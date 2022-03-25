Liveupdated1648229878

F1 practice LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix lap time results as Charles Leclerc leads & Lewis Hamilton toils

Follow all the latest from Jeddah as Charles Leclerc topped first practice ahead of Max Verstappen while Mercedes struggled

Michael Jones
Friday 25 March 2022 17:37
Comments
F1 races 2022: Take a virtual lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Follow all the latest updates as practice gets underway on Friday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes will desperately be hoping to see an improvement in their car this week after severely lacking pace compared to Ferrari and Red Bull in Bahrain. Team principal Toto Wolff claimed his engineers would “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings of their cars as Lewis Hamilton hopes to avoid losing early ground in the championship. The seven-time world champion avoided that fate somewhat fortuitously in Bahrain as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire with less than two laps remaining due to an issue with Red Bull’s fueling systems.

After the glory of a one-two finish, Ferrari will be hoping to maintain the form that saw Charles Leclerc win the opening race of the season. Haas, who lagged at the back of the grid for so long last year, will be looking to prove Kevin Magnussen’s fifth-place finish was no fluke, while McLaren will pray their frantic search for a solution to their cars’ downforce issue bears fruit. To what degree all the teams’ tinkering has been a success will start to be revealed over the course of two practice sessions today, although it still remains to be seen if Sebastian Vettel will take part after missing the Bahrain GP due to Covid.

Follow all the F1 news and updates from practice ahead of the Saudi GP below:

Recommended

1648229805

Verstappen goes fastest!

Max Verstappen takes the top time away from Charles Leclerc, by the smallest of margins after a lap of 1:30.214. It’s 0.002s faster than the Ferrari.

Meanwhile, the other Red Bull or Sergio Perez has improved to leave the top four separated by just 0.146s. It’s very tight at the top.

Just under 40 minutes to go.

Michael Jones25 March 2022 17:36
1648229490

Changes for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has pulled into the pits and his seat is being swapped out. The Mercedes cars are currently P11 and P12 as they look to solve a few of their bigger issues including ‘porpoising’.

Sergio Perez (+0.901) is now up to P4. Both Red Bulls trail the two Ferrari cars.

Michael Jones25 March 2022 17:31
1648229244

Verstappen up to third

All the cars are out ther now and Max Verstappen (+1.074) has moved into third behind both Ferraris.

Ferrari and Mercedes appear to be suffering severe porpoising problems but Red Bull are making their way up the straights with considerably less bouncing.

“They have figured something out with that car that allows them to run low,” says Anthony Davidson on commentary,

Michael Jones25 March 2022 17:27
1648228946

No sign of Red Bull

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are the only two drivers not on the track. Charles Leclerc has already beaten his time from earlier in the day with a 1:30.216.

His teammate Carlos Sainz (+1.166) is going well too. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (+2.028) is complaining about the bounce in his car. He’s currently in sixth place.

Michael Jones25 March 2022 17:22
1648228627

We’re underway!

Another hour of practice to go in Jeddah then. Charles Leclerc put in the fastest lap of the first practice session. Will the Ferrari driver do the same this evening?

Michael Jones25 March 2022 17:17
1648228450

The drivers’ meeting

The meeting between the drivers and team principals saw F1 president Stefano Domenicali give a brief overview on the situation regarding the nearby fire.

Some journalists in the paddock are reporting that several drivers have been left unsure over continuing with the race weekend and it remains to be seen if they will all take to the track for P2.

Michael Jones25 March 2022 17:14
1648228062

Magnussen back on track

Kevin Magnussen only managed two laps during FP1 after his car had issues with its hydraulics. He is the one of the drivers who did not to take part in this race last season and needs time behind the wheel to learn the track and his car.

It’s a big hour coming up for him.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones25 March 2022 17:07
1648227827

FP2 delayed

There’s been a delay of 15 minutes to make time for the meeting between the drivers and team principals about the explosion at the oil refinery.

There are no new updates as to what has happened there but the at the circuit free practice 2 starts at 5:15pm.

Michael Jones25 March 2022 17:03
1648227567

F1 practice: Session two

This is how things finished in the earlier practice sessions. The drivers meeting has finished and FP2 will get underway shortly.

  1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)1:30.772
  2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.116
  3. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) +0.312
  4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.367
  5. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) +0.545
  6. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) +0.733
  7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.791
  8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1.254
  9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +1.592
  10. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) +1.609
  11. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) +1.734
  12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1.810
  13. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.822
  14. Guanyu Zhou (Alf Romeo) +1.836
  15. George Russell (Mercedes) +2.067
  16. Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) +2.262
  17. Alexander Albon (Williams) +2.315
  18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)+2.757
  19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) +3.657
  20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) No time
Michael Jones25 March 2022 16:59
1648227329

FP2 to go ahead

The second free practice session is still going ahead at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The fire that broke out at the oil refinery is estimated to be about 12 miles away from the track and business has continued as normal inside the paddock.

Night has fallen in Jeddah and the floodlights have been turned on. The temperature has dropped and the wind is persistent. These conditions should be close to what it’ll be like for qualifying tomorrow and then the actual race on Sunday.

Michael Jones25 March 2022 16:55

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in