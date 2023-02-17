F1 news LIVE: Alpine stun audience with football legend as ambassador at new car launch
Alpine launched their 2023 car - and two liveries for the new season - in London on Thursday evening
Alpine stunned onlookers at their car launch on Thursday evening when they introduced France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as an ambassador.
The French team, who have a new driver pairing this season with Pierre Gasly replacing Fernando Alonso to partner Esteban Ocon, revealed their A523 car in London last night, including a special pink livery which will feature in the first three races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.
Yet there was a further shock to come when the team introduced World Cup winner Zidane to the audience in Canada Water and he joins as a brand ambassador and sponsor of its equality opportunities programmes. British Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Nicola Adams was also announced as a mentor for the team’s academy drivers.
With all 10 teams now having launched their 2023 cars, all eyes will turn towards pre-season testing, taking place in Bahrain next week from 23-25 February before the first race of the season follows one week later.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 news: When is Drive to Survive season 5 released?
When will it be released?
The fifth season of Drive to Survive will be released on Netflix on Friday 24 February, 2023.
What time will it be released?
As is custom with Netflix original shows, the series will be released at midnight Pacific Time, meaning 8am (GMT) in the United Kingdom and 3am (ET) in New York.
How many episodes will there be?
There have been 10 episodes in each of the last four seasons and this new season is no different.
F1 news: Alpine announce Zinedine Zidane as brand ambassador at glitzy London car launch
Zinedine Zidane has been announced as a brand ambassador for Alpine at the team’s 2023 car launch.
The France and Real Madrid legend was in the Alpine garage during last year’s Monaco Grand Prix and will join as a brand ambassador and sponsor of its equality opportunities programmes, including Rac(H)er and the Concours Excellence Mecanique.
British Olympic gold medal winning boxer Nicola Adams was also unveiled as a mentor and will coach the team’s academy drivers based in Enstone.
The French team launched their 2023 challenger, the A523, in east London on Thursday night with drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both present.
“I am very happy to be here today and happy to be part of the Alpine team. I had the opportunity to meet Laurent (Rossi, Alpine CEO) with the whole team for a Grand Prix,” Zidane said.
“We had a good exchange, and they had a project to give the opportunities to young people, to have their opportunities for all the young talent. I was interested in this project.”
Alpine, who finished fourth in the Constructors’ Championship last season, have an all-French line-up this year with Gasly replacing Fernando Alonso, who has moved to Aston Martin.
F1 news: When is F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain?
Pre-season testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from Thursday 23 February - Saturday 25 February.
Running will take place between 7am and 4:30pm (GMT) on each of the three days. There will be an hour’s break midway through each session for lunch.
Each driver will have one-and-a-half days worth of time in the car.
The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place at the same circuit a week later, on 3-5 March.
F1 news: Fernando Alonso unhappy with limited testing time in new Aston Martin car
Fernando Alonso has voiced his displeasure at the lack of testing time available to drivers ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
The two-time world champion was speaking at the launch of Aston Martinn’s 2023 car at Silverstone on Monday night, with team-mate Lance Stroll also present.
Alonso, who joins Aston from Alpine following Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, does not have long to acclimatise to his new team, with next week’s three day testing window meaning the 41-year-old will have just one day-and-a-half to trial the new car.
The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place a week later.
“It is a little bit unfair”, he told a group of journalists on Monday.
“This is the only sport in the world where you do one-and-a-half days practice and then you’re into a World Championship.”
While Alonso insisted he was keeping his “feet on the ground” this season, he did not rule out that his ultimate goal in his final years in the sport were to claim a third World Championship.
F1 news: Toto Wolff compares Lewis Hamilton to Tom Brady amid talk of new Mercedes deal
Toto Wolff insists Mercedes will “find the right time” to renew Lewis Hamilton’s contract as the team’s CEO compared the seven-time world champion to NFL legend Tom Brady.
Hamilton‘s reported £40m-a-year contract with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the new season, though both parties have expressed their eagerness to extend beyond 2023.
The 38-year-old, who is entering his 11th season with Mercedes, failed to win a race last year - the first winless season of his career - but is optimistic that his team can challenge Red Bull and Ferrari at the front again after a 2022 plagued with issues.
And Wolff was relaxed when asked at the launch of Mercedes’ W14 car at Silverstone about Hamilton’s contract situation.
“We’ve done a few of these contracts in the past and they change little so it’s not usually complex apart from the obvious terms,” Wolff said.
“We’ve had a first chat but I don’t want to commit to any timeline because it’s not important for him and for us – it runs a full year and we’ll find the right time.
“He appears to me in great form, very positive - maybe the best I’ve seen in those 10 years after the winter.
“He knows what he has with the team, we got it wrong last year. The resources and capability is there, but we just need to continue to develop like last season. I don’t think it plays on Lewis’ mind any doubts that the team will perform. We will... eventually!”
F1 news: Alpine launch A523 - and two liveries!
The French team also confirmed that a special pink livery will be used for the first three races of the season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.
Alpine produced two car liveries at their launch in London, as the luxury brand of Renault look to build on an impressive fourth-place finish in 2022.
Team boss Otmar Szafnauer added: “The gap to third was big and we’ve got to close that gap.
“We need less DNFs, more points, hopefully some podiums and a lot closer to third than we were in 2022.” We will soon get to where want to be, and that’s fight for world championships.”
