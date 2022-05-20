F1 practice LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix times and latest updates after Mercedes hold secret test
Follow live updates from the Spanish Grand Prix as practice gets underway at the Circuit de Catalunya
Follow live updates from the opening day of action at the Spanish Grand Prix, as Formula One returns to the Circuit de Catalunya for practice ahead of the sixth race of the season this weekend. The talk among the paddock is all about Mercedes, after the team reportedly held a secret testing session in an attempt to figure out their performance struggles and catch up on the early pace set by Red Bull and Ferrari.
F1 teams allow for two filming days a year where teams can run up to 100km in their current cars, enabling them to trial new upgrades, and Ferrari are also said to have used one of them this week as they look to hit back and halt Red Bull’s momentum. After holding off the late challenge of Charles Leclerc in Miami, Max Verstappen has won two races in a row to cut the lead at the top of the standings and the defending champion looks to be in ominous form for the rest of the field.
Today’s practice sessions will offer clues as to whether the upgrades implemented by Ferrari and Mercedes have been successful, as Lewis Hamilton clings to the hope of once again challenging at the top of the leaderboard. The seven-time world champion has expressed frustration with the lack of pace and comes into the Spanish Grand Prix 68 points behind championship leader Leclerc. Follow live updates from Spanish Grand Prix practice, below:
Toto Wolff ramps up Max Verstappen mind games with ‘easier’ jibe
Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Toto Wolff has claimed it has been made “easier” for Max Verstappen to challenge for the Formula One title this season and defend his championship.
The Dutchman trails Charles Leclerc in the standings after he twice failed to finish over the first three races of the season, but he has racked up three wins overall to cut the championship lead.
Verstappen was involved with an intense title fight with Lewis Hamilton last season but it is Ferrari who have been his closer challengers this campaign after Mercedes’ performance struggles.
Verstappen has won three of the opening five races of the season to cut Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the stadings
Verstappen vs Leclerc ‘could go all the way’
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner feels the race for the F1 championship will be another year-long struggle between the early top two - though had hoped for a pressure-free year of Max Verstappen retaining his title.
After the scintillating and controversial nature of his win over Lewis Hamilton last year, Verstappen and Red Bull would have been confident of another strong campaign, while also hoping the likes of Mercedes fell away while getting to grips with the new car designs and regulations.
That has certainly happened - but in their place, Ferrari have emerged as credible challengers and Charles Leclerc has claimed two victories already this season. Combined with Verstappen failing to finish in Bahrain and Australia, it means the reigning champion trails Leclerc in the standings after five races by 19 points, with Horner expecting that battle to go on all year long.
“Look, there is a long, long way to go and it is so tight with Ferrari. There has been some great racing,” he said. “You can see there is a great respect between Charles and Max, they are enjoying racing each other, you can see that.
“I was rather hoping we weren’t set for another competitive year like last year but it looks like this one could well go all the way as well.”
Hamilton claims poor form won’t stop Mercedes in their tracks
Lewis Hamilton has vowed to fight on after a difficult start to the 2022 F1 season, saying that poor form won’t stop Mercedes in their tracks.
Mercedes have lacked pace so far this term - badly trailing front-runners Red Bull and Ferrari, while struggling with ‘porpoising’ as the car continues to bounce on the track.
Hamilton currently lies sixth in the drivers’ standings, a mammoth 68 points behind champions leader Charles Leclerc, and also trails his team-mate George Russell, who sits fourth.
But the seven-time world champion isn’t quitting on the season and is adamant that eventual success will be all the sweeter given the problems
“I love working with this team,” said Hamilton of Mercedes. “Being in a team is such a privilege and working with so many people towards a common goal.
“And everyone lifted each other up. Incredible how supportive everyone has been through the difficult times, and then we’ve had the most incredible times together.
“So, you know, a couple of bad races is not going to stop us in our tracks. This is where we unite: this is where we learn more about ourselves as individuals; this is where we grow the most. And it makes that eventual success – which I have no doubts we will eventually get to – taste even better.”
Spanish Grand Prix schedule
Friday 20 May
- 9.30am: F1 Drivers’ Press Conference
- 1pm: Spanish GP Practice One
- 4pm: Spanish GP Practice Two
- 6.15pm: W Series Qualifying
Saturday 21 May
- 12pm: Spanish GP Practice Three
- 1.20pm: W Series Race
- 3pm: Spanish GP qualifying
Sunday 22 May
- 2pm: The Spanish GP Race
How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice online and on TV
Charles Leclerc will be hoping he can return to winning ways at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend as he looks for a third victory of the season.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen became the first driver to secure back-to-back wins in the 2022 season when he followed up his Emilia Romagna GP triumph with another victory in Miami.
However, the Red Bull driver remains 19 points adrift of Leclerc in the drivers’ standings due to his two reliability failures in Bahrain and Melbourne.
So, if it is another battle between Leclerc and Verstappen this weekend, who will come out on top?
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Spanish Grand Prix.
F1 live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice online and on TV
All you need to know ahead of the first two Spanish Grand Prix Practice sessions
Mercedes hold secret test in bid to close gap on Ferrari and Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team have taken part in a secret test as they scramble to return to the front of the Formula One pack.
Hamilton has been cast a distant 68 points adrift of championship leader Charles Leclerc ahead of the sixth round of the season in Spain on Sunday.
Mercedes are expected to bring a number of new parts to Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya in the hope of combating their ‘porpoising’ woes which have all but put an end to Hamilton’s bid for a record eighth title.
And it is understood that Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell drove the revamped Mercedes at a behind-closed-doors test on Wednesday.
F1 teams are allocated two filming days each season, with Mercedes electing to use their second of the year at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France.
