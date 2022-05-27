F1 LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and latest updates as Lewis Hamilton eyes further improvement
Formula One returns to the Monaco Grand Prix as practice takes place today on the streets on Monte Carlo
Follow for live updates and the latest Formula One news from the Monaco Grand Prix as practice gets underway today at the iconic circuit in Monte Carlo. The sight of Formula One cars sweeping their way through the Monte Carlo streets is one of the finest in motorsport and it is set to be an important weekend in the title race as defending champion Max Verstappen looks to increase the pressure on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will be aiming to deliver glory at his home circuit.
Verstappen has won three races in a row to seize the championship lead from Leclerc and was the race winner at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, after the Monegasque driver was unable to start the race on pole position following a crash in qualifying. The title rivals are set to go head to head once again this weekend, with this afternoon’s practice sessions offering the first clues as to where the pace lies. “Monaco is always a hectic but special weekend,” Verstappen said this week. “Qualifying is critical.”
Mercedes, meanwhile, will be looking to build upon their encouraging form in last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. George Russell claimed a podium while Lewis Hamilton’s hopes were lifted, but team boss Toto Wolff has warned that Mercedes have traditionally struggled in Monaco on what is a “tricky” circuit for the Silver Arrows. Follow live build-up to Monaco Grand Prix practice and all the latest F1 news, below:
Charles Leclerc’s recent Monaco trouble
And Leclerc will be rather pleased to put his last visit to Monte Carlo behind him. The Monegasque was granted the chance to drive Niki Lauda’s classic 1974 Ferrari at the Historic Grand Prix in his hometown earlier in May - which didn’t go particularly well...
Charles Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda’s Ferrari on streets of Monaco
The 24-year-old posted about the incident on social media, joking about his unfortunate F1 record at Monaco
Ferrari setting the pace
Home roads, home comforts - a good start from Charles Leclerc as he seeks to end his home hoodoo. Carlos Sainz also performing well in these opening forays.
Porpoising?
Ooh, now that isn’t ideal. It appears Mercedes are suffering some porpoising early in practice, with both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggling. You wouldn’t have thought that would be an issue on a slower track, but the issue remains something of an enigma.
Problems for Ferrari
A worrying message on the radio from Carlos Sainz, who is complaining to Ferrari about the quality of his ride. The Spaniard is the third fastest so far, and on the medium tyres, but is dealing with a few bumps. We’ll see how things progress.
Teammate Charles Leclerc has just gone fastest. The Ferrari pair are the only drivers running the medium compound. All other drivers on hards.
Can Mercedes continue to build?
Plenty of positives to take away from the Spanish Grand Prix for Mercedes, not least Lewis Hamilton’s fight back from a disaster start after his opening lap crash with Kevin Magnussen. So, too, George Russell’s continued steady form. They were still a little way off Ferrari and Red Bull in qualifying, but Hamilton has won thrice previously in these opulent environs before. Can Mercedes further close the gap?
The cars are out on track!
The first practice session of the weekend in Monaco is underway, with the drivers settling into their work and re-familiarising themselves with those tight corners.
Charles Leclerc’s homecoming
Plenty of red caps with horses adorning the domes of the fans assembled in the grand stand. Charles Leclerc will be desperate to bounce back from a blow in Barcelona, and you’d make the Monegasque a mild favourite this weekend for a victory that would mean so much. If his Ferrari functions, look out.
The sun is shining
As mentioned, the weather is set fair this afternoon, with only the glare of the bright early summer sun for the drivers to contend with. Nico Rosberg has eschewed shoes on Sky Sports’ coverage to stand barefoot in his pale chinos on one of the many yachts nestled in the Monaco marinas - and with temperatures up above 30 degrees, you can understand why.
Monaco Grand Prix Practice 1
Yes, a first chance for the class of 2022 to get to grips with those familiar twists and turns round the principality’s narrow streets. How will the new cars fare on a circuit that has been criticised in recent years? Of course, for some of the grid, Monaco is home during the weeks they are not on the road, and for Charles Leclerc this is a true homecoming. Not that the title contender’s record in Monte Carlo is anything to shout about - the Ferrari driver is yet to finish a Monaco Grand Prix in his Formula 1 career.
Monaco Grand Prix Practice 1
A glamorous location, an historic circuit - it’s always a fun Formula 1 weekend when the travelling mass assemble in Monaco. It may not be the most popular destination for fans of out-and-out racing, but a wet Sunday forecast could add an air of unpredictability to things come race day in Monte Carlo.
For now, though, the sun is very much shining, the harbour is shimmering, and the drivers will be out in their cars for the first practice session very shortly...
