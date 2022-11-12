F1 sprint RESULTS: George Russell wins with Max Verstappen outside top-3 at Brazilian GP
Follow sprint race updates and timings as George Russell takes the chequered flag and Max Verstappen finishes down in fourth
Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for today’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.
The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos on Friday to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.
Magnussen will start this evening’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen, with George Russell third.
Russell beached his Mercedes in the early moments of Q3 which aided Magnussen’s drive to glory. The nine-minute delay, and arrival of additional rain, meant no other driver could improve on their time.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent as George Russell wins the sprint race at Interlagos
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Starting grid for tomorrow!
1. George Russell
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Max Verstappen
4. Sergio Perez
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lando Norris
7. Carlos Sainz*
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Sebastian Vettel
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Mick Schumacher
13. Zhou Guanyu
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Fernando Alonso
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Lance Stroll
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Alex Albon
*denotes grid penalty
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton...
“I’m so so happy to be here, it’s been an incredble week. Difficult day yesterday, making my way to eighth, congrats to George! This is an amazing result to be on the front row tomorrow - we should be able to work as a team!
“We’re going to try as hard as we can, if we can have some good degradation tomorrow, good weather. A win here for Brazil would be incredible!”
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: George Russell...
“I didn’t expect to have that much pace. It’s going to be exciting, Max is going to be flying. Maybe we can switch the strategy and go for the win!”
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Top-10 in sprint!
1. George Russell
2. Carlos Sainz (has a five-place grid penalty, will start 7th tomorrow)
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Max Verstappen
5. Sergio Perez
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Lando Norris
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Sebastian Vettel
10. Pierre Gasly
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Sunday’s race!
With Carlos Sainz’s five-place grid penalty, Mercedes are set to lock out the front-row for the first time this season!
I say set to, given Hamilton is under investigation for a starting grid infringement. So, watch this space...
Sainz will line up seventh on the grid tomorrow then. Verstappen will be behind Russell in third place!
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: GEORGE RUSSELL WINS THE SPRINT!
Quite a turnaround for George Russell - he wins the sprint after being beeched in the gravel yesterday! Russell’s first race win in F1!
Carlos Sainz brings it home second, with Lewis Hamilton third. Red Bull did not swap their cars either...
4-10: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Magnussen, Vettel, Gasly
Points for 1-8 - so Kevin Magnussen takes a point!
“That’s how we roll,” beams Russell on team radio!
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Lap 24/24 - Top-3: Russell, Sainz, Hamilton
Final lap - should be a cruise for George Russell, with a maiden race win in F1 - even if it’s a sprint!
Hamilton within DRS range now on Sainz - can he make a final surge?!
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Lap 22/24 - Top-3: Russell, Sainz, Hamilton
George Russell has a comfortable lead on Carlos Sainz - four seconds! - with the Ferrari complaning that his tyres are going away...
Lewis Hamilton just outside DRS range to challenge Sainz. Three laps to go though.
4-10: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Magnussen, Vettel, Gasly
Perez is asking Red Bull if he can overtake the slower Verstappen. “I need the points” he says, in the battle for second in the Chamionship with Charles Leclerc. How will that play out?!
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Lap 20/24 - Top-3: Russell, Sainz, Hamilton
Both Carlos Sainz - who makes contact with Verstappen into turn one! - and Lewis Hamilton surge past the Red Bull!
Verstappen down to fourth... his front wing is damaged due to that debris!
Meanwhile, that starting infringement will be investigated after the race. Nervy for Hamilton later on then...
F1 sprint race - Brazilian Grand Prix: Lap 19/24 - Top-3: Russell, Verstappen, Sainz
Russell’s lead to Verstappen is now 2.7 seconds - the Mercedes man is comfortable here!
Verstappen clearly struggling on his medium tyres... or maybe it’s the debris!
Either way, Carlos Sainz is now right on the Red Bull’s tail...
