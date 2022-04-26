F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton backed by Red Bull rival despite title admission after ‘horrible’ Imola weekend
Follow all the F1 updates and latest reaction from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year.
Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival Max Verstappen.
“I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that,” Hamilton admitted, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologising to Hamilton for an “undrivable” W13 car.
It was also a weekend to forget for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, after the 24-year-old’s late spin saw him throw away a podium position and led to Verstappen cutting his championship lead to 27 points.
It looks set to be another thrilling fight for the title but despite Hamilton ruling out his chances, Horner believes it is still too early to tell. “He hasn’t forgotten how to drive in the last four races,” he said. “So at some point they will sort their issues out and he will become a factor.” Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:
Mercedes concede possibility W13 concept ‘simply doesn’t work’
Mercedes continued their Formula One struggles at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix over the weekend, leaving team boss Toto Wolff admitting there’s a possibility that the new car built for the 2022 season “simply doesn’t work”.
Wolff, who labelled Sunday’s race at Imola a “low” point for the team, now acknowledges that the entire concept of the car may be the root cause of the terrible start to the season and hopes that further changes across the coming weeks might lead to an improvement.
“It is a valid point [that the design concept may be flawed]. All of the goodness and badness happens mainly on the floor and we have interesting ideas and concepts that we are exploring that have to find their way onto the car in the next few races,” he told BBC Sport.
Having won the constructors’ title last year, it’s a huge fall from grace for the team to be without a single Grand Prix in 2022
Leclerc ‘lucky’ like Hamilton, claims Red Bull advisor
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says Charles Leclerc is “lucky” like Lewis Hamilton as the Ferrari driver had no major damage to his car after hitting the wall on Sunday.
Leclerc spun and hit the wall at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he was trying to catch Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. But the Ferrari star managed to continue the drive with little damage to the car and salvaged sixth position.
“[The nerves] were already there on Friday in practice when he spun – but lucky, like Hamilton, unbelievable,” said Marko per Motorsport.com. “He hits the ground and is able to continue. But that’s all right.”
Horner tips Hamilton to become ‘factor’ in title
Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton will become a “factor” in the title race despite the star’s struggles in the 2022 season.
Hamilton has only been on the podium once this season and finished 13th at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last Sunday. This has been down to issues the British driver is having with the car. Porpoising has seen Mercedes boss Toto Wolff call the car “undrivable”.
But for all his struggles, Horner is still wary of the threat Hamilton could cause.
“He obviously had a horrible weekend but he is still an eight-time world champion... seven-time! I forgot Nico Rosberg won,” Horner said per GP Fans.
“He hasn’t forgotten how to drive in the last four races so at some point they will sort their issues out and he will become a factor but obviously, the young guys are doing a great job.”
Hamilton’s car has struggled with porpoising which has dented the star’s hopes of an eighth world title
Red Bull advisor jokes Hamilton should have retired
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko joked Lewis Hamilton may be wishing he retired at the end of last season amid a difficult start to the 2022 campaign.
The seven-time world champion could only manage a 14th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday at the end of what was a dismal weekend for the Briton.
And Marko, who watched his Red Bull team secure a one-two thanks to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, questioned Hamilton’s decision to continue in the sport following his problematic afternoon.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the Imola race, Marko said: “I mean, he was lapped by us so maybe he (is thinking) he should have stopped last year.”
Rosberg believes Wolff is ‘annoyed’ with Hamilton
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was annoyed at Lewis Hamilton during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, according to former driver Nico Rosberg.
Wolff and Hamilton were seen in a heated discussion on Friday after the seven-time champion only narrowly made it through Q1 before managing just 13th place on the grid in Q2.
He would then go on to finish 14th in the sprint race and 13th in the Emilia Romagna GP on Sunday, before Wolff dismissed speculation about a rift between him and the seven-time champion.
But Rosberg, who worked with Hamilton and Wolff for several years at Mercedes, feels there is more to it than the Austrian let on.
Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “If I have to speculate now, it looked to me that Toto was annoyed about something Lewis had done, which might be understandable.”
Wolff and Hamilton were seen in a heated exchange after a disappointing qualifying session on Friday
Hamilton admits ‘no question’ he is ‘out of F1 championship’
Hamilton he is now already 58 points off the pace with his hopes of a record eighth world championship over for this year, and possibly beyond.
“It’s been difficult, but I don’t really know what to say,” Hamilton said after Imola. “It’s definitely not easy.
“At least George[Russell] got some points today so my apologies to everyone that I wasn’t able to do the same.
“I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that. It has been a weekend to forget.”
Russell reveals chest pain from Mercedes porpoising
George Russell has revealed he has experienced chest pains as a result of the porpoising in his Mercedes car.
The reigning constructors champions have been plagued with the bouncing issue more than most other teams on the grid in the opening four races of the 2022 F1 season.
Russell still somehow managed to clinch a superb fourth place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as his teammate Lewis Hamilton could only muster a disappointing 14th.
Yet despite securing a fourth successive top-five finish since joining Mercedes, Russell admits the porpoising has had a physical impact on his body.
Speaking after the Imola race, he said: “The bouncing, it really takes your breath away. It’s the most extreme I’ve ever felt it.
Mercedes have struggled with porpoising problems since the start of the 2022 season
