Red Bull F1 2024 car launch LIVE: Start time and how to watch

Red Bull are the 10th and final team to launch their 2024 F1 car on Thursday night - with team boss Christian Horner set to be present despite the current investigation into alleged “inappropriate behaviour.”

The world champions, who won 21 out of 22 races last year, will unveil the RB20 at their HQ in Milton Keynes with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez also attending the event.

Red Bull are live-streaming the reveal of their car at 7:30pm (GMT) on Thursday evening, with interviews with the drivers and Horner following half an hour later.

Mercedes unveiled their W15 car on Wednesday, with Lewis Hamilton appearing for the first time in public since his 2025 move to Ferrari was announced. Pre-season testing gets underway next week, with the first race of the season in Bahrain on 2 March.

