F1 news LIVE: Driver political ban softened as teams arrives in Bahrain for testing
The FIA have provided clarification to their political ban on a week where the drivers return to the track at testing in Bahrain
The FIA have clarified a controversial political ban on Formula 1 drivers - insisting the regulation only applies in certain “key moments” such as podiums and national anthems.
F1’s governing body updated its international sporting code in December to state drivers would be in breach of the rulebook if they made “political, religious or personal” statements without prior approval. The move has been met with widespread condemnation from drivers, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell all unimpressed and eager for transparency going forward.
But an update on Friday stated drivers will still be able to “express their views on any political, religious or personal matter” in “their own space”, and outside of a race, via their social media channels or during an interview.
Meanwhile, teams and drivers have started arriving in Bahrain ahead of pre-season testing starting on Thursday and with the first race of the new season less than two weeks away now.
F1 news: When is Drive to Survive season 5 released?
When will it be released?
The fifth season of Drive to Survive will be released on Netflix on Friday 24 February, 2023.
What time will it be released?
As is custom with Netflix original shows, the series will be released at midnight Pacific Time, meaning 8am (GMT) in the United Kingdom and 3am (ET) in New York.
How many episodes will there be?
There have been 10 episodes in each of the last four seasons and this new season is no different.
F1 news: Toto Wolff compares Lewis Hamilton to Tom Brady amid talk of new Mercedes deal
Toto Wolff insists Mercedes will “find the right time” to renew Lewis Hamilton’s contract as the team’s CEO compared the seven-time world champion to NFL legend Tom Brady.
Hamilton‘s reported £40m-a-year contract with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the new season, though both parties have expressed their eagerness to extend beyond 2023.
The 38-year-old, who is entering his 11th season with Mercedes, failed to win a race last year - the first winless season of his career - but is optimistic that his team can challenge Red Bull and Ferrari at the front again after a 2022 plagued with issues.
And Wolff was relaxed when asked at the launch of Mercedes’ W14 car at Silverstone about Hamilton’s contract situation.
“We’ve done a few of these contracts in the past and they change little so it’s not usually complex apart from the obvious terms,” Wolff said.
“We’ve had a first chat but I don’t want to commit to any timeline because it’s not important for him and for us – it runs a full year and we’ll find the right time.
“He appears to me in great form, very positive - maybe the best I’ve seen in those 10 years after the winter.
“He knows what he has with the team, we got it wrong last year. The resources and capability is there, but we just need to continue to develop like last season. I don’t think it plays on Lewis’ mind any doubts that the team will perform. We will... eventually!”
F1 news: ‘Everyone wants a title battle’: Max Verstappen challenges F1 rivals to step up
Max Verstappen has challenged Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to raise their game and provide him with the championship battle that Formula One needs.
Verstappen ran away with last season’s title, winning 15 of the 22 races, to secure his second championship with four rounds to spare. In contrast, Hamilton, in his under-performing Mercedes, endured the worst year of his career as he failed to win a race and finished 214 points adrift.
But when addressing the prospect of renewing his rivalry with Hamilton at Red Bull’s season launch in New York, Verstappen, 25, said: “In the interest of the sport you always want the teams to be super-close.
“I do think it was close last year, but as a team we executed a lot of things better than the others and that was why the points gap was so big. I never felt, apart from two or three races, that we absolutely dominated. But for the general interest of Formula One, everyone wants a title battle with multiple teams involved.”
‘Everyone wants a title battle’: Max Verstappen challenges F1 rivals to step up
Red Bull and their Dutch driver ran away with last season’s drivers and constructors’ titles
F1 news: When is F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain?
Pre-season testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from Thursday 23 February - Saturday 25 February.
Running will take place between 7am and 4:30pm (GMT) on each of the three days. There will be an hour’s break midway through each session for lunch.
Each driver will have one-and-a-half days worth of time in the car.
The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place at the same circuit a week later, on 3-5 March.
F1 news: Lando Norris arrives in Bahrain...
Lando Norris is one of the first drivers to arrive in Bahrain ahead of pre-season testing getting underway on Thursday.
The British driver, who is entering his fifth season with McLaren, has a new team-mate this year in rookie Australian Oscar Piastri as the team look to improve following a disappointing 2022 campaign.
F1 news: Fernando Alonso unhappy with limited testing time in new Aston Martin car
Fernando Alonso has voiced his displeasure at the lack of testing time available to drivers ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
The two-time world champion was speaking at the launch of Aston Martinn’s 2023 car at Silverstone on Monday night, with team-mate Lance Stroll also present.
Alonso, who joins Aston from Alpine following Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, does not have long to acclimatise to his new team, with next week’s three day testing window meaning the 41-year-old will have just one day-and-a-half to trial the new car.
The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place a week later.
“It is a little bit unfair”, he told a group of journalists on Monday.
“This is the only sport in the world where you do one-and-a-half days practice and then you’re into a World Championship.”
While Alonso insisted he was keeping his “feet on the ground” this season, he did not rule out that his ultimate goal in his final years in the sport were to claim a third World Championship.
