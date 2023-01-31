F1 news LIVE: Haas reveal bold new livery at first 2023 car launch today
New sponsor MoneyGram is on Haas’ new car after they unveiled their fresh 2023 design this afternoon
Haas are the first team to launch the livery of their 2023 car this afternoon with an online unveiling for Guenther Steiner’s team.
The US-owned team also bring a new driver line-up to the table this season. Mick Schumacher was dropped at the end of last year for Nico Hulkenberg, who will partner Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.
Elsewhere, Red Bull are reportedly expected to strike a deal with American motor giant Ford ahead of the launch of their 2023 car in New York on Friday.
The reigning champions were last summer in talks with Porsche about a potential partnership but negotiations broke down. Yet now The Mirror report that Ford Motor Company are set to sign a deal with Christian Horner’s team, with the American company sending social media influencers to the launch of the RB19 on Friday when a deal could be formally announced.
F1 news: ‘I had bananas thrown at me’: Lewis Hamilton details racist abuse suffered at school
Lewis Hamilton said he had bananas thrown at him and was repeatedly called the “n-word” at school.
The seven time Formula One world champion, who was born and educated in Stevenage, detailed the racial abuse in the On Purpose podcast, released on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is preparing for his 17th season in F1, said: “For me, school was the most traumatising and most difficult part of my life.
“I was already being bullied at the age of six. At that particular school I was one of three kids of colour and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time.
“And the constant jabs, the things that are either thrown at you, like bananas, or people that would use the n-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and not knowing where you fit in. That for me was difficult.
“In my (secondary) school there were six or seven black kids out of 1,200 kids and three of us were put outside the headmasters’ office all the time. The headmaster just had it out for us – and particularly me.”
F1 news: Charles Leclerc will not be Ferrari’s No 1 driver in 2023, says team boss
New Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has told Charles Leclerc he will not start the season as his No 1 driver.
Following Mattia Binotto’s resignation, Frenchman Vassuer, 54, has been charged with ending Ferrari’s championship drought which stretches back to Kimi Raikkonen’s title triumph in 2007.
Leclerc, 25, started last year as a real contender to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but his challenge faded away through a litany of mechanical and strategic mistakes. Leclerc is viewed within Ferrari as the man most likely to lead the team’s charge, but Vassuer insists he will not be awarded preferential treatment over team-mate Carlos Sainz.
“It is a clear situation,” said Vassuer, who was addressing the media for the first time since taking up his post at Maranello. “We have two very good drivers and they are both able to do the job.
“We will have the capacity to provide them with exactly the same car, structure and support. The target is to win with Ferrari and for Ferrari and there will be no number one and number two. But if at one stage we have to take action, I will take action and it doesn’t matter if it is for one driver or the other.”
Leclerc won two of last year’s opening three rounds but added just one more victory from the next 19 races, ending the season 146 points behind Verstappen. Sainz won just the single race – July’s chaotic British Grand Prix – and finished 62 points behind Leclerc. Ferrari also trailed Red Bull by 205 points in the constructors’ standings.
F1 livery release dates: When are other F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Haas were the first team to unveil their new livery design for 2023 on Tuesday afternoon, uploading snaps of the VF-23’s bold colour scheme to their social media pages.
Red Bull will be the second team to follow suit in what is being described as a “season launch” for the 2022 champions in New York City on Friday. There is speculation that a new partnership with Ford could also be announced in the Big Apple.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
Red Bull - Friday 3 February (New York)
Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)
Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
F1 news: Haas reveal stunning new livery in first F1 car launch of 2023
Haas have become the first F1 team to unveil their 2023 livery design on their car with a striking online reveal.
The American-owned outfit, backed by a new sponsor in money transfer company MoneyGram, uploaded the bold colour scheme of their VF-23 car to their social media pages on Tuesday afternoon.
While the car is subject to specification changes, the usual white nose colour is countered this year by a black sidepod design to go with a red front wing emblazoned with the new headline sponsor.
After Mick Schumacher was dropped at the end of last year by team principal Gunether Steiner, Nico Hulkenberg will partner Kevin Magnussen this season for an outfit who finished eighth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022.
“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing,” remarked Steiner.
F1 news: News of Haas’ first shakedown in their new car
Haas have also revealed that the team will shakedown the new VF-23 for the first time at Silverstone on Saturday 11 February.
They will then test the car at official testing in Bahrain on 23-25 February, before the first Grand Prix of the season at the Bahrain International Circuit a week later.
F1 news: Haas reveal 2023 livery and new sponsor MoneyGram
And here’s some quotes from the man, the myth, the legend... Guenther Steiner!
“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that’s go racing,” remarked Steiner, Haas team principal.
“I like the livery, it’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernized look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner. It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead. We really have something to build on following last year’s performances.
“The whole organization has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico (Hülkenberg) we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get started.”
F1 news: Haas reveal 2023 livery!
Here’s some more snaps of the 2023 livery - alongside some quotes from team owner Gene Haas!
“I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” said Haas.
“We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points paying finishes. The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”
F1 news: It’s time for the first reveal of 2023!
With a new sponsor in MoneyGram, Haas are the first F1 team to reveal their 2023 livery to the world ahead of the new Formula 1 season, which starts on March 3-5 in Bahrain.
While there is no official launch live video, Haas have now unveiled their new design - and a new sidepod colour to go with it!
Take a look below!
F1 news: FIA slammed by House of Lords peer over F1 Gulf human rights
Exclusive by Kieran Jackson
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been directly criticised by a House of Lords peer after failing to respond to a letter raising concerns over Formula 1 races being held in the Gulf region.
Paul Scriven, a Liberal Democrat life peer, adds that the FIA’s recent move to ban F1 drivers from making political statements without prior approval is a policy that will shield host countries from “scrutiny over injustice” and which targets the sport’s “most outspoken driver” Lewis Hamilton.
In a letter seen by The Independent, Lord Scriven labelled Ben Sulayem “deeply discourteous and unprofessional” after the Emirati executive “completely ignored” a letter in March 2022 about staging events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, consequent human rights implications and accusations of facilitating sportswashing.
Lord Scriven, in a letter addressed to Ben Sulayem, writes: “Why do you think you can ignore parliamentarians? Do you think that concerns raised over human rights and the policies of the FIA should be above scrutiny?
“We wrote to you in order to raise concerns that are in the public interest, and we expect openness and transparency from the FIA. For the sake of clarity, I still expect to receive a response to our letter.”
Lord Scriven, alongside 90 European parliamentarians, called out the FIA ahead of the 2022 F1 season for “facilitating sportswashing” in Gulf countries, insisting “their continued failure to raise abuses committed by these regimes creates a stark double standard”.
He also sided with a letter sent on Tuesday to Ben Sulayem by human rights group BIRD (Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy), which voiced its concern that the FIA was “suppressing drivers’ freedom of speech” and questioned the governing body’s stance on human rights.
