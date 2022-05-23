F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals Spanish Grand Prix inspiration and Red Bull explain team orders
Max Verstappen triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix after major drama saw Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc retire in Barcelona. There was controversy when Red Bull initiated team orders to push the world champion above Sergio Perez to boost the drivers’ championship hopes, which seemed to rile the Mexican driver. Elsewhere, Mercedes picked up some form as they look to storm back this summer after a troubling start to the F1 season and the W13 car.
Russell took third to land a podium place, despite a late scare with the Silver Arrows issuing a warning that he was a DNF candidate with the dwindling power unit. Lewis Hamilton was fifth, with home favourite Carlos Sainz salvaging some pride for the fans with a fourth place to limit the damage in the constructors’ title race.
Reacting to his heartache, Leclerc said: “I lost power and I had to stop because there was an issue. I don’t know yet what the reason is. It hurts. But there are some positives, we have shown that we were quick.”
While Hamilton added that his fifth place felt like a win: “I was thinking it was impossible to get back into points but the team said no you’re on for eighth,” Hamilton said. “I thought they were being super-optimistic. I’m glad we didn’t [retire] and it just shows you never stop and never give up and that’s what I did. A race like that is like a win, and it actually feels better than a win most often when you have come from so far back.” Follow live reaction, news and updates from the Spanish Grand Prix below:
Red Bull relaxed about Max Verstappen’s ‘road rage’ at Spanish Grand Prix
Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen’s “road rage” during the Spanish Grand Prix was “understandable” after the Dutchman expressed his frustration over the radio in Barcelona.
Verstappen eventually took his third consecutive win in Spain, capitalising on Charles Leclerc’s retirement after engine trouble to lead home a Red Bull one-two.
The 24-year-old was not happy, however, with a faulty DRS that worked only intermittently during the race, having also lost out on a chance at pole in qualifying due to a loss of power on his final lap.
“We can’t even make the f****** DRS work, unbelievable!” Verstappen fumed over team radio after one moment of DRS disruption.
‘One of the hardest races ever’ says Norris
Lando Norris underwent medical checks after finishing the Spanish Grand Prix in eighth for McLaren with the Briton suffering from tonsillitis throughout the race.
It was no secret that Norris had been unwell across the Spanish weekend, and the signs were not good when TV pictures showed him looking rather nauseous at the side of the track ahead of the race start.
“Today was tough,” said Norris afterwards. “I was feeling really unwell before the race as I’m suffering with tonsillitis, and that, in combination with the high temperatures, made this one of the hardest races I’ve ever done.
“I’ve been a bit on the backfoot this weekend as most of my energy has been spent fighting off this illness. I’ve had to miss a lot of engineering sessions, which has compromised my weekend, and I definitely wasn’t as prepared for the Grand Prix as I could have been. With that in mind, I’m really pleased to have come out of the race with decent points for the team.”
Lewis Hamilton reveals inspiration behind Spanish Grand Prix comeback
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that a conversation with a young, terminally ill fan inspired his remarkable fightback at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Having been forced to pit after an early collision with Kevin Magnussen, the Mercedes driver dropped to 19th, more than half-a-minute behind the pack.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton stirred, however, producing a superb drive to work his way up through the field to be running fourth late on.
Christian Horner defends Red Bull team orders at Spanish Grand Prix
Christian Horner has defended the team orders given by Red Bull during the Spanish Grand Prix as “the right thing to do”.
After the retirement of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc from the lead, Sergio Perez was asked to relinquish first place by his team, helping to clear the way for Max Verstappen to take his third consecutive race win ahead of his teammate.
Perez suggested on the radio after the race that he may not have been particularly pleased with Red Bull’s decision, saying: “I’m happy for the team, but we need to speak later.”
However Horner has insisted that it was the sensible option, with the team principal not willing to risk potentially missing out on a significant amount of points by letting the drivers fight it out, particularly with DRS working only intermittently.
Verstappen addresses DRS problems
A problem with his DRS system was a worrying thought for Max Verstappen who says it wasn’t easy to drive and diagnose the malfunction at the same time as moving up through the field to fight for first place.
“I mean, I could have shouted [something] back on the radio, but there is nothing you can do.” he said, “I’m not stupid; once you get the light and the activation beep then you press the… paddle and if it doesn’t open, there’s clearly an issue.
“I spammed it like 50 times at one point on the straight and it’s just not opening, so there was clearly an issue. I tried all different kinds of things: stay off the kerb, on the kerb, open it a tiny bit later. It was just broken or malfunctioning so yes, we clearly have an issue there on this wing.”
Verstappen enjoyed ‘tough battle’ with Russell
Max Verstappen earned his third win of the season as part of a one-two finish for Red Bull in the Spanish Grand Prix and broke down his race after the chequered flag touching on his DRS issues and how he was left frustrated trying to get past Mercedes’ George Russell.
“A bit of a race with two halves,” said Verstappen, “because the first 30 laps were very frustrating for me after I went off in Turn 4, first of all, which really caught me by surprise because I didn’t feel like I was actually braking later or throwing more speed into the corner. But it was very gusty out there today… that caught me out by surprise, that was not ideal of course.
“Of course I was a bit frustrated at the time because I couldn’t get [Russell] because of DRS issues, but the fight itself was really cool also. I think that lap where I did go down the outside and George went around the outside and I was around the outside of Turn 3 again, I think that was a really cool fight.
“I look back at it and I’ll smile now; at the time of course I was a little bit frustrated. But it was a really good and tough battle, I think.”
‘Like the olden days!’ Lewis Hamilton full of confidence after Spanish Grand Prix comeback
Lewis Hamilton says his brilliant comeback drive at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix has resurrected his dream of fighting for an eighth world championship.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen raced to his third victory in as many outings after Charles Leclerc was cruelly eliminated from the lead when engine gremlins struck his Ferrari on lap 27 of a sizzling race at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
Sergio Perez took second, one place ahead of Hamilton’s ever-impressive Mercedes team-mate George Russell, with Carlos Sainz fourth.
Christian Horner claims Max Verstappen could have overtaken Sergio Perez despite DRS issues
Christian Horner has dismissed the potential for Sergio Perez to defend his lead at the Spanish Grand Prix, rather than concede to teammate Max Verstappen after team orders.
“DRS was working intermittently. So it worked one lap not the next,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.
“And I think from a team point of view, the offset was so great between the two of them. I mean, Max was at that stage, because the tyre delts are about two seconds a lap quicker. It just didn’t make sense to let them fight it out.
“I think we discuss it you know openly, I think he see the race plot,” said Horner of Perez. You see how, I think close to 30 laps to do on that medium tyre, which in the end we needed to pit to make sure we covered Russell’s so in the heat of the moment, you’re gonna understand he’s a racing driver. If he wasn’t pushing those things, he’s not doing his job.”
Max Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix to move top of standings after Charles Leclerc retirement
Max Verstappen leads the F1 world championship after romping to victory at a thrilling Spanish Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver took advantage of Charles Leclerc’s mechanical failure on lap 27 of 66 before performing out of his skin to deliver his third win in as many races.
Sergio Perez completed a one-two finish for Red Bull, as George Russell secured third, following another fine performance from the young Briton, with Carlos Sainz fourth.
