Haas have become the first F1 team to unveil their 2023 livery design on their car with a striking online reveal.

The American-owned outfit, backed by a new sponsor in money transfer company MoneyGram, uploaded the bold colour scheme of their VF-23 car to their social media pages on Tuesday afternoon. While the car is subject to specification changes, the usual white nose colour is countered this year by a black sidepod design to go with a red front wing emblazoned with the new headline sponsor.

Elsewhere, Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch on Friday.

The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are keen to enter the world of Formula 1 and a deal is reportedly expected to be agreed with Red Bull - and could be announced as early as Friday. Red Bull launch their 2023 car, the RB19, on 3 February in New York City - where Ford have reportedly sent social media influencers in anticipation of a deal confirmation.

