✕ Close Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four

Formula One has announced new safety car rules following the chaotic finish to the 2021 season. The sport’s governing body, the FIA has tweaked the wording of the regulations so that “all”, rather than “any”, lapped cars must un-lap themselves before the racing restarts. Even though most readers would interpret the two in the same way, the new clarification suggests Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were right to complain about the way his last-lap shootout with Max Verstappen was manufactured.

The change comes just days before the start of the new season, with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Ferrari impressed during testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, with the exciting prospect of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz able to challenge Hamilton, Verstappen, George Russell and Sergio Perez week to week. The problems for McLaren mean Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who was ill all last week in Bahrain, may have to wait a little longer to move up into contention.

Follow all the live news this week and build-up to the season opener below: