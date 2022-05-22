F1: Is Spanish Grand Prix on TV today?
Everything you need to know about the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
The dust has settled from the Miami Grand Prix with the sixth round of the 2022 F1 season arriving in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen was able to triumph in the inaugural Miami Grand Prix to cut Charles Leclerc’s lead to just 19 points.
But the world champion will have to maintain his high standards at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Mercedes hope for more improvements after a troubling season, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell desperate to emerge as contenders to win races.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.
When is the Spanish Grand Prix?
The Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is due to begin at 2pm BST on Sunday 22 May.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 12:30pm - although coverage on the latter will finish at 1:55pm. Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.
What is the schedule for race day at the SpanishGrand Prix? (All times BST)
Sunday, May 22
- 2pm: Race
Starting grid
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4) George Russell, Mercedes
5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
10) Mick Schumacher, Haas
11) Lando Norris, McLaren
12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18) Alex Albon, Williams
19) Nicolas Latifi, Williams
20) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Length: 4.675km
- Laps: 66
- Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)
- 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton
Driver Standings
- Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 104 points
- Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 85 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 66 points
- George Russell | Mercedes | 59 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 53 points
- Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 36 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 30 points
- Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 24 points
- Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
- Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
- Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 3 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
- Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 2 points
- Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
- Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0 points
