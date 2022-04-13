Ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock says Sebastian Vettel’s patience will run out and he could decide whether his future lies with Aston Martin or in the sport at all.

Vettel has had a tricky season so far as he missed the two opening races due to a positive Covid test. He was back in the car for the Australian Grand Prix but had to retire from the race and Glock says the next few races will be crucial for Vettel’s future.

“I can imagine that Sebastian Vettel will lose his patience at some point because he himself knows how long it takes to get out of such a low,” Glock said. “Therefore, the question arises whether he still wants to do that to himself.

“Now you have to wait for the next races and see how he can motivate himself and what he then decides for his future.”

And while Glock said the errors on race weekend was partly down to Aston Martin, he also laid blame at Vettel’s door.

“Sebastian Vettel’s racing team experienced an absolute worst-case weekend in every respect. The only ones to point out are the mechanics, who knelt in to get the cars back on track, which worked.

“But both Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll had a completely uneven weekend with numerous mistakes.”

Aston Martin’s team principal Mike Krack has endorsed Vettel and says it’s the “tool” the team are giving him that is the problem, not the driver.

“I think if someone like him, a four-time world champion, has these issues that he was having this weekend, and this is not down to not driving, because he has driven the car,” he said.

“This is something that we need to really look at what car we provide him, what feedback he gets from the car.

“Because, you will agree with me, that him being off so much as he has been this weekend is not normal and I do not think that this is related to having missed races. He has been a multiple winner in Melbourne, he knows where he is here. He has had some tests with the car, so I think it would be really easy to say he was not there for two weekends.

“A driver of that class, we really need to check what tool we are giving him.”