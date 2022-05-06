F1 news LIVE: Miami practice build-up as Lewis Hamilton told Mercedes need ‘more time’ to make improvements
Follow all the F1 updates and latest news ahead of the first Miami Grand Prix
Follow live Formula One news and build-up to the Miami Grand Prix ahead of the opening practice session today at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season, but defending champion Max Verstappen cut his advantage at the top of the standings following Red Bull’s one-two in Imola last time out.
It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, with the seven-time world champions struggles reaching a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago.
Hamilton has been backed by fellow British driver Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s race, with the McLaren star saying Hamilton “is too talented and has too much skill” to be kept down for long.
“You have to give him more time than just the first few races,” Norris added, and Hamilton is desperate for Mercedes to make improvements to their car after team boss Toto Wolff apologised to him in Imola for an “undriveable” car.
Ahead of practice today Wolff has said Mercedes “found several directions for improving the car”, but we will only see how successful they have been as the cars hit the track later. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:
Lewis Hamilton credits Drive to Survive for Formula One’s United States ‘boom’
Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 is “booming” in the United States thanks to Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.
F1 1 heads to Florida for the first time on Sunday for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix at the International Autodrome.
Hamilton told Good Morning America: “It’s a bit nerve-racking because I think it’s going to be a huge event for us. We obviously had the race in Austin, Texas, which has always been amazing. The first race I had out here was Indianapolis in 2007.
“But now, with Netflix Drive to Survive series growing, we have two Grand Prix in the States and we have another one in Las Vegas next year. It’s going to be huge.”
Lewis Hamilton credits Drive to Survive for Formula One's United States 'boom'
F1 is heading to the United States this week for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in Florida
‘Utter nonsense’ to question Hamilton’s future says Martin Brundle
Ex-Formula 1 driver and current motorsport commentator Martin Brundle insists that it is “utter nonsense” to question Lewis Hamilton’s future amid Mercedes’ troubles, and says the world champions are set for a “critical” few races as they desperately try to salvage their season.
Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver and has won six of the last eight world championship driver titles but he has endured his worst start to a season in over a decade with Mercedes having slipped from a dominant team to, debateably, the third-fastest ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.
While Hamilton has two years left on his Mercedes contract, the difficult start to 2022 has led to questions about motivation and retirement which the seven-time world champion hit back against on social media last week.
Brundle believes it is wrong to rule out Hamilton and believes he has as much motivation to win now than at any point in his career. So too for Mercedes who are planning crucial upgrades to their cars for this weekend’s GP.
“All of a sudden, he’s fed up, he’s had enough, he should retire,” Brundle told Sky Sports News. “That’s just utter nonsense. His car’s not working... let’s hope Mercedes can get the car working sooner or later.
“It’s way too early to talk about Lewis [Hamilton] leaving. It’s only a few months ago that we were wondering whether the Brazilian GP weekend was Lewis’ greatest-ever drive.
“We can’t go from the revelation of Brazil to: He’s a busted flush, he should stop. That’s just silly talk.
“I loved his line - ‘it’s my masterpiece and I’ll decide when it’s finished’ - I thought it was genius. I think that summed it up perfectly. He can call the shots.”
Lawrence Stroll confirms Audi talks at Aston Martin
Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll has said talks have been held with Audi as the car manufacturer plots it move to join the Formula One grid.
The chief executive of Volkswagen has confirmed that both Audi and Porsche intend to enter Formula One by 2026, although the details of their proposed involvement are so far unclear.
Porsche have been linked with a sponsorship agreement with Red Bull while Audi are reportedly interested in taking over a current team on the grid.
McLaren, Aston Martin and Sauber have all been discussed as potential options for Audi, as they look to join F1 as a constructor.
And ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, Aston Martin boss Stroll, who was central to the team’s rebrand from Racing Point ahead of the 2021 campaign, confirmed that talks had been held with Audi following reports of their interest.
Lawrence Stroll confirms Audi talks at Aston Martin
The chief executive of Volkswagen has confirmed that both Audi and Porsche intend to enter Formula One by 2026
‘No rush’ over Daniel Ricciardo’s future as Zak Brown provides update on plans
Daniel Ricciardo’s future beyond next year is undecided, with McLaren CEO Zak Brown adamant there is “no rush” to secure the Australian to a long-term deal.
Ricciardo, who is tied down until the end of the 2023, has managed to improve on what was a disappointing debut season after switching from Renault in 2021.
The 32-year-old is currently 11th in the drivers’ championship, with 11 points, including a best finish of sixth in Melbourne.
But after four races, Ricciardo is still well behind teammate Lando Norris, who is sixth on 35 points, having extended his contract to the end of 2025.
But Brown admits McLaren will assess their options before committing to a similar deal for Ricciardo.
