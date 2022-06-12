F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix build-up and latest race updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole
The eighth race of the 2022 F1 season takes place at the fast and exciting Baku street circuit
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and will now try to climb back to the top of the F1 Drivers’ Championship with victory at the Baku street circuit.
Leclerc, who trails leader Max Verstappen by nine points in the championship standings, bounced back from his Monaco misery a fortnight ago, to blow away his rivals. The Monegasque saw off Sergio Perez, who took advantage of Leclerc’s flat-footed Ferrari team in Monte Carlo to claim his third career win, by 0.282 seconds. World champion Verstappen lines up in third place, one spot ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. George Russell out-qualified team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the fifth time in eight rounds this season.
Russell will start fifth on Sunday, two places ahead of Hamilton, who faced a steward’s enquiry for “driving unnecessarily slowly” after qualifying on Saturday but was cleared. Hamilton, who finished an eye-watering 1.6secs behind Leclerc and two tenths adrift of Russell, appeared to delay fellow countryman Lando Norris in the final minutes of Q2. While Hamilton progressed to the top-10 shoot-out, Norris was eliminated and finished 11th.
Follow live updates ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix below:
F1: What time is Azerbaijan Grand Prix today and how can I watch?
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Azerbiajan Grand Prix, including how to watch.
What time is Azerbaijan Grand Prix today and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today
F1 Driver’s Championship
And here’s a reminder of the championship picture heading into the eighth race of the season. It’s tight at the top.
Drivers standings
- Max Verstappen - 125 points
- Charles Leclerc - 116 points
- Sergio Perez - 110 points
- George Russell - 84 points
- Carlos Sainz - 83 points
- Lewis Hamilton - 50 points
- Lando Norris - 48 points
- Valtteri Bottas - 40 points
- Esteban Ocon - 30 points
- Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
- Fernando Alonso - 10 points
- Pierre Gasly - 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel - 5 points
- Alex Albon - 3 points
- Lance Stroll - 2 points
- Guanyu Zhou - 1 point
- Mick Schumacher - 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
Starting grid for today’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Here’s how the full starting grid looks for today’s race in Baku:
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
- George Russell (Mercedes)
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
- Daniel Riccardo (McLaren)
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
- Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
- Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
- Alexander Albon (Williams)
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
- Mick Schumacher (Haas)
Nico Rosberg banned from F1 paddock after failing to get Covid vaccine
Former world champion Nico Rosberg has been banned from the Formula One paddock after failing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Rosberg, who beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 title before retiring just five days later, now works as a pundit for Sky Sports.
But the 36-year-old is having to conduct his role remotely following the sport’s new-for-2022 Covid requirements.
All travelling Formula One personnel - including drivers, team members, caterers and media - must be fully-vaccinated to access the paddock.
A spokesperson for the former Mercedes driver told the PA news agency: “Nico Rosberg recovered from a coronavirus infection and currently holds a recovery certificate.
“He has his antibody levels tested regularly and, on the recommendation of his doctor, does not currently need any vaccinations.”
Nico Rosberg banned from F1 paddock after failing to get Covid vaccine
The former F1 world champion has been doing his punditry duties remotely this season
Daniel Ricciardo reveals talks with McLaren team boss amid rumours over F1 future
Under-pressure Australian Daniel Ricciardo on Friday said he has spoken to McLaren team boss Zak Brown and felt he had the team’s full support amid speculation surrounding his Formula One future with the former champions.
The 32-year-old moved to McLaren from Renault last season with his contract running until the end of 2023.
But his struggles to get to grips with the Woking-based team’s car have continued into a second season, raising questions about whether he will see out the length of his deal.
The speculation intensified after Brown confirmed the existence of exit clauses in Ricciardo’s contract two weeks ago at the Indy 500, on the same weekend as the Monaco Grand Prix, while announcing that McLaren’s IndyCar team had extended their agreement with F1 aspirant Pato O’Ward.
Ricciardo reveals talks with McLaren team boss amid rumours over F1 future
Teammate Lando Norris has outperformed the Australian in 2022 but he remains hopeful of adding to his eight grands prix wins
George Russell fears ‘major incident’ in ‘dangerous’ new Formula One cars
British driver George Russell has called Formula One’s new era of cars “dangerous”, a “recipe for disaster”, and fears it is only a “matter of time” before there is a major accident.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will line up at the front of the pack for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix after claiming his fourth pole position on the bounce. Sergio Perez starts second ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen in the other Red Bull.
Russell is fifth on the grid, two spots ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
But in the moments after he out-qualified his more illustrious Mercedes team-mate for the fifth time in eight appearances, Russell expressed his grave concerns that Sunday’s race on the streets of Baku could be overshadowed by a high-speed crash.
The new generation of F1 machines, introduced this season and masterminded by motorsport executive Ross Brawn in the hope of providing closer racing, have been plagued by porpoising – the phenomenon where the car bounces on its suspension.
George Russell fears ‘major incident’ in ‘dangerous’ new Formula One cars
The British driver expressed his grave concerns that Sunday’s race on the streets of Baku could be overshadowed by a high-speed crash.
Charles Leclerc claims Azerbaijan Grand Prix pole
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton faced a stewards’ investigation for “driving unnecessarily slowly”.
Leclerc, who trails leader Max Verstappen by nine points in the championship standings, bounced back from his Monaco misery a fortnight ago, to blow away his rivals.
The Monegasque saw off Sergio Perez, who took advantage of Leclerc’s flat-footed Ferrari team in Monte Carlo to claim his third career win, by 0.282 seconds.
World champion Verstappen lines up in third place, one spot ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. George Russell out-qualified team-mate Hamilton for the fifth time in eight rounds this season.
Russell will start fifth on Sunday, two places ahead of Hamilton, who avoided dropping further down the field for his qualifying misdemeanour when he was cleared by stewards.
Charles Leclerc claims Azerbaijan Grand Prix pole as Lewis Hamilton faces stewards
Leclerc trails leader Max Verstappen by nine points in the championship standings
Who will win in Baku today?
We’re still awaiting a first repeat winner in Baku. Will we get one today? Charles Leclerc will be hoping not.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the street circuit in Baku.
A dramatic qualifying on Saturday saw Charles Leclerc claim a fourth consecutive pole position but that hasn’t been transferring to race wins recently and the Ferrari will be wary of the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez (2nd) and Max Verstappen (3rd) right behind him.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton got himself into hot water with the stewards but was eventually cleared, although he’ll start in 7th while Mercedes teammate George Russell is 5th.
Stay with us as we bring you all the live action from Baku - with lights out at 12pm.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies