Red Bull F1 2024 car launch LIVE: Start time and how to watch as Max Verstappen’s new-look RB20 revealed
Follow updates as Red Bull unveil their 2024 car this evening at a launch event at their HQ in Milton Keynes
Red Bull are the 10th and final team to launch their 2024 F1 car on Thursday night - with team boss Christian Horner set to be present despite the current investigation into alleged “inappropriate behaviour.”
The world champions, who won 21 out of 22 races last year, will unveil the RB20 at their HQ in Milton Keynes with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez also attending the event.
Red Bull are live-streaming the reveal of their car at 7:30pm (GMT) on Thursday evening, with interviews with the drivers and Horner following half an hour later.
Mercedes unveiled their W15 car on Wednesday, with Lewis Hamilton appearing for the first time in public since his 2025 move to Ferrari was announced. Pre-season testing gets underway next week, with the first race of the season in Bahrain on 2 March.
Follow live updates from Red Bull’s car launch
Christian Horner will be present at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch on Thursday despite the current internal investigation centred on his alleged “inappropriate behaviour.”
The Red Bull team principal will face the media as the world champions reveal their RB20 car but is likely to be limited in what he can say on the matter due to legal reasons, as his future at the helm hangs in the balance.
Horner, who has been in charge of Red Bull Racing since its inception in 2005, met with the external lawyer tasked with leading the investigation in central London last Friday. He strongly denies the allegations of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” by a female colleague.
Horner, 50, was also on-site at Silverstone on Tuesday at a secret filming day for Red Bull as he goes about his duties as team principal and chief executive normally, despite the investigation by the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH.
