F1 testing LIVE: Schedule and live stream with Max Verstappen on track for final time in Bahrain
Follow live text coverage of F1’s pre-season test in Bahrain ahead of the start of the 2023 season
Max Verstappen picked up where he left off by posting the fastest time on day one of three at pre-season testing in Bahrain – 0.671 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton in the all-black Mercedes.
George Russell, who won Mercedes’ sole race of last season in an impressive debut campaign for the Silver Arrows, finished 1.2 seconds adrift of Verstappen before Hamilton took over after lunch, completing 83 laps.
As day turned to night in Bahrain, Fernando Alonso moved into second for new team Aston Martin – just 0.029 seconds behind Verstappen, who completed 157 laps, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc third and fourth respectively for Ferrari.
Day two of testing started at 7am (GMT) with Lewis Hamilton on track and Sergio Perez in the cockpit for the first time.
Follow all the action from day two of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain
Time to find your helmet, don your fireproof gloves and pack your bags. Because 95 days after we said goodbye to Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel in Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 chugs back into life this weekend as the start of the 2023 season dawns. The car launch season, from the tempered-down to the over-the-top, has concluded and finally we will see cars on track with the first – and much-maligned only – official pre-season test of the season. Where? Bahrain. Also the location where, 11 days from now, motorsport’s greatest show goes racing once more.
Yet while an undertone of eager excitement will immerse fans the world over at the sight of fresh – or perhaps not so fresh – liveries at the Bahrain International Circuit, such delirium won’t be mirrored in the paddock. Rather, it’s back down to business. Tick off your checklist. Screw your nuts and bolts. Contrary to the zing in the air, a wave of apprehension will blow over the paddock and its personnel.
Testing is a strange phenomenon. On the whole, the timesheets are not said to be the priority. Instead, its tweaking set-ups. Trialling different parts. Attaching aero-rakes and dashes of green paint to analyse airflow. Some teams even swing the other way; sandbagging the car’s true performance to disguise their potential from their competitors.
That all being said, this three-day testing window does take on more significance than years gone by. Usually, the teams also come together in Barcelona for at minimum a shakedown. Or perhaps Jerez on the southern Spanish coast. This year though, with 2022’s drastic regulation changes only moderately tinkered with in the off-season – a slightly raised ride-height the most noteworthy change – drivers will only have a day-and-a-half of running to tune their cars appropriately and iron out any issues.
Three days in total and bang: we’re into the first Grand Prix weekend of 23. That’s the number of races, it should be said, not just the year.
F1 testing LIVE: Here’s who driving in the afternoon!
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Mercedes
George Russell
Alpine
Pierre Gasly
McLaren
Oscar Piastri
Alfa Romeo
Zhou Guanyu (all day)
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
Haas
Nico Hulkenberg
AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries
Williams
Logan Sargeant (all day)
F1 testing LIVE: Afternoon session!
We’re now underway with the afternoon session on day two of pre-season testing!
4 hours and 15 minutes under the sun in Bahrain!
F1 testing LIVE: Why testing takes on greater significance this year as new season dawns
By Kieran Jackson
F1 testing LIVE: MORNING CLASSIFICATION
Here’s what we saw this morning!
F1 testing LIVE: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff has sent out a defiant message by declaring Mercedes are ready to carry Lewis Hamilton to a record eighth world championship.
In stark contrast to the doom and gloom which last year engulfed the Silver Arrows as their jumpy machine hit the track for the first time, team principal Wolff painted a rosier picture 12 months on.
Porpoising – the phenomenon where a car bounces up and down on its suspension – contributed to, statistically at least, Hamilton’s worst season in Formula One.
But a new FIA directive to raise the floor edges of this season’s cars by 15mm to mitigate the problem has removed the thorn in Mercedes’ side.
And although it was double world champion Max Verstappen who picked up where he left of by posting the fastest time in the first test session on day one of three in Bahrain – 1.2 seconds clear of George Russell in the all-black Mercedes – Wolff hinted that his team is primed to challenge.
F1 testing LIVE: SESSION COMPLETE
That’s the end of the morning session!
Carlos Sainz was the quickest man on track, with a 1:32:486. Williams’ Logan Sargeant was 0.063 seconds slower in second, with Fernando Alonso in third, four-tenths off.
Tricky session for Lewis Hamilton, as he struggled for grip and control of the car. He was eighth-fastest.
4-10: Zhou, Magnussen, Ocon, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Tsunoda
F1 testing LIVE: Practice starts!
Quite an amusing conclusion to the session in Bahrain!
All the drivers lined up on the grid for a practice start - lights out and all - but Lando Norris in “third” didn’t move at all! Sainz and Hamilton behind him were forced to put on the brakes!
Immediate red flag too at the end, only for FIA systems testing!
Could have been quite dangerous that - imagine if Sainz had gone straight into Lando!
F1 testing LIVE: Toto Wolff, speaking to Sky F1:
“The car is out of balance this morning. We’re leaving black marks on acceleration. We didn’t find the right setup, that’s part of the learning. The car is not giving Lewis enough grip.
“They are fast. No surprise there. Very difficult to jude at the moment, people playing around with fuel loads. We’re still hiding a little bit!
“It’s a feeling of excitement. We got it wrong last year; but we want to target a world championship - and have to stay humble! The porpoising has gone essentially!”
F1 testing LIVE: 30 mins left
Wow, who saw this coming?! Logan Sargeant, on just his second day of driving an F1 car in official FIA conditions, has put his Williams second on the grid!
The American is 0.482 seconds off Carlos Sainz, though he has set it with the softest tyre available - which won’t be used next week in the race.
Meanwhile, Lando Norris is struggling to get a handle on his McLaren, almost losing the rear on the final corner of the lap. Much like Hamilton, he is low down the order in ninth at the moment.
With 30 mins to go, 1-10: Sainz, Sargeant, Alonso, Zhou, Magnussen, Ocon, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Tsunoda
