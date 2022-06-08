F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton future in question as Daniel Ricciardo ‘ended’ by Lando Norris
All the latest F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 is looking ahead to this weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season.
Daniel Ricciardo has responding to blunt criticism from his McLaren boss Zak Brown who hinted that the Australian driver’s contract could be terminated at the end of the season should he fail to turn around his struggling form. “The reality is I’ve not forgotten how to drive in six months, I haven’t lost my competitive edge,” he told Crash. “It’s just kind of a moment in time that I knew I could come out of. You are always going to get people saying this and that. It is what it is, it’s up to me in the car to prove them wrong.”
Meanwhile Lewis Hamilton has moved to shut down any talk of him retiring from F1, which has emerged on the back of Mercedes’ struggles and the fact that teammate George Russell is currently outperforming him. “Why should I stop?” Hamilton told Corriere della Ser. “Let’s take this season: I probably won’t win the title, but I feel the same pleasure of competing as when I started. Maybe one day I won’t be able to take the pressure anymore, I’ll be tired, but that day hasn’t come yet.”
Follow all the latest news, rumours and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
Red Bull still fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes potential despite struggles
Red Bull’s chief F1 advisor Helmut Marko admits his team are wary of the “dangerous potential” that Mercedes-AMG have despite their early-season struggles.
Red Bull are currently 101 points ahead of eight-time champions Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, with Ferrari their closest rivals and this is replicated in the Drivers’ Championship standings - where Max Verstappen is 41 and 75 ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively.
Porpoising has limited the effectiveness of Mercedes so far this season, with their British drivers fighting just to stay competitive but Marko has seen enough improvements in the W13 to be concerned about its potential going forward.
Red Bull still fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes potential despite struggles
Red Bull’s chief F1 advisor Helmut Marko believes Mercedes have shown enough pace to be a threat later this season
Williams become first F1 team to be fined under new budget cap rules
Williams have been hit with a £20,000 fine after breaking financial regulations for the 2021 season.
Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, brought in a cost cap which had been set at £115m and then lowered to £111m for the 2022 campaign, so aiming to limit how much any one team can spend.
As specified by the financial regulations, Williams had failed to submit full year accounts ahead of the deadline on March 31, 2022 thereby committing a ‘procedural breach’.
Williams had, the FIA said, “voluntarily disclosed” the breach in advance of the deadline and “been fully cooperative in seeking to remedy the breach”.
Williams become first F1 team to be fined under new budget cap rules
The FIA brought in a cost cap which had been set at £115m and then lowered to £111m for the 2022 campaign, aiming to limit how much any one team can spend
‘Why should I stop?’: Lewis Hamilton shuts down F1 retirement talk
Lewis Hamilton has again rejected suggestions he could walk away from Mercedes and retire during or after this season.
The seven-time world champion has been unable to recapture form and consistency to engage in another title fight with Max Verstappen, with his team not yet ensuring the new car design for the 2022 season is in perfect working order.
A series of finishes low down the leaderboard has Hamilton only sixth after seven races, with just 50 points accumulated so far – and teammate George Russell 34 ahead of him in fourth.
‘Why should I stop?’: Lewis Hamilton shuts down F1 retirement talk
An eighth-place finish in France means the former champion has just one podium spot from seven races this year
Daniel Ricciardo hits back at critics after poor start to 2022 F1 season
Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he has not ‘forgotten how to drive’ amid an extended run of poor form in Formula 1.
The Australian has struggled to live up to expectations since joining McLaren from Red Bull last year, and his best effort so far this season has been a sixth-placed finish in his home race in April.
Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren runs until the end of 2023, but team chief Zak Brown has hinted that the 32-year-old’s deal could be terminated earlier than that date.
“It kind of ebbs and flows, where sometimes I’ll get down on myself,” Ricciardo told Crash on Monday, “but then other times I’m fired up and motivated to prove a lot of people wrong and prove myself right.”
Daniel Ricciardo hits back at critics after poor start to 2022 F1 season
The Australian’s best effort so far this year has been a sixth-placed finish in his home race
‘Environmental sinner’ Sebastian Vettel told to quit F1 over climate change concerns
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been told that he should quit Formula One after admitting he has been a “hypocrite” by continuing to race while questioning the sport’s impact on climate change.
Vettel said during an appearance on Question Time that he has considered retiring from Formula One after campaigning for action to protect the environment. “It is something I ask myself [whether I should be racing in Formula One] and travelling the world,” Vettel said.
“It is my passion to drive a car and I love it, and every time I step in a car I love it, but when I get out of the car I am thinking: ‘Is this something we should do, travelling the world and wasting resources?’”
Vettel, 34, is out of contract at Aston Martin at the end of the season and Walter Rohrl, the two-time World Rally champion, has said the German should step down from the sport if he is so concerned about its environmental impact.
‘Environmental sinner’ Sebastian Vettel told to quit F1 over climate change concerns
Vettel has questioned his own future in the sport amid his environmental campaign
Impact of new F1 rules ‘a bit sad’, Pierre Gasly claims
Pierre Gasly claims the overhaul of Formula One’s rules and regulations have widened the competitive imbalance between teams on the grid and says he has been left “sad” by the dominance of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes this season.
Gasly said he had expected the new changes, which were the most significant the sport had seen in a generation and were intended to narrow the gaps between teams on the grid, have not had the desired effect.
The first seven races of the season have all been won by either Red Bull or Ferrari, with those two teams also dominating qualifying and the fight for pole position. McLaren’s Lando Norris is so far the only driver outside the top three to claim a podium finish.
Gasly, meanwhile, has scored just six championship points for Alpha Tauri, after a 2021 season which saw the French driver regularly compete for top-five finishes and punch above his weight by taking on the bigger teams.
Impact of new F1 rules ‘a bit sad’, Pierre Gasly claims
The Alpha Tauri driver has been left disappointed by how the new season is unfolding
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell warned over performance at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been warned that Mercedes’ struggles are set to continue at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.
As Formula One returns to the Baku street circuit for the eighth race of the season, it does so after Mercedes’ problems with ‘porpoising’ resurfaced at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out.
Hamilton and Russell had been lifted by their performance in Barcelona but the bouncing of the Mercedes car appeared to be worse than ever around the streets of Monte Carlo, with the surface of the circuit adding to their problems with the car’s aerodynamics.
And now according to former F1 driver Marc Surer, Mercedes are set to experience the same issues in Azerbaijan. “You have to drive this stiff suspension to stop the ‘porpoising’,” Surer told Formel.de. “That means the car is sprung so hard that it doesn’t start bouncing on the straights.
“They obviously got that under control to some extent. But now, of course, they’re losing with this tough set-up in the corners. And Baku is just a street circuit - it also goes up and down a bit and there are bumps there. I can’t imagine that the Mercedes will do great there.”
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell warned over performance at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Mercedes have been tipped to struggle on the Baku street circuit after their problems at the Monaco Grand Prix
George Russell expected to be a race winner at Mercedes by now
George Russell admits he expected to have won his first race with Mercedes by this stage of the season but concedes he has probably maximised the performance of a struggling car.
Russell has been a model of consistency since joining from Williams in the off-season, as the only F1 driver with a top-five finish in every race this term, but Mercedes have been a rung below Ferrari and Red Bull in terms of car performance.
A battle against porpoising has limited the team’s ambitions but the 24-year-old has consistently outperformed his more illustrious team-mate Lewis Hamilton to lie a creditable fourth in the Drivers’ Championship on 84 points - behind only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, and a point ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.
In the Constructors’ Championship, eight-time champions Mercedes are languishing in the unfamiliar position of third and after making the move to the F1 giants, Russell acknowledges he expected a maiden race victory to his name by now.
“I think if you told me prior to the season that we’d be seven races in and I wouldn’t have a victory to my name, I would have definitely been a bit disappointed with that,” explained Russell.
George Russell expected to be a race winner at Mercedes by now
Despite an underperforming car, Russell has finished in the top five in every race so far this season but is stil seeking a maiden victory
Lewis Hamilton could ‘think career is over’ amid Mercedes struggles, says Jenson Button
Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton’s future depends on whether the seven-time world champion has the desire to keep on racing.
Hamilton has struggled to be competitive with Red Bull and Ferrari this season as he wrestles with an underperforming Mercedes car, reliability issues and his own pace which is being put to the test by his new teammate George Russell.
Russell has outperformed Hamilton so far in his debut season for the team, having switched from Williams in the summer, replacing Valtteri Bottas, and has finished inside the top five at every grand prix so far.
Button believes Hamilton could be struggling because the car’s performance has fallen off so drastically from last season, and his future will depend on his will to keep going.
Lewis Hamilton could ‘think career is over’ amid struggles, says Jenson Button
Hamilton is getting beaten by his teammate as well as Red Bull and Ferrari
Alonso to break F1 record at Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso started racing in Formula 1 in 2001 with Minardi and after Sunday’s race in Baku, Alonso will have competed in F1 for 21 years, 3 months, and 1 day breaking Michael Schumacher’s record as the longest career in the sport.
In that time, Alonso has collected two world titles, 32 wins, 98 podiums, and 22 pole positions.
With his F1 future still in dispute, no one really knows how long Fernando will continue to extend his new record but back in March he said:
“I think that at least two or three years you will see me here. I won’t drive forever. I still have a lot to offer. Right now I am enjoying Formula 1 a lot.”
