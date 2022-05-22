The dust has settled from the Miami Grand Prix with the sixth round of the 2022 F1 season arriving in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was able to triumph in the inaugural Miami Grand Prix to cut Charles Leclerc’s lead to just 19 points.

But the world champion will have to maintain his high standards at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Mercedes hope for more improvements after a troubling season, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell desperate to emerge as contenders to win races.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is due to begin at 2pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 12:30pm - although coverage on the latter will finish at 1:55pm. Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for race day at the SpanishGrand Prix? (All times BST)

Sunday, May 22

2pm: Race

Starting grid

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

10) Mick Schumacher, Haas

11) Lando Norris, McLaren

12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18) Alex Albon, Williams

19) Nicolas Latifi, Williams

20) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Length: 4.675km

4.675km Laps: 66

66 Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)

1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021) 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton

Driver Standings