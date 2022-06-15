F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton called ‘big loser of the season’ and warned not to be a ‘pantomime dame’
Follow all the latest reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and build-up to the weekend’s race in Canada
Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Max Verstappen backed Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of the Baku track and called for changes to a surface that is “way too bumpy”. Hamilton says he will race the Canadian Grand Prix despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit, a result of F1’s troublesome ‘porpoising’ phenomenon this season.
It led to more fallout as Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims that the FIA needed to adjust the rules over porpoising following Hamilton’s struggles. Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.” Horner, however, said their struggles were “part of the game”.
Meanwhile, Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari are costing Charles Leclerc’s world championship bid “heavily” as strategy errors and reliability failure continues to hold him back. Leclerc’s Ferrari engine gave out while he was in position to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend, causing his second retirement in three races, while a mistake with his first pitstop probably cost him the race win on his home track of Monaco.
Follow all the latest fallout and reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and build-up to Canada:
Daniel Ricciardo reveals talks with McLaren team boss amid rumours over F1 future
Under-pressure Australian Daniel Ricciardo on Friday said he has spoken to McLaren team boss Zak Brown and felt he had the team’s full support amid speculation surrounding his Formula One future with the former champions.
The 32-year-old moved to McLaren from Renault last season with his contract running until the end of 2023.
But his struggles to get to grips with the Woking-based team’s car have continued into a second season, raising questions about whether he will see out the length of his deal.
Verstappen needs to improve qualifying times says Jos
Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, has told Red Bull what they must do to help his son regain the Drivers’ Championship title this year.
“The only thing that’s still lacking is qualifying,” he wrote for on Verstappen.com. “Saturday you could see the frustration during the post-session interview because it’s not going yet like he wants it to. If they can sort out the qualifying, things will be easier for him.
“On street circuits this is even more evident. There is less rubber and he has more difficulty to rotate the car quickly. The good news is that during a race, the Red Bull goes like a rocket. The balance of the car is good.
“During a longer run the tyres behave differently and the car becomes quicker with turning. Max can deal with that very well. Max is great in driving consistent lap times. He can drive every lap 100 per cent accurate: boom, boom, same time.”
F1 would ‘welcome’ openly gay driver but ‘more we can do’ on inclusivity, says Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel has said he believes that Formula 1 would ‘welcome’ an openly gay driver, while admitting that the sport has some way to go in promoting ‘inclusivity’.
Mark Beuttler, who raced in F1 in the early 1970s, is the only known gay driver to have competed in the sport. In 1988, the Briton died at the age of 48 due to complications resulting from AIDS.
In 2019, the organisation Racing Pride was launched in an effort to promote greater LGBT+ in motorsport, and it announced a partnership with Alpine on Thursday.
Williams to replace Latifi?
Nicholas Latifi could lose his seat at Williams next season with reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri primed to replace him, according to some reports.
The 21-year-old Australian does not currently have a seat in Formula 1 although he serves as the reserve driver for both Alpine and McLaren.
It’s claimed the Alpine academy graduate will be loaned to Williams for two years, similarly to George Russell’s three-year stint with the team from Mercedes which could see Latifi replaced on the grid in 2023.
Martin Brundle urges Mercedes to not rely on rule change to solve porpoising problem
Mercedes are battling ongoing problems with their car this season and ex F1 driver Martin Brundle has warned them against relying on a change in regulations to solve their issues.
Since new rules were introduced at the start of the 2022 F1 season, Mercedes’ W13 has been badly affected by porposiing and bouncing issues - with things appearing to reach a nadir at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton described the race as the “most painful” of his career, as he visibly suffered from back pain that had put his participation in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in doubt, although he has since confirmed he will be fit to race.
‘Hamilton big loser of the season’ says Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher feels Lewis Hamilton has been the “big loser of the season so far” with the seven-time world champion racing in an unfamiliar position this year.
“Lewis Hamilton is the big loser of the season so far,” he told Sky Germany. “George Russell was new to the team at the start of the season and is usually ahead of the runner-up world champion and is also stronger in qualifying.
“The ‘greatest driver of all time’, as Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff always calls it, is ironed out by a newcomer in a way that is already worrying.
“I’m amazed, because there are only two options: Either is Russell the new high-flyer, or Hamilton had such a strong car in recent years that has made up for a lot.”
George Russell fears ‘major incident’ in ‘dangerous’ new Formula One cars
British driver George Russell has called Formula One’s new era of cars “dangerous”, a “recipe for disaster”, and fears it is only a “matter of time” before there is a major accident.
Russell started fifth on the grid in Baku, two spots ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
But in the moments after he out-qualified his more illustrious Mercedes team-mate for the fifth time in eight appearances, Russell expressed his grave concerns that Sunday’s race on the streets of Baku could be overshadowed by a high-speed crash.
Ferrari find ‘short-term fix’ for engine problems
Ferrari have warned the team is working on a “short-term fix” for the Canadian Grand Prix after both drivers were forced to retire in Baku.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz suffered mechanical failures at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix which cost Leclerc another shot of victory after a poor strategy in Monaco saw him drop from first place to fourth.
Ferrari said: “Charles’ engine arrives at the factory tomorrow, an initial assessment should be completed by the evening.
“Hydraulic components from Carlos’ car have already been examined. A short-term fix is in place for Canada, while work is on-going on mid/long-term solutions.”
Max Verstappen wants Azerbaijan Grand Prix change
Max Verstappen has called for changes to the Azerbaijan Gran Prix circuit after Lewis Hamilton suffered severe back pain during the race weekend in Baku.
Verstappen won the race for Red Bull but warned that the street track should be resurfaced ahead of next year’s race after several drivers joined Hamilton in complaining.
The F1 world champion insisted the track was getting “way too bumpy”, saying: ”It is enjoyable to drive, just, I think, it’s getting a bit bumpy in some places, especially now with the new cars being so stiff and low to the ground.
“I think the main straight is way too bumpy, we have to really try and find a bit of a line. So it would be nice if that could be resurfaced for next year.
“But overall, I think it’s a special track, also the second sector, you know, between the castle bit, it’s quite unique, I would say.”
What does ‘interval’ mean in F1?
Formula One has enticed a raft of new fans in recent times for a variety of reasons. Most notably the Netflix series Drive to Survive has brought the storylines in the pitlane to a new audience and got them hooked.
Meanwhile on the track, the 2021 battle between Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ignited more sporting interest after years of Mercedes’ domination.
However the sport remains impenetrable at the best of times, with TV commentators and analysts using racing terminology and F1 jargon which make races difficult to understand for the casual fan.
One of those terms is ‘interval’ which you often see on the live leaderboard during a race, and occasionally here mentioned by the commentary team.
