F1 news LIVE: Red Bull fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes car potential ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
All the latest F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is fast approaching, with Formula One back on its worldwide travels after back-to-back races in Europe of late.
Red Bull and Ferrari still lead the way after Sergio Perez’s triumph in Monaco, but Max Verstappen now leads the driver standings after just one podium finish for Charles Leclerc since he won the Australian Grand Prix in April. Round 8 sees the usual format of FP1 and 2 on Friday, FP3 and qualifying on Saturday and the main race itself on Sunday.
Away from the top two in the constructors’ championship, Red Bull are concerned about the “dangerous” potential that Mercedes’ car has - but they have not yet managed to fix the issues they face and both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have already been warned about their performance in Baku. Meanwhile, former F1 driver Damon Hill says Daniel Ricciardo has been “ended” by Lando Norris, despite telling his younger teammate he would do that to him when the pair first joined up at McLaren.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
Fernando Alonso still in pain from Australian Grand Prix crash
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has said he is still feeling the effects of a qualifying crash in Australia last month and expects to suffer for months to come.
The Alpine driver had bandages on both wrists after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix and told reporters they were a consequence of his Melbourne accident.
“It’s still from Australia,” he said, referring to a crash into the wall at Albert Park. “Bones, ligaments, tendons, everything is a mess at the moment.
“I need two or three months and there is no surgery, nothing you can do. Just rest. Unfortunately, every two weeks I have to drive so I try to rest at home but it will take a few months,” added the 40-year-old.
Alonso to break F1 record at Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso started racing in Formula 1 in 2001 with Minardi and after Sunday’s race in Baku, Alonso will have competed in F1 for 21 years, 3 months, and 1 day breaking Michael Schumacher’s record as the longest career in the sport.
In that time, Alonso has collected two world titles, 32 wins, 98 podiums, and 22 pole positions.
With his F1 future still in dispute, no one really knows how long Fernando will continue to extend his new record but back in March he said:
“I think that at least two or three years you will see me here. I won’t drive forever. I still have a lot to offer. Right now I am enjoying Formula 1 a lot.”
F1 would ‘welcome’ openly gay driver but ‘more we can do’ on inclusivity, says Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel has said he believes that Formula 1 would ‘welcome’ an openly gay driver, while admitting that the sport has some way to go in promoting ‘inclusivity’.
Mark Beuttler, who raced in F1 in the early 1970s, is the only known gay driver to have competed in the sport. In 1988, the Briton died at the age of 48 due to complications resulting from AIDS.
In 2019, the organisation Racing Pride was launched in an effort to promote greater LGBT+ in motorsport, and it announced a partnership with Alpine on Thursday.
Four-time F1 champion Vettel, who drives for Aston Martin, will feature on the cover of the July/August edition of Attitude – one of the world’s most popular gay magazines. Vettel, who is straight, is described by the publication as an “LGBTQ ally”, and the German discussed inclusivity in F1 in his upcoming interview with the magazine.
FIA told to ‘stand firm’ on cost cap as F1 teams push for increase
F1 should not cave to pressure from high-profile teams to increase its cost cap, says former driver Johnny Herbert.
Formula 1 teams are not allowed to spend more than $140m per season, a rule introduced in 2021 to curb spiralling costs and help create a level playing field for smaller teams.
Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull have all pressed the sport’s governing body, the FIA, for an increase of the cap in a world where transport costs have increased significantly over recent months, while teams like Haas have rejected the notion of a rule change.
“The whole thing was to try and level the playing field and get the cost of Formula 1 down, and that’s what it has done over the last couple of years,” Herbert told Sky Sports.
Lewis Hamilton could ‘think career is over’ amid Mercedes struggles, says Jenson Button
Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton’s future depends on whether the seven-time world champion has the desire to keep on racing.
Hamilton has struggled to be competitive with Red Bull and Ferrari this season as he wrestles with an underperforming Mercedes car, reliability issues and his own pace which is being put to the test by his new teammate George Russell.
Russell has outperformed Hamilton so far in his debut season for the team, having switched from Williams in the summer, replacing Valtteri Bottas, and has finished inside the top five at every grand prix so far.
Button believes Hamilton could be struggling because the car’s performance has fallen off so drastically from last season, and his future will depend on his will to keep going.
Esteban Ocon autographing a duck
F1 drivers are well-known wherever they go and sometimes they have to autograph particularly bizarre items, as Esteban Ocon did here...
Mercedes supporting Pride Month
In celebration of Pride Month, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will be demonstrating their public support for the LGBTQ+ community by running with the Mercedes-Benz Pride Star on the car for the next three races.
The rainbow Pride Star will feature on the nose of both cars for the Azerbaijan, Canadian and British Grands Prix, raising awareness for Pride Month and what it represents.
Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will also wear the Pride Star on their helmets for these races, across the month of June, adding their voices to the global celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
George Russell expected to be a race winner at Mercedes by now
George Russell admits he expected to have won his first race with Mercedes by this stage of the season but concedes he has probably maximised the performance of a struggling car.
Russell has been a model of consistency since joining from Williams in the off-season, as the only F1 driver with a top-five finish in every race this term, but Mercedes have been a rung below Ferrari and Red Bull in terms of car performance.
A battle against porpoising has limited the team’s ambitions but the 24-year-old has consistently outperformed his more illustrious team-mate Lewis Hamilton to lie a creditable fourth in the Drivers’ Championship on 84 points - behind only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, and a point ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.
In the Constructors’ Championship, eight-time champions Mercedes are languishing in the unfamiliar position of third and after making the move to the F1 giants, Russell acknowledges he expected a maiden race victory to his name by now.
“I think if you told me prior to the season that we’d be seven races in and I wouldn’t have a victory to my name, I would have definitely been a bit disappointed with that,” explained Russell.
Daniel Ricciardo hits back at critics after poor start to 2022 F1 season
Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he has not ‘forgotten how to drive’ amid an extended run of poor form in Formula 1.
The Australian has struggled to live up to expectations since joining McLaren from Red Bull last year, and his best effort so far this season has been a sixth-placed finish in his home race in April.
Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren runs until the end of 2023, but team chief Zak Brown has hinted that the 32-year-old’s deal could be terminated earlier than that date.
“It kind of ebbs and flows, where sometimes I’ll get down on myself,” Ricciardo told Crash on Monday, “but then other times I’m fired up and motivated to prove a lot of people wrong and prove myself right.”
Ricciardo ‘not meeting’ McLaren expectations
Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown’s recent comments that his tenure at the team has so far failed to live up to expectations were “not false”.
When appearing on Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday show Brown was asked about the disparity in the performances of his two drivers Ricciardo and Lando Norris with Brown replying: “Lando definitely has an edge; we obviously would like to see Daniel much closer to Lando and have a good intra-team battle.
“Daniel is just not comfortable yet with the car. We’re trying everything we can… Short of [Ricciardo’s victory at] Monza and a few races, it’s generally not met his or our expectations, as far as what we were expecting, and I think all you can do is keep working hard as a team, keep communications going, keep pushing and hope that whatever is not kind of clicking at the moment clicks here shortly.”
Ricciardo was asked about Brown’s comments ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix and replied: “It’s not false – it’s pretty true. Well firstly, comments I don’t take personally. My skin is tanned, beautiful, and also thick! But it hasn’t [met our expectations].
“No one’s going to be harder on me than myself. I know that I don’t want to be racing around in 10th, 12th places. I still believe I can be at the front and belong at the front, so it’s been a little bit more, certainly, testing at times, in terms of us trying to get up there and maximise myself in this car. But we’re working together hard at it; the team wants it, I want it, so we’re just working through it.
“I think there’s still more that I’d like to be getting out of [the car], which sometimes I can see and sometimes is less clear. I think we’ve also had a few things that have not gone, let’s say, our way and have interrupted some of the sessions, so it’s a combination of a few things.
“But even putting that aside, it’s still been a little bit tricky for me to always gel 100% with the car and feel like I can pull out these... I’m trying to say, like, spectacular laps, but that sounds like I’m really bigging myself up!
“But yeah, just to pull out those ‘heaters’, I guess, it has been more tricky for sure; there’s been some races and times where it’s been good, but honestly, still working at it. I’d love to say that I’m going to be half a second quicker and awesome every race from now – I mean, I would love to and I’m working to get that but still, it’s a bit of a process.”
