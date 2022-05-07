F1 qualifying LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton through to Q2
Follow live coverage from qualifying for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix
Follow live Formula One coverage from qualifying at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida, battling for position in Sunday’s race.
FP3 on Saturday saw Max Verstappen narrowly avoid disaster late on as he went for a spin, while his teammate Sergio Perez topped the leaderboard ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.
In FP1 on Friday, Leclerc - who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season - posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.
Then in FP2, Mercedes built on that as Russell posted the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton was fourth. The seven-time world champion’s struggles reached a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit, although Saturday’s times were less encouragin.
Follow live coverage from qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Miami Grand Prix qualifying: End of Q2
So here are the drivers eliminated in Q2.
11) Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
12) George Russell (Mercedes)
13) Sebastian Vettel (Aston-Martin)
14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
15) Mick Schumacher (Haas)
Miami Grand Prix qualifying
Ricciardo doesn’t manage to make it through to Q3 as he can only post a time good enough for P14!
Meanwhile, Russell is out! He was back in the pits already. Nightmare for Mercedes.
Miami Grand Prix qualifying
Norris goes third fastest and Russell is in big trouble again as he drops to 12th!
Alonso misses out. He can only manage 11th with his final lap of the session.
Miami Grand Prix qualifying
Vettel goes eighth. That’s the chequered flag but we still have a few more drivers.
Stroll goes sixth as Bottas goes fifth!
Miami Grand Prix qualifying
1 minute remaining: So Norris, Stroll, Schumacher, Vettel and Ricciardo are in trouble. Heading towards the final minute, can any of them get themselves out of this?
Miami Grand Prix qualifying
3 minutes remaining: Here comes Russell with his first meaningful lap... he goes up to seventh! Mercedes can breathe a sigh of relief.
The two McLarens of Norris and Ricciardo both in danger here.
Miami Grand Prix qualifying
5 minutes remaining: George Russell is not happy with his car at all. He loses grip going through an apex and Toto Wolff is furious as he watches on.
Still no time set by the Brit. He is the only driver of the 15 yet to post one with five minutes left on the clock.
Miami Grand Prix qualifying
7 minutes remaining: George Russell is back out on track so if he did have an issue then it was a very quick repair job.
Stroll, Schumacher, Vettel, Ricciardo and Russell currently occupy the elimination spots with half the time already gone.
Miami Grand Prix qualifying
8 minutes remaining: Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda, Russell, Vettel and Gasly are the drivers who are yet to post a time.
Miami Grand Prix qualifying
9 minutes remaining: George Russell has returned to the pits here without posting a time. Is there an issue?
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen goes fastest and his teammate Sergio Perez joins him on the provisional front row.
Lewis Hamilton goes into the 1.29s as he begins to find his feet in this qualifying session.
