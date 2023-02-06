F1 news LIVE: Williams reveal stunning 2023 car livery at launch event
Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were present at Williams’ 2023 car launch on Monday
Williams have unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car – the FW45 – as they target a major improvement after another disappointing campaign last time out.
Recording just eight points in 2022, Williams finished bottom of the Constructors’ Championship for the fourth time in five years and made changes in the off-season with team principal Jost Capito making way for James Vowles, who will join from Mercedes on 20 February.
They also switched up their driver line-up, with American rookie Logan Sargeant replacing Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi in the cockpit to partner Alex Albon this season.
And both Albon and Sargeant were present at the launch on Monday, with Williams revealing their striking blue and red livery at their HQ in Oxford accompanied by representatives from new sponsor Gulf Oil International.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 news: WILLIAMS 2023 CAR LAUNCH
Williams have unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car – the FW45 – as they target a major improvement after another disappointing campaign last time out.
Recording just eight points in 2022, Williams finished bottom of the Constructors’ Championship for the fourth time in five years and made changes in the off-season with team principal Jost Capito making way for James Vowles, who will join from Mercedes on 20 February.
They also switched up their driver line-up, with American rookie Logan Sargeant replacing Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi in the cockpit to partner Alex Albon this season.
And both Albon and Sargeant were present at the launch on Monday, with Williams revealing their striking blue and red livery at their HQ in Oxford accompanied by representatives from new sponsor Gulf Oil International.
Both drivers will have their first opportunity to drive the FW45 – featuring a fresh sidepod design and modifications to the front suspension – next week at Silverstone, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain on 23-25 February.
F1 news: WILLIAMS 2023 CAR LAUNCH
Here are the first images of the FW45!
F1 news: WILLIAMS 2023 CAR LAUNCH
We’re just moments away from Williams unveiling their 2023 car at their HQ in Oxford!
Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will drive for Williams this season, with American rookie Sargeant replacing Nicholas Latifi, who was dropped after three seasons with the team.
Williams finished bottom of the Championship table last season - with just eight points - so will be hoping their new FW45 challenger can compete with the midfield and challenge for points on a weekly basis.
F1 news: FIA formally opens applications for new teams to join F1 grid
The FIA have formally opened the process for applications to join the Formula 1 grid for 2025 at the earliest
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last month verbally announced that world motorsport’s governing body were opening an “expressions of interest” process for new teams to join the paddock.
Since then, Andretti have announced a partnership with General Motors under their Cadillac brand to target an F1 entry, while Audi has purchased a minority stake in Sauberahead of their entry in 2026, when new engine regulations come into force.
Now the FIA have formally confirmed the application process, with prospective entries having until 30 April to submit applications - with a decision expected by 30 June. In a statement on Thursday, the FIA detailed that entries would be based on “rigorous financial and technical analysis” and “sustainability and positive societal impact criteria.”
FIA formally opens applications for new teams to join F1 grid
Prospective entries have until 30 April to submit applications - with a decision expected by 30 June
F1 news: ‘I had bananas thrown at me’: Lewis Hamilton details racist abuse suffered at school
Lewis Hamilton said he had bananas thrown at him and was repeatedly called the “n-word” at school.
The seven time Formula One world champion, who was born and educated in Stevenage, detailed the racial abuse in the On Purpose podcast, released on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is preparing for his 17th season in F1, said: “For me, school was the most traumatising and most difficult part of my life.
“I was already being bullied at the age of six. At that particular school I was one of three kids of colour and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time.
“And the constant jabs, the things that are either thrown at you, like bananas, or people that would use the n-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and not knowing where you fit in. That for me was difficult.
“In my (secondary) school there were six or seven black kids out of 1,200 kids and three of us were put outside the headmasters’ office all the time. The headmaster just had it out for us – and particularly me.”
‘I had bananas thrown at me’: Lewis Hamilton details racist abuse suffered at school
Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, spoke about the ‘most traumatising part of his life’ at school, in a podcast released on Monday
F1 news: 2023 season odds!
Drivers Championship
Max Verstappen: 4/5
Lewis Hamilton: 3/1
Charles Leclerc, George Russell: 6/1
Carlos Sainz: 20/1
Sergio Perez: 40/1
Lando Norris: 60/1
Pierre Gasly: 100/1
Esteban Ocon: 200/1
Fernando Alonso: 250/1
Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou, Nyck de Vries, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Logan Sergeant, Nico Hulkenburg: 500/1
Constructors Championship
Red Bull: EVS
Mercedes: 6/4
Ferrari: 4/1
Alpine, McLaren: 125/1
Alfa Romeo: 275/1
Williams, AlphaTauri, Haas, Aston Martin: 500/1
F1 news: ‘Everyone wants a title battle’: Max Verstappen challenges F1 rivals to step up
Max Verstappen has challenged Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to raise their game and provide him with the championship battle that Formula One needs.
Verstappen ran away with last season’s title, winning 15 of the 22 races, to secure his second championship with four rounds to spare. In contrast, Hamilton, in his under-performing Mercedes, endured the worst year of his career as he failed to win a race and finished 214 points adrift.
But when addressing the prospect of renewing his rivalry with Hamilton at Red Bull’s season launch in New York, Verstappen, 25, said: “In the interest of the sport you always want the teams to be super-close.
“I do think it was close last year, but as a team we executed a lot of things better than the others and that was why the points gap was so big. I never felt, apart from two or three races, that we absolutely dominated. But for the general interest of Formula One, everyone wants a title battle with multiple teams involved.”
‘Everyone wants a title battle’: Max Verstappen challenges F1 rivals to step up
Red Bull and their Dutch driver ran away with last season’s drivers and constructors’ titles
F1 news: When are other F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)
Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
F1 news: Christian Horner details RB19 changes as Red Bull unveil new car
Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull have only made “subtle changes” to their new car ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
After claiming the constructors’ championship in 2022, the team principal has lauded the talent of his drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
And Horner believes the team can get even better despite their dominance last season after showcasing the RB19.
“It’s taking all the lessons from the RB18,” Horner said. “There’s been some subtle changes. The tyres are slightly different too but RB19 draws on all the strengths.
Christian Horner reveals Red Bull changes
The Red Bull boss is excited about the potential of the RB19 ahead of the new season
F1 news: Red Bull reveal 2023 car livery and confirm engine deal with Ford
Red Bull unveiled their 2023 car in a glitzy season launch event in New York City on Friday - and confirmed an engine partnership with Ford from 2026.
Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, revealed the RB19 livery in the Big Apple, with a notable difference in design not apparent from last year’s all-conquering RB18.
Verstappen, alongside team-mate Sergio Perez and third driver Daniel Ricciardo, was present stateside with just over a month until the new season starts in Bahrain.
Red Bull also confirmed a deal with Ford as an engine supplier from 2026, forming Red Bull-Ford Powertrains. Ford will return to Formula 1 after a 22-year absence, having last been involved in 2004 alongside Jaguar.
“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership,” said Horner. “As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition.
“They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself.”
Red Bull reveal 2023 car livery and confirm engine deal with Ford
Max Verstappen was present at the launch event in New York as the defending champions unveiled their RB19 car and announced a partnership with Ford from 2026
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies