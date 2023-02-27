Spanish Grand Prix makes drastic track change ahead of 2023 Formula 1 race

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Spanish Grand Prix will have an altered track layout this year with the removal of a chicane making for a higher-speed circuit.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which has hosted the Spanish GP since 1991, will host the eighth round of the 2023 F1 season on the weekend of June 2-4.

Often known for struggling to produce an entertaining race, race promoters have moved to improve the spectacle by removing the chicane in the final sector, formerly turns 14 and 15.

As such, the final section of the lap will see cars race round clockwise as they head onto the home straight, where the extra speed and use of DRS should make for more overtaking opportunities.

This original track configuration has not been used for F1 at Barcelona since 2007.

Max Verstappen won last year’s race after Charles Leclerc retired from pole due to a mechanical failure.

Lewis Hamilton holds the joint-record for most wins at the Spanish GP with six alongside fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

More to follow…