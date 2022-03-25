F1 news LIVE: Saudi Arabian GP practice begins as Mercedes look to close gap on Ferrari and Red Bull
Mercedes are hoping to see an improvement after Ferrari and Red Bull left them flagging in practice last week
Follow all the latest updates as practice gets underway on Friday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Mercedes will desperately be hoping to see an improvement in their car this week after severely lacking pace compared to Ferrari and Red Bull in Bahrain. Team principal Toto Wolff claimed his engineers would “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings of their cars as Lewis Hamilton hopes to avoid losing early ground in the championship. The seven-time world champion avoided that fate somewhat fortuitously in Bahrain as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire with less than two laps remaining due to an issue with Red Bull’s fueling systems.
After the glory of a one-two finish, Ferrari will be hoping to maintain the form that saw Charles Leclerc win the opening race of the season. Haas, who lagged at the back of the grid for so long last year, will be looking to prove Kevin Magnussen’s fifth-place finish was no fluke, while McLaren will pray their frantic search for a solution to their cars’ downforce issue bears fruit. To what degree all the teams’ tinkering has been a success will start to be revealed over the course of two practice sessions today, although it still remains to be seen if Sebastian Vettel will take part after missing the Bahrain GP due to Covid.
Follow all the F1 news and updates from practice ahead of the Saudi GP below:
What time is Saudi Arabia Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?
Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia after last season’s dramatic duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
In what was the penultimate race of the thrilling 2021 campaign, Hamilton moved level on points with Verstappen but only after he accused his title rival of “brake-testing” as they clashed on the track.
It also came after Verstappen crashed in qualifying as he closed in on pole position, so there are set to be plenty more twists and turns as Formula One returns to the fastest street circuit on the calendar.
Ferrari are the team to beat after last week’s sensational one-two at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and Mercedes will be aiming to see an improvement in their performance following their early struggles.
We should get some early clues as the opening practice sessions take place in Jeddah today ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix. Here’s everything you need to know:
Constructor championship standings
1) Ferrari - 44 points
2) Mercedes - 27
3) Haas - 10
4) Alpha Romeo - 9
5) Alpine - 8
6) AlphaTauri - 4
7) Aston Martin - 0
8) Williams - 0
9) McLaren - 0
10) Red Bull - 0
Driver standings after Bahrain GP
There’s just under an hour and a half until the first practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix gets started so here’s a look at how things stand after the opening race of the season in Bahrain:
Driver standings
1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 26 points
2) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 18
3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 15
4) George Russell (Mercedes) - 12
5) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 10
6) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - 8
7) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - 6
8) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) - 4
9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 2
10) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) - 1
Sebastian Vettel ruled out of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with Covid
Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to Covid, it has been confirmed.
The four-time world champion missed the season opener in Bahrain with the virus, and has failed to recover in time for this weekend’s race.
Vettel will again be replaced by Aston Martin’s reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg.
The British team expect 34-year-old Vettel to be fit for the third round of the new Formula One campaign in Australia on April 10.
Toto Wolff explains Mercedes’ ‘centimetre by centimetre’ plan to close gaps in ‘every area’ on F1 rivals
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed how the Silver Arrows plan to claw back their deficit "centimetre by centimetre" on early F1 pacesetters Red Bull and Ferrari, despite Lewis Hamilton and George Russell delivering P3 and P4 in Bahrain.
“The long game is 10 years and that is why when I even look at the season, with stable regulations until 2026, it is how well you learn and that is why, for me, I would qualify the race as a test," Wolff said.
“There is more understanding of where the gaps lie, it is in pretty much every area, and now we just need to regain land centimetre by centimetre.”
While Wolff did have sympathy for his rivals Red Bull after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s late retirements from the race, costing them 30 points.
"I don’t wish anybody that, and it was certainly a brutal race for them,” Wolff concluded.
Hamilton still breaking records
Another record for seven-time Forumla 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton as he became the driver with the longest consecutive yearly run of podium finishes, beating Michael Schumacher’s previous record of 15 years.
Red Bull reveal cause of problem forcing cars to retire in Bahrain
Red Bull suffered a ‘brutal’ double DNF in the opening grand prix in Bahrain last weekend after looking set to start the 2022 season with a P2 and a P4 finish.
Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez suffered retirements with just a handful of laps to go and the team has revealed the cause of those problems ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
A spokesperson fromRed Bull said: “Both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend. The correct amount of fuel was in both cars, but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine.
“We’ve taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend.”
Carlos Sainz reveals Ferrari team orders plan for Formula 1 championship fight
Carlos Sainz has been revealed Ferrari’s plan for possible team orders if one of the team’s drivers is competing for the Formula 1 world championship later in the season.
The Spaniard and team-mate Charles Leclerc are driving what seems to be the fastest car on the grid at this early stage of the campaign, and the Monegasque took victory with Sainz in second at the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend.
Former McLaren driver Sainz says either team-mate will be happy to help the other if one is competing for the title, but that the ideal is for both to be battling one another for glory.
“The team will allow us to compete and race each other,” Scuderiafans quotes Sainz as having told Spanish radio show The Great Match of COPE.
Max Verstappen explains difficulty driving after Red Bull’s self-inflicted problem in Bahrain
Max Verstappen has revealed the extent of Red Bull’s self-inflicted problems during the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Dutchman’s defence of his maiden F1 world title got off to a disastrous start, with both Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez failing to finish at the Bahrain International Circuit.
The 24-year-old had appeared set to take second behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, but an issue with his car’s fuelling system meant he could not continue and took no points after a retirement.
Also, after his second pit-stop, the Red Bull mechanics dropped Verstappen’s car too quickly, bending a track rod connecting to one of his wheels and making the car “really difficult to drive”.
Max Verstappen doubles down on opposition to Drive to Survive
Max Verstappen won’t be appearing in Netflix’s F1 documentary Drive to Survive any time soon after doubling down on his opposition to the show.
Verstappen has previously explained he doesn’t want to be involved as the drama created by Netflix isn’t an accurate depiction. That meant his title-winning season went without a one-on-one interview with Verstappen on the show.
He has now reiterated his opinion and said it isn’t going to change. ‘’You as a person, you are trying to build a brand, just by being myself,” he told the Associated Press.
“But then a series like that can just put you down completely different just because they like it like that and I think that is very wrong and I prefer not to be a part of it.
‘’Not all, but quite a lot of things are wrong. People get the wrong idea about a certain person of how they actually are, they don’t know because they are new to the sport and they just watch the series. My opinion is not going to change.’’
