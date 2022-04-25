F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton concedes title race as Max Verstappen takes shot at Mercedes after Imola
Follow all the latest news and reaction after Max Verstappen’s win over Charles Leclerc in Imola as Mercedes continue to suffer
Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday to cut Charles Leclerc’s F1 championship lead after the Ferrari driver threw away a podium finish with a costly late spin at Imola, but there is more drama away from the title race, with Lewis Hamilton enduring another nightmare weekend as Mercedes continue to struggle. Although George Russell has shown the way for the Silver Arrows, outperforming his more illustrious teammate so far as Toto Wolff and co. look to get to grips with their early-season problems.
Sergio Perez finished second to seal a Red Bull one-two, but only after Leclerc made a late pit stop for soft tyres in an attempt to catch him. The move backfired, however, with the championship leader spinning off with 10 laps of the race remaining. Leclerc was able to recover to salvage 6th place, but it sealed a nightmare weekend for Ferrari at their home race in Italy after Carlos Sainz retired on the opening lap following a bump from Daniel Ricciardo.
Hamilton’s misery in Imola was compounded when his bitter rival Verstappen lapped him before the Briton finished in 14th place. And the Belgian-Dutch driver has taken aim at Mercedes, insisting that it meant little to lap his 2021 title rival after their issues all season. Meanwhile, Hamilton has ruled himself out of the title race, with the gap now 31 points to Verstappen in second and 58 points behind leader Leclerc.
Sergio Perez could quit F1 if race calendar expands again
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has revealed he would consider quitting Formula One if even more races are added to the calendar.
The 2022 season will see the drivers navigate the most hectic schedule to date, with 23 races pencilled in between March and December.
There has been talk of even more races being added in the future, with F1 already announcing that they have secured a deal with Las Vegas to stage a weekend there from 2023.
But Mexican Perez, who has been a part of the grid since he made his debut with Sauber in 2011, insists he would back away from the sport if the calendar congestion became even greater.
Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “It’s great that Formula 1 continues to develop and grow. You can see it everywhere we go, people are starting to recognise you on the street more and more often. But if there are too many races, it will be bad. At least for me.”
Red Bull advisor jokes Lewis Hamilton should have retired last year amid 2022 struggles
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko joked Lewis Hamilton may be wishing he retired at the end of last season amid a difficult start to the 2022 campaign.
The seven-time world champion could only manage a 14th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday at the end of what was a dismal weekend for the Briton.
And Marko, who watched his Red Bull team secure a one-two thanks to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, questioned Hamilton’s decision to continue in the sport following his problematic afternoon.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the Imola race, Marko said: “I mean, he was lapped by us so maybe he (is thinking) he should have stopped last year.”
Hamilton is a huge 58 points behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers’ championship standings. He is also 21 points adrift of Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Mercedes ‘playing the mental game’ with Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg claims
Former world champion Nico Rosberg believes Mercedes copped the blame for Lewis Hamilton’s woeful result at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to keep the British driver motivated.
Hamilton finished 13th, a lap down on winner Max Verstappen and nine places and one minute behind team-mate George Russell.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Hamilton the car was “undriveable” and issued an apology to the seven-time world champion in a grovelling radio message after the chequered flag.
But Rosberg said his former adversary and team-mate at Mercedes should have performed better.
Stats from Imola
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was only the second time Red Bull have taken a one-two finish in the hybrid era (the other was Malaysia 2016 when Daniel Ricciardo led home Max Verstappen.
Verstappen has won every time he has seen the chequered flag this year - two Grand Prixs and one F1 Sprint.
The Dutchman took pole, victory, fastest lap and led every lap – the first grand slam win in F1 history where a driver has taken P1 on the grid twice on the same weekend.
It was also the first time in F1 history that there have been consecutive grand slams for different constructors/drivers (Charles Leclerc, of course, won last time out for Ferrari in Australia from pole, taking fastest lap and leading every lap)
Lewis Hamilton admits ‘no question’ he is ‘out of F1 championship’ after Imola
Lewis Hamilton issued an apology to Mercedes following one of the worst races of his 16-season career.
The seven-time world champion finished 13th at Sunday’s wet-dry Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, a lap behind winner Max Verstappen, and nine places adrift of his team-mate George Russell.
Sergio Perez was second as Red Bull secured their first one-two finish in six years, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came home sixth after he spun from third with just nine laps to run. Leclerc’s error allowed Lando Norris to snatch the final spot on the podium.
Toto Wolff apologises to Lewis Hamilton for ‘undrivable’ Mercedes car in ‘terrible’ Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Toto Wolff has apologised to Lewis Hamilton for what the Mercedes team principal described as an “undrivable” car during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Hamilton was again left frustrated by the performance of his vehicle, struggling to fight his way up through the field and unable to get by Pierre Gasly, who held the seven-time world champion at bay for much of the race at Imola.
George Russell was able to overcome Mercedes’ ongoing problems and continue his run of top-five finishes, holding off Valtteri Bottas, the man he replaced at the team, to secure fourth.
George Russell reveals chest pain from Mercedes porpoising at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
George Russell has revealed he has experienced chest pains as a result of the porpoising in his Mercedes car.
The reigning constructors champions have been plagued with the bouncing issue more than most other teams on the grid in the opening four races of the 2022 F1 season.
Russell still somehow managed to clinch a superb fourth place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as his teammate Lewis Hamilton could only muster a disappointing 14th.
Yet despite securing a fourth successive top-five finish since joining Mercedes, Russell admits the porpoising has had a physical impact on his body.
Speaking after the Imola race, he said: “The bouncing, it really takes your breath away. It’s the most extreme I’ve ever felt it.
Charles Leclerc cannot afford mistakes if he wants title, Nico Rosberg warns
Nico Rosberg says Charles Leclerc can ill-afford any more mistakes if he wants to beat Max Verstappen to the world championship.
Leclerc fluffed his lines at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he ran over the kerbs at the Variante Alta and slid backwards into the barrier as he chased second-placed Sergio Perez.
Leclerc recovered to the pit lane for a new front wing, emerging in ninth before passing Kevin Magnussen, Sebastian Vettel and Yuki Tsunoda to finish in sixth place.
‘It seems easy on TV’ says Verstappen
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen completed a perfect weekend claiming maximum points from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The result on Sunday seemed like a foregone conclusion after Verstappen stormed into an early lead and stayed at the front for the entire race but the reigning champion said his win was anything but.
“Melbourne wasn’t great for us and the start of the season in general wasn’t amazing so we needed a good weekend. I didn’t expect it to be like this but when you have a weekend at the end like this, that’s incredible: a one-two for the team but also maximum points scored.
“Also the way we handled the race, we didn’t really make any mistakes and I think we made the right calls switching from the inters to the slicks, and from then onwards we just controlled the race. It of course seemed probably easy on the TV, but you have to be focused.”
Asked about the biggest obstacle he faced on the way to victory at Imola he replied: “Passing backmarkers. Some of them, they stayed of course on the dry line and I had to pass them on the wet patches. That wasn’t amazing, but it is what it is. You just have to deal with it but again, then it’s easy to just go off the track.
“Of course we saw that yesterday in Sprint qualifying that we had good pace in the car and we could look after our tyres quite nicely. A very positive weekend.”
Max Verstappen takes shot at Mercedes after lapping Lewis Hamilton during Emilia Romagna Grand Prix win
Max Verstappen aimed a dig at Mercedes’ lack of pace after lapping Lewis Hamilton during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.
The reigning world champion produced a superb performance to claim his second victory of the 2022 season in Italy.
But Hamilton, who ruled himself out of the drivers’ championship after the race, suffered throughout and could only manage 13th place on another torturous day for the seven-time champion.
The Brit’s woes were compounded by Verstappen lapping him, just four months after the pair were battling it out for the title in one of the all-time great rivalries.
And while Verstappen insists he did not take any great pleasure from going past Hamilton, he did take the opportunity to to level a thinly-veiled dig at Mercedes.
