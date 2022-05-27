(Getty Images)

Follow for live updates and the latest Formula One news from the Monaco Grand Prix as practice gets underway today at the iconic circuit in Monte Carlo. The sight of Formula One cars sweeping their way through the Monte Carlo streets is one of the finest in motorsport and it is set to be an important weekend in the title race as defending champion Max Verstappen looks to increase the pressure on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will be aiming to deliver glory at his home circuit.

Verstappen has won three races in a row to seize the championship lead from Leclerc and was the race winner at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, after the Monegasque driver was unable to start the race on pole position following a crash in qualifying. The title rivals are set to go head to head once again this weekend, with this afternoon’s practice sessions offering the first clues as to where the pace lies. “Monaco is always a hectic but special weekend,” Verstappen said this week. “Qualifying is critical.”

Mercedes, meanwhile, will be looking to build upon their encouraging form in last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. George Russell claimed a podium while Lewis Hamilton’s hopes were lifted, but team boss Toto Wolff has warned that Mercedes have traditionally struggled in Monaco on what is a “tricky” circuit for the Silver Arrows. Follow live build-up to Monaco Grand Prix practice and all the latest F1 news, below: