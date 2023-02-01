Valtteri Bottas questions FIA’s new political ban on F1 drivers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Valtteri Bottas has questioned the FIA’s new rule banning Formula 1 drivers from making political statements without prior approval, insisting: “I don’t understanding why they want to control us.”

The FIA’s international sporting code, which governs the running of motorsport competitions, has been updated with a new clause under breaches of the rules.

Drivers will now be in breach of the rules if they make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for international competitions, or by the relevant ASN for national competitions within their jurisdiction”.

Alfa Romeo’s Bottas was team-mates with Lewis Hamilton - who has been vocal and outspoken on matters such as racial inequality and minority rights - for five years from 2017-2021 and believes the FIA are interfering too much with drivers’ freedom of speech with the new regulation.

“Personally, I don’t like politics,” Bottas told Swedish outlet Expressen.

“I like doing what I love, which is racing, but at the same time politics is part of today’s society.

“I think Formula 1 has done a good job in drawing attention to some of these kinds of issues and many drivers have raised their voices, including Sebastian, says the Finnish Formula 1 star and continues.

“I don’t understand why they want to control us. I think we should have the right to talk about what we want. That’s how I see it, but we’ll see what happens.”

Valtteri Bottas has questioned the FIA’s new rule banning Formula 1 drivers from making political statements (Getty Images)

The new rule has been a big talking point in the run-up to the 2023 campaign, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem coming under increasing pressure regarding the regulation, as well as making a statement on the valuation of F1’s commercial rights.

Hamilton caused controversy at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix when he wore a shirt with the words “Arrest the policemen who killed Breonna Taylor”, in reference to a black woman in America who was shot dead.

Recommended Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sends warning to rivals ahead of new Formula 1 season

The now retired Sebastian Vettel has also used his platform to highlight causes, wearing a Pride T-shirt at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix and protesting against Canada’s mining of oil sands this past season.

The 2023 F1 season, which is set to stage a record 23 races, begins on 5 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix.