The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is fast approaching, with Formula One back on its worldwide travels after back-to-back races in Europe of late.

Red Bull and Ferrari still lead the way after Sergio Perez’s triumph in Monaco, but Max Verstappen now leads the driver standings after just one podium finish for Charles Leclerc since he won the Australian Grand Prix in April. Round 8 sees the usual format of FP1 and 2 on Friday, FP3 and qualifying on Saturday and the main race itself on Sunday.

Away from the top two in the constructors’ championship, Red Bull are concerned about the “dangerous” potential that Mercedes’ car has - but they have not yet managed to fix the issues they face and both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have already been warned about their performance in Baku. Meanwhile, former F1 driver Damon Hill says Daniel Ricciardo has been “ended” by Lando Norris, despite telling his younger teammate he would do that to him when the pair first joined up at McLaren.

