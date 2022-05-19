F1 news LIVE: Mercedes test new upgrades ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

✕ Close Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Mercedes have reportedly been testing upgrades ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at a behind closed doors filming day with George Russell at the wheel. F1’s rules allow for two filming days a year where teams can run up to 100km in their current cars, enabling them to trial new upgrades. Mercedes are still searching for their old edge after a difficult start to the season, with Russell already 55 points adrift of championship leader Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton’s struggles have seen him fall even further back.

Ferrari are said to have used one of their own filming days last week as Leclerc seeks to halt Verstappen’s momentum. The Red Bull driver and reigning world champion has won the last two races after reliability issues mired the start to his season. The Dutchman has fine memories of Barcelona, having won his first F1 race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya back in 2016, and is confident he can further reduce the gap at the top of the drivers’ standings.

“We had an incredible week in Miami, I’ve had some time to rest with my family since and now I’m looking forward to driving in Barcelona again,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going from the last few races with a clean start from Friday onwards.” Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below: