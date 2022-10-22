F1: Is US Grand Prix on TV today

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.

However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap - with other teams calling for action and the FIA yet to hand out a penalty.

Lewis Hamilton, a five-time winner at COTA and runner-up last year, is still looking for his first victory in 2022 while Sergio Perez has a one-point lead to Charles Leclerc in the battle to finish second.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(Time in BST)

Sunday 23 October

Race: 8pm

Lewis Hamilton is a five-time winner at the Circuit of the Americas (AP)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 at 12:30am on Monday morning.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the starting grid?

1. Carlos Sainz

2. Max Verstappen

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. George Russell

5. Lance Stroll

6. Lando Norris

7. Valtteri Bottas

8. Alex Albon

9. Sergio Perez*

10. Sebastian Vettel

11. Pierre Gasly

12. Charles Leclerc*

13. Yuki Tsunoda

14. Fernando Alonso*

15. Kevin Magnussen

16. Daniel Ricciardo

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Mick Schumacher

19. Zhou Guanyu*

20. Nicholas Latifi

*denotes grid-place penalty

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 366 points

2. Sergio Perez - 253 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 252 points

4. George Russell - 207 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

7. Lando Norris - 101 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 78 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 65 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 32 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

14. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points