McLaren boss insists 'no rush' over new contract for Daniel Ricciardo
The Australian has one more year on his deal beyond this season, with Zak Brown providing an update on the team’s long-term plans
Simulator prep for Sainz and Leclerc
Enrico Sampo, the head of Ferrari’s simulator, says that both drivers have put a lot of effort into learning the layout of the new Miami Grand Prix. Sampo added that there has been some ‘compromise’ in setting up the cars due to the unknown circuit with Ferrari team boss, Mattia Binotto, previously mentioning the likelihood of the team adopting a medium-to-low downforce setup to counter Red Bull’s top speed advantage.
“Miami is a totally new circuit so the simulation activities are even more important,” Sampo said. “We expect a fast track, with some high-speed corners in the first sector and some quite slow ones especially in the third sector. There are some very long straights, with three DRS zones and good opportunities to overtake.
“From the point of view of car balance it is definitely a complex circuit where you have to find a good compromise between the various types of corners and have good efficiency to deal with the long straights.
“The event was prepared on the simulator following our standard procedures, with special attention due to the fact that the uncertainty of the information in our possession is greater.
“This means that the range of conditions and issues we try to anticipate is wider than usual.
“Charles [Leclerc] and Carlos [Sainz] both went through a long preparation session to get to know the circuit, explore the possible limitations of the car and to try different setup solutions to optimise balance and lap time.”
Leclerc to switch engines for Miami Grand Prix
According to reports from Italy, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will switch to a new power unit for the Miami Grand Prix - a race earlier than originally planned.
The Italian edition of Motorsport..com claims that Leclerc will be moving to the second internal combustion engine in his pool with Ferrari also updating the ERS system which is thought to be both faster and more reliable than its previous iteration.
Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, was forced to switch to his second combustion engine for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after a suppposed issue with his first power unit. However, no damage was found in the initial engine and he can switch back to his initial ICE for Miami as planned.
It is believed that Ferrari were hoping to hold out until the Spanish Grand Prix (20th-22nd May) before having to make a switch for either driver.
The report claims that the switch in Leclerc’s engine is a tactical change from Ferrari to try and have a fresh engine in place to challenge Red Bull at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix this weekend, in a brand new challenge for the team and its drivers.
McLaren take Miami by storm in bid to become America’s F1 team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England.
And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America’s official team.
The crowd roared Wednesday night at the Opening Party for the Miami Grand Prix when the Papaya orange — that’s the shade, don’t get it wrong — appeared on stage. In a city used to superstars and the super wealthy, the spectators seemed to be bouncing at the very sight of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.
Their bosses were there, too, but the inaugural Miami Grand Prix has been built around the star drivers and, wow, does McLaren have a crew. Norris was voted most popular among women in a fan vote and Ricciardo, the Australian who drinks champagne from his shoe after a win, has the biggest personality in the paddock and counts the United States among his favourite countries.
McLaren take Miami by storm in bid to become America's F1 team
Formula 1 touches down in Miami for the first time this weekend
Alpine sign up W Series star to help find future female F1 prospects
Formula One team Alpine has recruited W Series contender Alice Powell as a talent identification and development mentor, with a specific focus on scouting young female talent.
Powell, who finished second in the female-only W Series last season, will work with emerging drivers and help integrate them into Alpine’s academy programmes.
This is set to include mentoring fellow Briton Abbi Pulling, who joined one of Alpine’s affiliate programmes last year.
Alpine sign up W Series star to help find future female F1 prospects
Alice Powell will ‘focus primarily on scouting young female talent’ for Alpine’s academy and affiliate programmes
What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend?
Friday, May 6
- 7.30pm: Miami GP Practice One
- 10.30pm: Miami GP Practice Two
Saturday, May 7
- 2pm: W Series Qualifying
- 6pm: Miami GP Practice Three
- 7.10pm: W Series Race One
- 9pm: Miami GP Qualifying
Sunday, May 8
- 3.20pm: W Series Race Two
- 8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix
Vettel wears ‘Miami 2060: First Grand Prix underwater’ t-shirt
Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel has been spotted wearing a t-shirt that said, “Miami 2060 – 1st Grand Prix Underwater – Act Now or Swim Later.”
The Miami Grand Prix is taking place this weekend as part of the 2022 Formula One Grand Championship, the first time the race will be held.
The city of Miami is under threat from sea level rise as the climate crisis melts ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica. According to Nasa, sea levels will rise in southern Florida between 0.3 metres (1 foot) and 0.69 metres (2.3 feet) by 2060, the date on Vettel’s shirt.
Hard Rock Stadium, where the race is taking place, would need about 1.6 m (5 ft) of sea level rise to have part the complex permanently inundated, according to a map via Climate Central. Under a high sea-level rise scenario, southern Florida could reach that level by the 2080s, according to Nasa.
F1 star Vettel wears 'Miami 2060: First Grand Prix underwater' t-shirt
The city of Miami is on pace to see unprecedented sea level rise by mid-century due to the climate crisis
