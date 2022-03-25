F1 practice LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix lap time results as Charles Leclerc leads & Lewis Hamilton toils
Follow all the latest from Jeddah as Charles Leclerc topped first practice ahead of Max Verstappen while Mercedes struggled
Follow all the latest updates as practice gets underway on Friday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Mercedes will desperately be hoping to see an improvement in their car this week after severely lacking pace compared to Ferrari and Red Bull in Bahrain. Team principal Toto Wolff claimed his engineers would “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings of their cars as Lewis Hamilton hopes to avoid losing early ground in the championship. The seven-time world champion avoided that fate somewhat fortuitously in Bahrain as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire with less than two laps remaining due to an issue with Red Bull’s fueling systems.
After the glory of a one-two finish, Ferrari will be hoping to maintain the form that saw Charles Leclerc win the opening race of the season. Haas, who lagged at the back of the grid for so long last year, will be looking to prove Kevin Magnussen’s fifth-place finish was no fluke, while McLaren will pray their frantic search for a solution to their cars’ downforce issue bears fruit. To what degree all the teams’ tinkering has been a success will start to be revealed over the course of two practice sessions today, although it still remains to be seen if Sebastian Vettel will take part after missing the Bahrain GP due to Covid.
Follow all the F1 news and updates from practice ahead of the Saudi GP below:
Verstappen goes fastest!
Max Verstappen takes the top time away from Charles Leclerc, by the smallest of margins after a lap of 1:30.214. It’s 0.002s faster than the Ferrari.
Meanwhile, the other Red Bull or Sergio Perez has improved to leave the top four separated by just 0.146s. It’s very tight at the top.
Just under 40 minutes to go.
Changes for Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton has pulled into the pits and his seat is being swapped out. The Mercedes cars are currently P11 and P12 as they look to solve a few of their bigger issues including ‘porpoising’.
Sergio Perez (+0.901) is now up to P4. Both Red Bulls trail the two Ferrari cars.
Verstappen up to third
All the cars are out ther now and Max Verstappen (+1.074) has moved into third behind both Ferraris.
Ferrari and Mercedes appear to be suffering severe porpoising problems but Red Bull are making their way up the straights with considerably less bouncing.
“They have figured something out with that car that allows them to run low,” says Anthony Davidson on commentary,
No sign of Red Bull
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are the only two drivers not on the track. Charles Leclerc has already beaten his time from earlier in the day with a 1:30.216.
His teammate Carlos Sainz (+1.166) is going well too. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (+2.028) is complaining about the bounce in his car. He’s currently in sixth place.
We’re underway!
Another hour of practice to go in Jeddah then. Charles Leclerc put in the fastest lap of the first practice session. Will the Ferrari driver do the same this evening?
The drivers’ meeting
The meeting between the drivers and team principals saw F1 president Stefano Domenicali give a brief overview on the situation regarding the nearby fire.
Some journalists in the paddock are reporting that several drivers have been left unsure over continuing with the race weekend and it remains to be seen if they will all take to the track for P2.
Magnussen back on track
Kevin Magnussen only managed two laps during FP1 after his car had issues with its hydraulics. He is the one of the drivers who did not to take part in this race last season and needs time behind the wheel to learn the track and his car.
It’s a big hour coming up for him.
FP2 delayed
There’s been a delay of 15 minutes to make time for the meeting between the drivers and team principals about the explosion at the oil refinery.
There are no new updates as to what has happened there but the at the circuit free practice 2 starts at 5:15pm.
F1 practice: Session two
This is how things finished in the earlier practice sessions. The drivers meeting has finished and FP2 will get underway shortly.
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)1:30.772
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.116
- Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) +0.312
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.367
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) +0.545
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) +0.733
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.791
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1.254
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +1.592
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine) +1.609
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) +1.734
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1.810
- Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.822
- Guanyu Zhou (Alf Romeo) +1.836
- George Russell (Mercedes) +2.067
- Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) +2.262
- Alexander Albon (Williams) +2.315
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams)+2.757
- Mick Schumacher (Haas) +3.657
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) No time
FP2 to go ahead
The second free practice session is still going ahead at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The fire that broke out at the oil refinery is estimated to be about 12 miles away from the track and business has continued as normal inside the paddock.
Night has fallen in Jeddah and the floodlights have been turned on. The temperature has dropped and the wind is persistent. These conditions should be close to what it’ll be like for qualifying tomorrow and then the actual race on Sunday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies