F1 news LIVE: Williams reveal stunning 2023 car livery at launch event

Williams have unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car – the FW45 – as they target a major improvement after another disappointing campaign last time out.

Recording just eight points in 2022, Williams finished bottom of the Constructors’ Championship for the fourth time in five years and made changes in the off-season with team principal Jost Capito making way for James Vowles, who will join from Mercedes on 20 February.

They also switched up their driver line-up, with American rookie Logan Sargeant replacing Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi in the cockpit to partner Alex Albon this season.

And both Albon and Sargeant were present at the launch on Monday, with Williams revealing their striking blue and red livery at their HQ in Oxford accompanied by representatives from new sponsor Gulf Oil International.

