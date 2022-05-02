F1 news LIVE: George Russell believes ‘inspiring’ Lewis Hamilton will ‘come back stronger’ ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Follow all the F1 updates and latest news ahead of the first Miami Grand Prix
George Russell has “no doubt” that Lewis Hamilton will “come back stronger” from Mercedes’ tough start to the 2022 season.
Amid significant performance issues for the team, seven-time world champion Hamilton has struggled to challenge consistently in a disappointing opening four races of the season. The 37-year-old sits seventh in the Drivers’ Championship standings and has declared his title hopes over as Mercedes continue to look for solutions to their issues.
Russell, in his first season at Mercedes after an offseason switch from Williams, has out-performed his more experienced teammate, and is the only driver to finish in the top five of every race so far. Ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Russell has backed Hamilton to fight back towards top form and says that his compatriot’s attitude remains inspiring. “Lewis has clearly got the pace,” Russell told Sky Sports F1. “He’s incredibly fast and he’s showed that so far this year, but it’s just been tricky for us as a team to get it done when the time is needed. But Lewis will come back stronger, I have no doubt. He’s definitely going to be pushing me all the way.”
Russell and Hamilton set to get upgrades for Miami Grand Prix
Mercedes are set to make upgrades to George Russell and Lewis Hamilton’s cars as they bid to improve at the Miami Grand Prix.
The team have faced significant performance issues early in the 2022 Formula 1 season, with both drivers struggling to match the speed of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Russell is the only driver to finish in the top five at every race so far, but is yet to challenge for grand prix victory, while Hamilton was lapped by Max Verstappen during the course of the Dutchman’s cruise to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Both have suggested that the problems are too big to be overcome and mount a realistic title challenge, and Hamilton emphatically declared himself out of the world championship hunt after missing out on points at Imola.
Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director, does not believe that solutions will be found overnight but hopes that alterations can show that the team are moving “in the right direction”.
“Hopefully soon, maybe as soon as Miami, we can start to bring some parts to the car that will hopefully give us an indication on whether we are moving in the right direction,” Shovlin explained in the team’s post-Imola debrief.
“We are not expecting to solve this overnight, but if we can get a clue that we are going in the right direction, that we really got to the bottom of what is going on, then we will be quite pleased that we are just moving on the right path.”
Car problems mean F1 title already ‘out of reach’ for Mercedes
This year’s F1 world championships already looks out of reach for Mercedes, says two-time winner Mika Hakkinen.
The Silver Arrows have been off the pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull in the opening four races of the 2022 season as the continue to struggle under the FIA’s new regulations.
Following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, George Russell sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, 37 points adrift of leader Charles Leclerc.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is even further off the pace having picked up just 28 points so far this season.
Meanwhile in the constructors’ championship, Mercedes are down in third and already have a 47-point deficit to make up on Ferrari.
F1 race directors test positive for Covid ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Both Formula 1 race directors have tested positive for Covid ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, installed to replace Michael Masi in a now-shared role ahead of the 2022 F1 season, are currently unable to travel to the United States under immigration rules.
They will be unable to travel to next weekend’s inaugural race in Miami unless they return a negative test.
The FIA has said it will not “disclose medical information regarding our personnel unless it is relevant to the running of an event”, but it has been reported that they expect Wittich to test negative and be able to attend the race in Florida.
Freitas has so far only operated as a deputy to Wittich this season and was not expected to be in Miami.
George Russell backs ‘inspiring’ Lewis Hamilton to ‘come back stronger’
George Russell believes that Lewis Hamilton will “come back stronger” from a tough opening four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Mercedes have struggled to match the performance of early front-runners Ferrari and Red Bull while suffering from significant issues with their new car.
Russell, who joined Mercedes from Williams ahead of the season, has out-performed his more senior teammate, finishing in the top five at every race so far and sitting fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings.
George Russell ‘will soon get on Lewis Hamilton’s nerves’, claims ex-F1 driver Gerhard Berger
George Russell will “soon get on the nerves” of Lewis Hamilton if he continues to out-peform his Mercedes teammate, Gerhard Berger has claimed.
Russell has achieved a top-five finish in each of the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season, his first as a contracted Mercedes driver after an off-season move from Williams.
The 24-year-old leads new teammate Hamilton by 21 points with both drivers struggling to battle performance problems with the new W13 car.
Lewis Hamilton doesn’t want F1 to axe ‘crown jewel’ Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has warned Formula One against getting rid of its ‘crown jewel’ race, the Monaco Grand Prix.
F1 boss Stefano Domenicali recently suggested historical pedigree was not enough to keep any race on the sport’s calendar.
And with the Monaco race’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, there are fears it could be ousted from the schedule in the near future.
Wolff senses Mercedes improvement in Miami to unlock ‘quite some lap time’
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes if the team’s engineers can improve the car for the Miami Grand Prix they will have “some lap time”.
The team have struggled this season, particularly with ‘porpoising’, which has seen them bag only two podiums and no wins. The reality of the situation has led driver Lewis Hamilton to concede his title chances this campaign.
But Wolff says their season could turn around in Miami.
“We very much believe that the science we are putting in at the moment will help us to, in effect, run the car lower,” he said, as per Motorsport.com. “It is where we believe we have all the aerodynamic goodness, but we haven’t been able to unlock it because of the bottoming of the car.”
When and where is the next Formula One race?
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the fifth race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
So far, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have shared two wins apiece, but the Ferrari man still holds a 27-point advantage over the reigning world champion due to the Red Bull man’s two DNFs in Bahrain and Melbourne.
It looks set to be a battle between Ferrari and Red Bull for both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships as the Formula 1 roadshow arrives in the United States for the Miami Grand Prix on the weekend of 6th -8th May.
Hamilton urged to admit George Russell is ‘better driver right now’
Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Lewis Hamilton should acknowledge Mercedes teammate George Russell is a better driver “right now”.
Russell has been more consistent this season, finishing in the top five of each race, but Hamilton has struggled in the team’s car. ‘Porpoising‘ has been as issue Mercedes are dealing with and Hamilton could not get ahead of the midfield pack after only qualifying 14th at the Emilia Romana Grand Prix.
It meant the seven-time world champion finished 13th - while Russell finished fourth after being able to get ahead of several drivers on the opening lap.
Other F1 teams ‘playing games’ around car weight limit, fumes Alfa Romeo boss
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur believes other Formula 1 teams have been ‘playing games’ when it comes to the weight of their cars this season.
Due to the increase in tyre size and a number of other heavy additions, the minimum weight of a car plus driver was increased from 792 kilograms to 795kg for 2022.
But after the pre-season testing some teams voiced their concerns to the FIA that the minimum weight was still too low. It was subsequently readjusted to 798kg.
Most teams are thought to be well above this limit, with Mercedes and Red Bull trying new things out at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend in a bid to slim their cars down.
The only team perfectly on 798kg at present is said to be Alfa Romeo, with Vasseur suggesting some teams wanted to raise the minimum weight to disadvantage his team who had got it precisely on the minimum limit.
