F1 LIVE: Red Bull await budget cap penalty after Max Verstappen’s triumph at US Grand Prix
Follow all the reaction to Max Verstappen’s win at the Circuit of the Americas as Red Bull wait anxiously for their cost cap punishment
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton with six laps remaining to win a thrilling United States Grand Prix and deny the Mercedes driver his first win of the season.
Verstappen appeared on course to sail to the chequered flag and emulate Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel by taking a record-equalling 13 victories in a single year. But the two-time world champion hit trouble at the Circuit of Americas with his final pit stop when he was left stationary for 11.1 seconds as Red Bull struggled to bolt on his front-left tyre.
Verstappen fell behind Charles Leclerc after his tyre trouble, but he fought his way past the Ferrari driver with 15 laps left to set up a blockbuster finish as Hollywood star Brad Pitt watched the drama unfold from the back of Hamilton’s Mercedes garage.
By lap 50 of 56, the margin stood at only half-a-second as Hamilton’s silver mirrors suddenly became occupied with Verstappen’s blue machine. Verstappen did not waste any time to make his move. On the 190mph charge to Turn 12, the newly crowned double world champion darted into Hamilton’s slipstream before jinking to the left and placing his Red Bull on the centre of the apex.
Hamilton tried to come back at the man, who so controversially denied him a record world crown in Abu Dhabi 10 months ago, but Verstappen held his nerve – despite a number of warnings for exceeding track limits – to take the spoils and deny Hamilton a first win of the season.
Follow all the reaction to the US GP with The Independent
F1 news: ‘We were so close’: Lewis Hamilton insists a win is not far away after narrow defeat at US Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton said his narrow defeat at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix fills him with hope that he can be a winner again. Max Verstappen’s poor pit stop on lap 35 of 56 at the Circuit of the Americas provided Hamilton with the chance to end a losing streak which stretches back to last year’s penultimate round in Saudi Arabia on December 5.
Verstappen trailed Hamilton by as many as seven seconds but after fighting his way past Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with 15 laps to go, the double world champion moved in on his former Mercedes rival.
With six laps remaining, Hamilton’s silver mirrors were occupied by Verstappen’s fast-approaching Red Bull and on the 190mph approach to Turn 12, the Dutch driver launched a successful attack to deny Hamilton his first victory of the season.
With just three rounds – in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi – remaining, Hamilton, 37, is running out of time to ensure his record of winning at least one race in each campaign he has driven, remains intact.
The seven-time world champion said: “We came here with upgrades, we closed the gap a little bit and we were so, so close. I did everything I could to try and stay ahead but they were a little bit too quick today. A great strategy from us, and a great race from Red Bull. I am shattered. The car was a handful. It felt amazing to be in the lead. That is something we have been working so hard on as a team through the year.”
F1 news: Alpine protest after Fernando Alonso stripped of points at US Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso lost seventh place at the US Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards upheld a protest from rivals Haas about the safety of his car.
Alpine, who are fighting McLaren for fourth in the constructors’ championship with prize money at stake, responded by protesting the admissibility of the Haas protest.
Haas, who are eighth and only two points clear of AlphaTauri, had objected post-race to Alonso and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, being allowed to continue racing at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas with loose bodywork.
Stewards rejected the protest against Red Bull but upheld the one against Alpine, dropping Alonso to 15th with a 30 second post-race penalty.
Haas had argued that Alonso’s car was in an unsafe condition after a collision because the right-hand mirror, which eventually fell off, was moving around. They also made the point they had been shown a black and orange flag, requiring a driver to pit due to mechanical problems or loose bodywork, on three occasions this season.
