuve
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren F1 is “over”, according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who believes that the team are preparing to move on from the Australian.
Ricciardo has endured a tough and uncompetitive start to the 2022 campaign, sitting outside of the top ten in the Drivers’ Championship standings.
The 32-year-old has scored only eleven points, 37 fewer than teammate Lando Norris, and again finished outside of the points at the Monaco Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive race.
While Ricciardo’s contract runs until the end of the 2023 season, Zak Brown, team principal at McLaren, hinted last week that it may contain a get-out clause that would allow the team to move on from the driver.
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren is ‘over’, claims Jacques Villeneuve
Ricciardo has scored just eleven points from the first seven races of the 2022 F1 season
Max Verstappen’s father unhappy with Red Bull for ‘favouring’ Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen’s father has accused Red Bull of favouring Sergio Perez over his son at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Perez secured his first victory of the season in Monte Carlo, rising from third on the grid to win with a fine drive during a chaotic, incident-filled race.
Ferrari, Red Bull’s title rivals, had started the race with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz filling the front row but made several errors of strategy, allowing Verstappen to extend his advantage over Leclerc in the drivers’ championship standings after finishing third – one place ahead of the Monegasque.
Here’s what Jos Verstappen had to say:
Max Verstappen’s father unhappy with Red Bull for ‘favouring’ Sergio Perez
Perez claimed his first win of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix with Verstappen third in Monte Carlo
Lando Norris disagrees with Lewis Hamilton assessment of Monaco GP start
Lando Norris has disagreed with Lewis Hamilton and said that it was “not safe” to start the Monaco Grand Prix on time on Sunday.
The race was delayed by more than an hour due to heavy rain showers in Monte Carlo, a decision that has since been criticised by Mercedes’ Hamilton.
The seven-time world champion suggested that weather was not reason enough for such a lengthy delay to proceedings getting under way.
Norris, however, believes the right approach was taken and the race could not have gotten under way on time.
Here’s what the McLaren driver had to say:
Lando Norris disagrees with Lewis Hamilton assessment of Monaco Grand Prix start
Hamilton has criticised the decision to delay the start of the Monte Carlo race by more than an hour
