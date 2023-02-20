F1 news LIVE: Driver political ban softened as teams arrives in Bahrain for testing

✕ Close Hamilton vows to continue to speak up despite FIA rule change

The FIA have clarified a controversial political ban on Formula 1 drivers - insisting the regulation only applies in certain “key moments” such as podiums and national anthems.

F1’s governing body updated its international sporting code in December to state drivers would be in breach of the rulebook if they made “political, religious or personal” statements without prior approval. The move has been met with widespread condemnation from drivers, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell all unimpressed and eager for transparency going forward.

But an update on Friday stated drivers will still be able to “express their views on any political, religious or personal matter” in “their own space”, and outside of a race, via their social media channels or during an interview.

Meanwhile, teams and drivers have started arriving in Bahrain ahead of pre-season testing starting on Thursday and with the first race of the new season less than two weeks away now.

