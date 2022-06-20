F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton finds ‘hope’ and Carlos Sainz makes bold Ferrari claim
Follow the latest news and reaction as Max Verstappen took another big step towards a second world title after victory at the Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen held off a late challenge from Carlos Sainz to take victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and further extend his championship lead. With Formula One returning to Montreal for the first time in three years, it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which took the chequered flag to move 46 points clear at the top of the standings. Sainz was fast in the closing stages following a period behind the safety car but could not find a way past Verstappen and had to settle for second place, the pair joined on the podium by Lewis Hamilton - the seven-time world champion taking third for Mercedes.
“The safety car didn’t help,” Verstappen said. “Overall Ferrari were really quick in the race. It was really exciting in the end. I was giving it everything I had, and I could see Carlos was doing the same. The last few laps were a lot of fun. Luckily this year we are quick on the straights so that helps a lot.” Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell continued his record of top-five finishes all season as he took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who recovered from starting 19th to claim a decent haul of points for Ferrari. The Alpines were sixth and seventh, Esteban Ocon managing to finish ahead of Fernando Alonso, while Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou and local favourite Lance Stroll rounded out the points.
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction from a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix below:
Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ to finish on the podium at Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton was left feeling “ecstatic” with his second podium of the season as he rolled back the years to take third place at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion has struggled with his Mercedes this season and only just made it to Montreal.
The design of this year’s cars has led to some teams suffering from bouncing – known as porpoising – at high speeds, with Mercedes among the worst.
Hamilton needed assistance to get out of his car following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix a week ago and required acupuncture and cryotherapy on his back to make it to the grid.
The 37-year-old qualified fourth in the Montreal rain on Saturday and went one better in the race, claiming the 184th podium of his career but just his second of a difficult 2022.
Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ to finish on the podium at Canadian Grand Prix
The seven-time world champion finished third behind Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz
George Russell on porpoising
George Russell has said the issue of porpoising – the car bouncing heavily at speed – remains a serious concern for Mercedes despite their improved showing in Canada.
“It was bumpy, it was definitely bumpy out there,” he told Sky F1. “We weren’t porpoising, we were just bouncing around a lot down the straight and just hitting the ground. So it’ll be a good sleep tonight again for sure.”
Max Verstappen dramatically holds off Carlos Sainz to win Canadian Grand Prix and boost championship lead
Max Verstappen held off a late challenge from Carlos Sainz to take victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and further extend his championship lead.
With Formula One returning to Montreal for the first time in three years, it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which took the chequered flag to move 46 points clear at the top of the standings.
Sainz was fast in the closing stages following a period behind the safety car but could not find a way past Verstappen and had to settle for second place. The pair joined on the podium by Lewis Hamilton – the seven-time world champion taking third for Mercedes.
His teammate George Russell continued his record of top-five finishes all season as he took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who recovered from starting 19th to claim a decent haul of points for Ferrari.
Max Verstappen dramatically holds off Carlos Sainz to win Canadian Grand Prix
The Red Bull ace held off Sainz after a safety car while Lewis Hamilton got his Mercedes back on the podium
Carlos Sainz maintains Ferrari ‘faster’ than Red Bull in Canada despite loss
“This weekend I was quicker for the first time – I want to say all season, but for the first time in the championship,” Carlos Sainz said after the Canadian Grand Prix.
“I’ve been the fastest guy on track, both in the medium and on the hard. I was catching Max in both occasions and I felt comfortable with the car.
“I was all over the place, close to [the] walls, you know, with confidence – ragging it, and I felt comfortable out there so it’s a pity not to have got the first win.”
Silverstone up next for British Grand Prix
Next time out Formula 1 is back in the UK as the sport heads to Silverstone in front of what is expected to be another record crowd.
Will Red Bull take a seventh consecutive win, meaning Max Verstappen can extend his championship lead?
Can Charles Leclerc claw back some ground after taking his engine penalties in Canada?
Or could Lewis Hamilton spring a surprise with a rejuvenated Mercedes and take his first victory of the season on home soil?
The race weekend for the British Grand Prix kicks off on Friday 1st of July with the climactic race taking place two days later on Sunday 3rd July at Silverstone.
Mercedes drivers shouldn’t speak for others in porpoising debate says Verstappen
Max Verstappen believes the Mercedes drivers should “just speak for themselves” in the debate over porpoising and driver safety.
Various F1 teams have been battling porpoising issues on their cars this season after the return of ground effect under the new regulations led to the phenomenon. While some teams, such as Red Bull, have been able to eradicate or keep the problem under control, Mercedes have been one of the worst-hit teams.
The FIA intervened on the matter last week and issued a technical directive on safety grounds to set a metric for how much the cars could porpoise. Verstappen was vocal in his criticism of the move to potentially change the rules mid-season but Lewis Hamilton said it is “always interesting seeing people’s perspectives and opinions in different lights” during Friday’s press conference.
“Obviously in front of you, it’s one thing, and another in the background, sometimes people say different things,” added the seven-time world champion.
On Saturday before qualifying Verstappen was asked if he was surprised by what Hamilton said replied: “It’s not only him, but his teammate as well. They speak for other people.
“They should just focus on themselves and say what they think. So just speak for themselves instead of involving other people in it.”
‘It was proper racing’ says Verstappen on battle with Sainz
Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix and extended his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to 46 points after withstanding a late onslaught from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.
Verstappen was looking set for a relatively stress-free afternoon in Montreal, leading comfortably in the opening stages but a crash from Yuki Tsunoda brough the safety car out allowing Sainz to pit and close up behind the Red Bull. The pair then engaged in a fascinating 16-lap battle to the chequered flag with Verstappen holding onto first to win by just 0.993s.
“It was a tough race,” said the world champion, “I expected to have a little bit more pace, but we seemed to lack a little bit compared to Carlos… It was a bit more difficult than I expected.
“We did our strategy, and I think for us it worked, that was the right one to do. At that second stop, of course I had the fresher tyres and I was closing in on Carlos, but I wasn’t sure if I’d actually fully close that gap to the end of the race.
“But then the Safety Car came out and I was also not very happy with that, because then I knew of course he had fresh tyres behind me, and already with I think a little bit more pace compared to me… But the last 15, 16 laps, we were flat-out pushing to the limit, and I knew of course that I couldn’t make a mistake. But it was good racing. It’s always more enjoyable to be able to really push in a Formula 1 car instead of just saving your tyres.
“It was proper racing, proper pushing. I had my moments where I had a bit of oversteer, then I looked in the mirror and I saw Carlos having the same amount of moments! So it was really on the edge but that’s good to see.”
Melbourne agrees new 10-year deal with F1 to host Australian Grand Prix
The Australian Grand Prix will remain in Melbourne until 2035 after Formula One bosses rubber-stamped a new 10-year deal.
The race at Albert Park has been a permanent fixture on the F1 calendar since 1996 – bar the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 rounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The current Australian GP deal was due to expire in 2025, but despite a number of rival bids – which is understood to have included one from Sydney – F1’s owners’, Liberty Media, have signed off on a long-term deal to race on in Melbourne.
This season’s event, which took place in April and was won by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, attracted 419,000 spectators – the largest crowd for a weekend sporting spectacle in Australian history.
Melbourne agrees new 10-year deal with F1 to host Australian Grand Prix
The current Australian GP deal was due to expire in 2025
George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton’s potential at Mercedes
George Russell has been warned that Lewis Hamilton hasn’t lost a step despite a poor start to the 2022 season.
But Daniel Ricciardo believes Hamilton is still more than capable of challenging at the very front end of the grid.
“I definitely think Lewis is as capable as ever. We all knew George was quick, and it was just how quick is he? How good is he? And he is proving he is very good,” the McLaren driver said.
George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton’s potential at Mercedes
The seven-time world champion has finished behind teammate Russell at every round since the first race
Can Max Verstappen be stopped in his bid for a second straight title?
Max Verstappen raced to victory at Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead to 46 points.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the factors which might stand in the way of Verstappen charging to his second title in succession.
Can Max Verstappen be stopped in his bid for a second straight title?
With six victories from nine, and a commanding advantage in the championship fight, Verstappen is the grid’s in-form driver.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies